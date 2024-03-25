Headlines — March 25

News

Space Command seeks $1.2 billion to counter threats in orbit

U.S. Space Command officials are advocating for an additional $1.2 billion in fiscal 2025 funding to boost the military’s offensive and defense space capabilities and strengthen its ability to observe and detect adversary activity in orbit.

Congress offers procurement boost for F-35 jets in FY24 spending bill

The U.S. Air Force would receive enough money to buy 51 F-35A fighter jets in fiscal 2024 under the compromise Pentagon spending bill lawmakers released Thursday — three more than the service originally requested.

Poland demands explanation from Russia after a missile enters its airspace during attack on Ukraine

Poland demanded an explanation from Russia on Sunday after one of its missiles strayed briefly into Polish airspace during a major missile attack on Ukraine, prompting the NATO member to activate F-16 fighter jets.

Air Force

Air Force to add 5 new Compass Call electronic-attack planes in 2025

The Air Force plans to add five EA-37B Compass Call electronic-attack aircraft to its arsenal in the coming fiscal year, as it swaps out the aging EC-130H fleet for a smaller, modern set of airborne jammers.

International Spouses Group at Wright-Patterson AFB helps foreigners feel welcome

Aya Aoudi was excited and delighted when she learned that she and her husband would be spending a year in the United States.

Airmen taste agile chow employment with new mobile kitchen

As the Air Force pursues a strategy called Agile Combat Employment (ACE), where small teams of Airmen launch and recover aircraft at remote or austere airfields, one question persists: what are they going to eat?

Air Force 2-star pleads not guilty in sexual assault case

An Air Force two-star general accused of sexually assaulting a woman last year pleaded not guilty in a military courtroom Thursday.

Gen. Howell Estes—NORAD, Space Command chief—dies at 82

Gen. Howell M. Estes III, who served as the triple-hatted commander-in-chief of NORAD, U.S. Space Command, and Air Force Space Command in the late 1990s, died March 18.

Space Force

Orbit Fab ships first satellite refueling ports to Space Force

Orbit Fab, a company developing in-space depots to refuel satellites, said this week its fuel interface has completed flight qualification and is ready to ship to customers, including the Space Force.

Space Force sends Congress $1 billion list of unfunded projects

The Space Force asked Congress for more than $1 billion for a largely classified slate of high-priority efforts it didn’t include in its fiscal 2025 budget request.

Space Force, IC’s battle over commercial ISR reignites as appropriators add fuel

More than a dozen sources tell Breaking Defense that tensions between the NGA and Space Force are rising on commercial ISR, with White House officials watching closely.

Veterans

World War II veteran made an honorary French knight

New Orleans hat maker and WWII vet Samuel Meyer was granted the title of “chevalier,” or French knight for his wartime efforts.