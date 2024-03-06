Headlines — March 6

News

US destroyer shoots down missile and drones launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels

A U.S. destroyer shot down drones and a missile launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels toward it in the Red Sea, officials said Wednesday, as the Indian navy released images of it fighting a fire aboard a container ship earlier targeted by the Houthis.

A shift in Russian tactics intensifies air war in Ukraine

Moscow’s recent gains in the east have been aided by risky close air support on the front lines. But that also has helped Ukraine shoot down enemy planes in the past two weeks.

A man who crashed a snowmobile into a parked Black Hawk helicopter is suing the government for $9.5M

Jeff Smith was whizzing along on a snowmobile one evening a few years back when something dark appeared in front of him. He hit his brakes but he couldn’t avoid clipping the rear tail of a Black Hawk helicopter parked on the trail.

Air Force

Former Aviano airman convicted of child sexual abuse wins review of case on appeal

A former airman serving 30 years in prison for raping and sexually abusing a 2-year-old child while he was stationed in Italy must have his case reviewed and may gain a new trial, the military’s highest appeals court has ruled.

Air Force eyes picking first cyber warrant officer cohort this summer

The Air Force will likely pick its first cohort of enlisted troops to start the process of becoming warrant officers this summer, Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne Bass said Tuesday.

F-35s, F-16s slated to fly in large-scale US-S Korea exercise

Freedom Shield, an annual large-scale exercise led by the United States and South Korea, kicked off March 4, and the U.S. Air Force is slated to contribute multiple fighter types to the training.

Air Force employee allegedly leaked classified info on dating site

Federal authorities are accusing a civilian Air Force employee of allegedly sending classified information about Russia’s war with Ukraine to a romantic interest through a foreign online dating platform, the Justice Department announced Monday.

2 airmen and an Air Force recruit busted in large-scale prostitution sting in Florida

Two active-duty airmen and an Air Force candidate were arrested as part of a 228-person sting operation conducted by multiple law enforcement and state agencies across central Florida, according to a Tuesday statement by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Defense

EU proposes $1.6 billion plan to prop up defense industry

The European Union’s executive branch has proposed a €1.5 billion (U.S. $1.6 billion) plan to boost defense production by promoting joint military purchases among the member states.

Space Force

Space Force agencies pile on to find ‘alternate PNT’ capabilities

The Space Force’s Commercial Space Office will soon be granting $40 million in small grants to commercial firms for technologies to provide alternatives to GPS satellites, COMSO director Col. Rich Kniseley said today.

Veterans

VA reverses plan to ban iconic WWII kiss photo from medical sites

Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough is overruling plans to ban the famous Times Square kiss photo marking the end of World War II from all department health care facilities, a move criticized as political correctness run amok.

How some veterans find a way to ‘serve the country again’ on Super Tuesday

For Christa Sperling, an Air Force veteran, spending Super Tuesday at a polling location in Asheville, North Carolina, is a way to serve her country again.

Alaska is still waiting to get its first state-run veterans cemetery. A backlog stands in its way.

Alaska has more veterans as a percentage of its population than any other state but has yet to land the funding it has been requesting to build its first veterans cemetery — much to the frustration of some residents and Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan.

Alabama bill aims to create state health system for veterans and their families

Two new bills in the Alabama Senate and House of Representatives aim to create a healthcare system in the state for U.S. Military veterans and their families.