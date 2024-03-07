fbpx
Letter to the Editor: Charles Lindbergh was at Mojave MCAS During WWII

by Joy Miller
Joy Miller’s mother, Corporal Verla Gorman, with Arthur Godfrey at Marine Corps Auxiliary Air Station (MCAAS) at Mojave, Calif. (Courtesy Photo).
Joy Miller’s mother, Corporal Verla Gorman, with Arthur Godfrey at Marine Corps Auxiliary Air Station (MCAAS) at Mojave, Calif. (Courtesy Photo).

I was reminiscing today with a friend about my mother’s time as a Marine Corps control tower operator and some of the experiences she had while stationed in Mojave during World War II. I Googled Lindberg/Mojave and ran across [Cathy Hansen’s] article.

Mom held Charles Lindberg on the taxiway at Mojave while she brought in two squadrons, and the brass was calling and screaming at her “get Lindberg off the runway!”, but she ignored them and brought all her pilots in.

Joy Miller’s parents in Fairbanks, Alaska with their Navion, that they bought from Arthur Godfrey (Courtesy Photo)
Joy Miller’s parents in Fairbanks, Alaska with their Navion, that they bought from Arthur Godfrey (Courtesy Photo)

Arthur Godfrey flew into Mojave to entertain the troops and mom also held him outside of the airspace for several minutes while bringing in aircraft for landing, and he said he wanted to meet that control tower operator. She and dad later bought Godfrey’s Navion and brought it to Alaska to add to their fleet.

Joy Miller’s father and his Corsair squadron at Marine Corps Auxiliary Air Station (MCAAS) at Mojave, Calif. (Photo courtesy of Lt. Hawley Evans)
Joy Miller’s father and his Corsair squadron at Marine Corps Auxiliary Air Station (MCAAS) at Mojave, Calif. (Photo courtesy of Lt. Hawley Evans)

My dad was also stationed at Mojave and his squadron flew the Corsairs. Lots of stories and shenanigans at the time. I apologize for the quality of my attached snapshots.

Thank you for your article!

Joy Miller

 

 

 

 

 

 

Original Article by Cathy Hansen:

Charles Lindbergh was at Mojave MCAS During WWII

