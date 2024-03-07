Letter to the Editor: Charles Lindbergh was at Mojave MCAS During WWII

I was reminiscing today with a friend about my mother’s time as a Marine Corps control tower operator and some of the experiences she had while stationed in Mojave during World War II. I Googled Lindberg/Mojave and ran across [Cathy Hansen’s] article.

Mom held Charles Lindberg on the taxiway at Mojave while she brought in two squadrons, and the brass was calling and screaming at her “get Lindberg off the runway!”, but she ignored them and brought all her pilots in.