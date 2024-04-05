Navy

AECOM-ASO JV, Los Angeles, California (N62742-24-D-3501); Amentum Services Inc., Chantilly, Virginia (N62742-24-D-3502); Fluor Intercontinental Inc., Greenville, South Carolina (N62742-24-D-3503); IAP-ECC LLC, Cape Canaveral, Florida (N62742-24-D-3504); KBR Services LLC, Houston, Texas (N62742-24-D-3505); and Vectrus Systems Corp., Colorado Springs, Colorado (N62742-24-D-3506), are awarded a combined $2,000,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with the capability to issue cost-plus-award-fee and firm-fixed-price task orders for the Global Contingency Services Multiple Award Contract III. This contract provides for the ability to quickly provide short-term facility support services in support of natural disasters, humanitarian efforts, the full range of military actions, incumbent contractor’s nonperformance or potential breaks in service. Work will be performed at various locations (including remote locations) throughout the world. The term of the contract is not to exceed 102 months and is expected to be completed by September 2032. The maximum dollar value, including the base period and seven option years with one six-month extension period, for all six contracts combined, is $2,000,000,000. Each awardee will be awarded $25,000 (minimum contract guarantee per awardee) at contract award. Fiscal 2024 supervision, inspection, and overhead funds in the amount of $150,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the sam.gov website, with six offers received. These six contractors may compete for task orders under the terms and conditions of the awarded contract. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Pacific, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems Land & Armaments LP, Sterling Heights, Michigan, is awarded a $79,213,757 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract (M67854-16-C-0006) for Amphibious Combat Vehicles (ACV). The total cumulative face value of the contract is $2,838,414,624. This contract modification provides for the additional subcontract line-item numbers for the procurement of three production representative test vehicles for the ACV recovery variant and test support. Work will be performed in York, Pennsylvania (60%); Aiken, South Carolina (15%); San Jose, California (15%); Sterling Heights, Michigan (5%); and Stafford, Virginia (5%), with an expected completion date of July 2026. Fiscal 2024 research and development funds in the amount of $79,213,757 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M67854-16-C-0006).

Prime Projects International LLC, Djibouti, Djibouti (N33191-24-D-0001); Cosmezz S.A.R.L., Djibouti, Djibouti (N33191-24-D-0002; Mapi Construction S.A.R.L., Djibouti, Djibouti (N33191-24-D-0003); SpendSmart Group LLC, Park Ridge, Illinois (N33191-24-D-0004); and Tremco LLC, Djibouti, Djibouti (N33191-24-D-0005), are awarded a combined $25,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award construction contract for construction, renovation, or repair of buildings. The work to be performed provides for renovation, demolition, or construction of administrative buildings, community buildings, recreational facilities, containerized living units, and other infrastructure. Work will be performed primarily in Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, the country of Djibouti, and possible locations in adjacent countries. The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months and has a completion date of April 2029. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, (Navy) funds in the amount of $506,760 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the fiscal year.

This contract was competitively procured via the SAM.gov website, with 13 offers received.

The Naval Facilities Engineering System Command, Europe Africa Central, Naples, Italy, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a not-to-exceed $11,470,144 undefinitized cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001924F2584) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001924G0010). This order provides for the redesign of the relay optical assembly on the F-35 Gen III Helmet Mounted Display System in support of the F-35 program for the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, and non-Department of Defense (DOD) participants. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in January 2025. Fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,298,307; fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $2,298,307; and non-DOD participant funds in the amount of $1,023,756 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

U.S. Special Operations Command

Battelle Memorial Institute, Columbus, Ohio, is being awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (H9240324D0002) that has a maximum value of $350,000,000 (including all options) and a minimum ordering guarantee of $2,500. The first delivery order is being awarded concurrently with the contract and obligates $647,357 for program management support. Battelle Memorial Institute is a large, not-for-profit business, and the scope of the contract is for the acquisition of non-standard commercial vehicles (NSCV)-life cycle replacement and ancillary vehicle modifications based on U.S. Special Operations Command’s (USSOCOM) requirements. In addition, it supports lifecycle replacement of USSOCOM’s NSCV fleet and includes various armament, communications, and modification packages, as well as program management, test support, driver new equipment training, engineering changes, system technical services, parts, and shipping. This contract has a seven-year ordering period (five-year base ordering period with two one year option ordering periods) with a period of performance beginning April 4, 2024, and ending on April 3, 2031. U.S. Special Operations Command, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

EnerSys Advanced Systems, Warrensburg, Missouri (SPE7LX-24-D-0049, $200,564,422); and FIAMM Energy Technology LLC, Waynesboro, Georgia (SPE7LX-24-D-0050, $17,6312,595), have each been awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract under solicitation SPE7LX-23-R-0108 for battery storage. This was a competitive acquisition with two responses received. These are three-year base contracts with two one-year option periods. The performance completion date is April 3, 2027. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2027 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Columbus, Ohio.

McRae Industries,* Mt. Gilead, North Carolina, has been awarded a maximum $31,444,644 fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for hot weather boots. This was a competitive acquisition with two responses received. This is a four-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is March 27, 2028. Using military service is Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2028 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-24-D-0044).

Air Force

General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., Scottsdale, Arizona, was awarded a $17,214,761 cost-plus-fixed-fee task order for the U.S. Battlefield Information Collection and Exploitation System trusted network environment cross domain solution – sustainment task order. This contract will provide services and associated supplies to the U.S. government for engineering, development, testing, assessment, deployment, and support for this task order. Work will be performed at various continental U.S. and outside the continental U.S. locations and is expected to be completed by March 31, 2025. This contract was a sole-source acquisition and fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $16,852,161 are being obligated at time of award. The Secretary of the Air Force, Concepts Development and Management Contracting Office, Fairfax, Virginia, is the contracting activity (FA7146-24-F-0014). (Awarded April 2, 2024)

Relativity Space, Long Beach, California, has been awarded a $8,765,978, fixed-price contract for real-time flaw detection in large format additive manufacturing. Work will be performed in Long Beach, California, and is expected to be complete by July 3, 2026. Fiscal year 2023 research and development funds in the amount of $8,765,978 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA2394-23-C-B012).

Army

Louis Berger Hawthorne Services Inc., Greenville, South Carolina, was awarded an $11,946,046 firm-fixed-price contract for petroleum facility recurring maintenance and minor repair services. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed in Greenville, South Carolina, with an estimated completion date of May 7, 2029. Fiscal 2024 revolving funds in the amount of $11,946,046 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W912DY-24-F-0028).

Massman Construction Co., Overland Park, Kansas, was awarded an $8,261,139 firm-fixed-price contract for the Algiers Lock Riverside Dolphin Replacement project. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in New Orleans, Louisiana, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 31, 2025. Fiscal 2024 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $8,261,139 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans, Louisiana, is the contracting activity (W912P8-24-C-0008).

