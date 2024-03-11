Headlines — March 11

News

National Guard helicopter crashes at Texas-Mexico border, killing 3

A helicopter flying over the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas crashed Friday, killing two National Guard soldiers and a Border Patrol agent, the military said. Another soldier on board was injured.

V-22 Osprey fleet will fly again, with no fixes but renewed training

The U.S. military will allow its fleet of V-22 Ospreys to fly again, three months after it grounded the entire inventory of more than 400 aircraft following a fatal crash off the coast of Japan in November.

Flosi takes over as Air Force’s top enlisted airman

Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Flosi on Friday took charge as the service’s top enlisted airman, becoming the face of the enlisted force as it pivots toward a new era of war.

Father of Marine killed in Afghanistan arrested at State of the Union

The father of a Marine killed in a Kabul airport suicide bombing in the final days of the American military deployment in Afghanistan was thrown out of Thursday night’s State of the Union speech after attempting to shout down the president during his national remarks.

‘Oppenheimer,’ my uncle and the secrets America still doesn’t like to tell

The darkened sky stretches over miles of desert sand as in the distance, from an illuminated scaffold, the object rises that will change the world. The first atomic test is the defining scene in “Oppenheimer,” which won seven Academy Awards on Sunday night, including best picture. The scene plays out over seven or so minutes of steadily escalating tension: No one knew whether the bomb would go off at all that night and, if it did, whether it would incinerate the whole world.

A nurse with an amputation hopes to join the Air Force. A new bill could allow her to do so.

Hannah Cvancara grew up watching military documentaries with her father, visiting war museums on family vacations, and playing with the little toy soldiers dutifully deployed to her windowsill. She would look at the small green men molded into their fighting positions and knew, even though she was missing her left foot, she wanted to serve some day.

Full female staff at a Missile Alert Facility for International Women’s Day

To celebrate International Women’s Day, F.E. Warren Air Force Base staffed one of its Missile Alert Facilities (MAF) with an all-female crew Friday.

F-35A officially certified to carry nuclear bomb

The designation marks the first time that a stealth fighter can carry a nuclear weapon, in this case the B61-12 thermonuclear gravity bomb.

Missile Defense Agency won’t brief public on budget request

The U.S. Missile Defense Agency will not offer the public a detailed view of its fiscal 2025 budget when the president releases his spending request on March 11, breaking a decades-long tradition.

Stratolaunch conducts first powered flight of new hypersonic vehicle

U.S. aerospace company Stratolaunch said it conducted the first powered test flight of a new unmanned craft for hypersonic research on March 9 and called it a success.

Space Force eyes expanded network of ‘neighborhood watch’ satellites

The Space Force said it may develop a new constellation of domain awareness satellites to detect and track objects in geosynchronous orbit, about 22,000 miles above Earth.

Joint VA/DOD medical site launches new health records system

Employees at the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center in Illinois on Saturday fully switched over to the new joint military and Veterans Affairs electronic health records system, a milestone that officials hope will help jump-start VA’s stalled adoption of the software.

Hawaii’s last Pearl Harbor survivor laid to rest

The last known Pearl Harbor attack survivor living in Hawaii was laid to rest Thursday alongside his late wife at the Hawaii State Veterans Cemetery in Kaneohe.

Veterans and advocates urge due process before VA removes gun rights

A veteran’s need for help managing disability payments and other benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs should not trigger the loss of his or her right to own a gun, said Monte Twilley, an Army veteran from Texas.