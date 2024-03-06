Air Force

General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., Scottsdale, Arizona, was awarded a $239,300,000 ceiling, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the U.S. Battlefield Information Collection and Exploitation System, trusted network environment cross domain solution. This contract provides for services to sustain and enhance current coalition operations by providing the capability to share information rapidly and securely while collaborating with allies, partner nations and emerging coalitions worldwide on disparate networks simultaneously at the secret releasable level. Work will be performed at various locations worldwide and is expected to be completed by Feb. 28, 2029. This contract was a sole-source acquisition. The Secretary of the Air Force, Concepts Development and Management Contracting Office, Fairfax, Virginia, is the contracting activity (FA7146-24-D-0001). (Awarded March 1, 2024)

General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., Scottsdale, Arizona, was awarded a $39,972,491 cost-plus-fixed-fee task order for U.S. Battlefield Information Collection and Exploitation System trusted network environment cross domain solution-development task order. This contract provides for services and associated supplies to the U.S. government for engineering, development, testing, assessment, deployment, and support to the trusted network environment. Work will be performed at various locations worldwide and is expected to be completed by Feb. 28, 2026. This contract was a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation in the amount of $25,732,356 are being obligated at time of award. The Secretary of the Air Force, Concepts Development and Management Contracting Office, Fairfax, Virginia, is the contracting activity (FA7146-24-F-0012). (Awarded March 1, 2024)

North Point Defense, Rome, New York, was awarded a $24,309,175 cost-plus-fixed-fee task order for Warfighter Integration Program information technology. This contract provides research and operational systems development to identify, decode and exploit signals from information technology and communications systems, as well as conduct research, development, test and evaluation on new requirements and evolving technology. Additionally, the contract will focus on countering technical advancements in adversary signals and systems, automating existing manually intensive processes, exploiting new vulnerabilities, and contributing capability as part of an all-domain environment. Work will be performed in Rome, New York, and is expected to be completed by March 3, 2028. This contract was a competitive acquisition and one offer was received. Fiscal 2023 and 2024 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $858,490 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory/RIKD-Information Warfare Contracting Branch, Rome, New York, is the contracting activity (FA8750-24-F-B008).

BlackSky Geospatial Solutions Inc., Herndon, Virginia, was awarded a $23,689,059 ceiling contract award for Global Moving Target Engagement. This contract will provide research and development around Global Moving Target Engagement. Work will be performed in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and is expected to be completed by June 15, 2028. This contract was a competitive acquisition and one offer was received. Fiscal 2023 research and development funds in the amount of $3,538,098 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Space Vehicle Directorate, Integrated Experiments and Evaluation Contracting Branch, Kirkland Air Force Base, New Mexico, is the contracting activity (FA9453-24-C-0001).

Integrated Procurement Technologies, Vandalia, Ohio, was awarded a $ 22,763,707 firm‐fixed‐price, requirements contract for the purchase of AN/APN-232 Combined Altitude Radar Altimeter (CARA), sub-assemblies and signal data converter repairs. This contract provides for the procurement of services required for one of the sub-assemblies of the CARA receiver transmitter and one line replacement unit used on multiple Air Force aircraft. Work will be performed in Melbourne, Florida, and is expected to be completed by March 4, 2029. This contract was a sole source acquisition. No funds are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Sustainment Center, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity (FA8539‐24‐D‐0002).



JE DUNN Construction Co., Kansas City, Missouri, has been awarded a $15,805,243 firm-fixed-price modification, to previously awarded contract FA8903-19-C-0021 for repair of the Cadet Chapel at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $240,688,913 from $224,883,670. Work will be performed at the Cadet Chapel, U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado and is expected to be completed by June 8, 2026. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $15,805,243 are being obligated at the time of modification award. The 772 Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas, is the contracting activity.



CORRECTION: The March 4, 2024, announcement of a not-to-exceed $988,000,000 multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the Air Combat Command Directorate of Operations to Potomac Healthcare Solutions LLC, Woodbridge, Virginia (FA4890-24-D-0001); Laredo Technical Services Inc., San Antonio, Texas (FA4890-24-D-0002); T3i Inc., Imperial Beach, California (FA4890-24-D-0003); Reef Systems Corp., Cary, North Carolina (FA4890-24-D-0004); LMR Technical Group LLC, Dallas, Texas (FA4890-24-D-0005); and Bering Straits Information Technology LLC, Anchorage, Alaska (FA4890-24-D-0006),included an incorrect completion date. The contract is actually expected to be completed by March 31, 2034.

Army

Lockheed Martin Corp., Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $219,705,220 modification (P00002) to contract W31P4Q-23-C-0052 for the Precision Strike Missile Early Operational Capability Lot 3 requirement. Work will be performed in Grand Prairie, Texas, with an estimated completion date of March 6, 2026. Fiscal 2023 and 2024 missile procurement, Army funds and fiscal 2023 reimbursable cooperative funds in the amount of $219,705,220 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

TRX Systems, Greenbelt, Maryland, was awarded a $9,932,153 firm-fixed-price contract for Dismounted Assured Positioning, Navigation, and Timing Systems Generation II Line Replaceable Units and associated support services. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Greenbelt, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 12, 2024. Fiscal 2010 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $9,932,153 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W56KGY-24-F-0027).

Defense Logistics Agency

Bernard Cap LLC,* Hialeah, Florida, has been awarded a maximum $43,907,294 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for men’s, woman’s and General Officer lightweight jackets. This was a competitive acquisition with five responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is March 4, 2029. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2029 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-24-D-0035).

Pentaq Manufacturing Corp.,** Sabana, Puerto Rico, has been awarded a maximum $14,281,650 modification (P00012) exercising the first one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-23-D-0035) with four one-year option periods for blouses and trousers. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. The ordering period end date is March 9, 2025. Using military service is Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-23-D-0035).

*Small Business

**Small business in historically underutilized business zones