Headlines — April 5

News

Air Force Reserve’s first F-35 fighters to arrive in August

The 301st Fighter Wing doesn’t have to go far to get a glimpse of its future.

Newly approved rapid blood test for traumatic brain injury could speed up treatment for troops

The Food and Drug Administration has approved a blood test to detect concussion that produces results in minutes rather than hours — a breakthrough that could help expedite treatment for service members with traumatic brain injuries, according to the U.S. Army and Abbott Laboratories, the diagnostic’s developer.

Air Force

The Air Force’s new $60 million Special Warfare aquatics center honors a fallen pararescueman

The Maltz Special Warfare Aquatic Training Center is named for a pararescuemen killed on a rescue mission in Afghanistan in 2003.

Applications extended for Air Force Research Laboratory’s 2024 Commander’s Challenge

There are still a few more weeks to apply to participate in the Air Force Research Laboratory’s 2024 Commander’s Challenge.

Space Force

Budget constraints delay Space Force’s narrowband satellite efforts

The launch of the Space Force’s next Mobile User Objective System satellite will be delayed to fiscal year 2031 from FY30, C4ISRNET has learned.

Defense

F-15EX advanced electronic warfare system completes operational tests

An advanced electronic warfare system for the Air Force’s F-15 fighters successfully completed a key operational testing phase, according to the company that makes it.

Veterans

The VA has vowed to fix how veterans receive disability benefits for this burn pit injury. Critics say it’s taking too long

For years, veterans who live with a debilitating lung ailment after being exposed to toxic air and burning trash during their service have reported they’ve struggled to get disability benefits through the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Model for veterans care takes shape at Massachusetts veterans home at Holyoke

The foundation of the new $483 million Massachusetts Veterans Home at Holyoke is nearly complete, and the cranes are already being assembled that will raise the steel skeleton in May.

Disabled veterans who own small businesses target lucrative government contracts

Dawn Halfaker was leading a military police platoon as an Army second lieutenant in 2004 when she was critically wounded in a Humvee while on patrol in Iraq.

How veterans are using virtual reality to cope with PTSD

Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Tonya Oxendine, who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) for nine hard years before she began her path to recovery.