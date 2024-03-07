Letter to the Editor: Charles Lindbergh was at Mojave MCAS During WWII

I was reminiscing today with a friend about my mother’s time as a Marine Corps control tower operator and some of the experiences she had while stationed in Mojave during World War II. I Googled Lindberg/Mojave and ran across [Cathy Hansen’s] article.
Mom held Charles Lindberg on the taxiway at Mojave while she brought in two squadrons, and the brass was calling and screaming at her “get Lindberg off the runway!”, but she ignored them and brought all her pilots in.
Arthur Godfrey flew into Mojave to entertain the troops and mom also held him outside of the airspace for several minutes while bringing in aircraft for landing, and he said he wanted to meet that control tower operator. She and dad later bought Godfrey’s Navion and brought it to Alaska to add to their fleet.
My dad was also stationed at Mojave and his squadron flew the Corsairs. Lots of stories and shenanigans at the time. I apologize for the quality of my attached snapshots.
Thank you for your article!
Joy Miller
