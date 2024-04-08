Missile Defense Agency

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, New Jersey, is being awarded a $271,286,879 modification (P00038) to previously awarded contract, HQ085121C0001 under Foreign Military Sales (FMS) Case JA-P-NCO. This modification includes cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost-plus-fixed-fee contract line items. The total value of the contract is increased by $271,856,809 from $674,477,035 to $946,333,844. The purpose of this modification is to increase the ceiling and extend the period of performance of the contract. The contractor will develop, test, and integrate equipment, material, software, and hardware end items in support of the Aegis System Equipped Vessel program. Work will be performed in Moorestown, New Jersey. The period of performance for this action is from Jan. 1, 2024, through Nov. 30, 2024. FMS Case JA-P-NCO funds in the amount of $64,372,885 are being obligated at the time of modification award. The Missile Defense Agency, Dahlgren, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Navy

CAPE-RSI JV LLC,* Norcross, Georgia (N62470-24-D-0009); EA Engineering, Science, and Technology Inc. PBC,* Hunt Valley, Maryland (N62470-24-D-0010); HGL-APTIM Technologies JV LLC,* Reston, Virginia (N62470-24-D-0011); and Sevenson-USA Environmental JV III,* Niagara Falls, New York (N62470-24-D-0012), are awarded a combined $240,000,000 cost-plus-award-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contract for environmental remediation services for projects at various locations within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Atlantic area of operations (AO). The work to be performed provides for, but is not limited to, remedial actions at environmentally contaminated sites predominately located at Navy and Marine Corps installations and other government agencies. Each awardee will be awarded $10,000 (minimum contract guarantee per awardee) at contract award. The maximum dollar value, including the base period and four option periods, is $240,000,000. Work will be performed primarily within the NAVFAC Atlantic AO which includes Virginia (25%), Florida (10%), New York (10%), North Carolina (10%), Maryland (6%), Texas (5%), Washington, D.C. (5%), Massachusetts (3%), New Jersey (3%), Pennsylvania (3%), West Virginia (3%), Connecticut (2%), Illinois (2%), Indiana (2%), Maine (2%), Mississippi (2%), Rhode Island (2%), South Carolina (2%), Puerto Rico (2%), and Georgia (1%), and is expected to be completed by April 2029. Although principal sites are identified for the contract, the contractor may be required to perform at any Naval or Marine Corps activity within the NAVFAC Atlantic AO. Work may also be added and performed outside of NAVFAC Atlantic AO, as required by the government. Fiscal 2024 environmental restoration, (Navy) funds in the amount of $40,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the sam.gov website with four proposals received. NAVFAC Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Reid Middleton Inc.,* San Diego, California, is awarded a $99,000,000 firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, architect-engineering (A-E) contract for structural engineering services. The work to be performed provides for A-E design and engineering services required for a design support contract. Work will be performed at various military installations in the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest area of operations, to include California (87%), Arizona (5%), Nevada (5%), Colorado (1%), New Mexico (1%), and Utah (1%), and is expected to be completed by April 2029. The maximum dollar value, including the base period and option period, is $99,000,000. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,000 (minimum contract guarantee) will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the sam.gov website with five offers received. NAVFAC Southwest, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N62473-24-D-5224).

KBR Wyle Services LLC, Lexington Park, Maryland, is awarded a $60,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for secure facility operations, maintenance, and security support. The contract does not include options and has a cumulative value of $60,000,000. An $11,332,251 cost-plus-fixed-fee task order was issued concurrently. The task order includes options and has a cumulative value of $34,063,769. Work for the initial task order will be performed at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL), Washington, D.C. (90%); Monterey, California (5%); and Stennis, Mississippi (5%), and is expected to be completed by March 2025. Fiscal 2024 working capital fund (Navy) in the amount of $9,193,760 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured with one offer received via Contract Opportunities on SAM.gov. The NRL, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N0017323D2006, N0017324F2018).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Launch Vehicles Division, Chandler, Arizona, is awarded a $52,145,216 modification (P00015) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019C210005). This modification exercises options for the procurement and delivery of 16 GQM-163A Coyote Supersonic Sea-skimming Targets (SSST) systems and associated technical and administrative data in support of SSST full rate production Lot 17 for the Navy. Work will be performed in Chandler, Arizona (35%); Camden, Arizona (43%); Vergennes, Vermont (8%); Cincinnati, Ohio (4%); Oconomowoc, Wisconsin (4%); Lancaster, Pennsylvania (4%); and other various locations within the continental U.S. (2%), and is expected to be completed in November 2027. Fiscal 2024 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $52,145,216 will be obligated at the time of award; none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair, Norfolk, Virginia, is awarded a $34,226,211 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-21-2451) to exercise an option for a landing platform dock (LPD 29) fitting out availability. Specific efforts include program management, planning, engineering, design, liaison, scheduling, labor, and procurement of incidental material in support of the availabilities. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by July 2025. Fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) post-delivery funds in the amount of $3,029,294 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This is a modification to a contract that was already competitively procured. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-21-2451).

Raytheon Co., Tucson, Arizona, is awarded a not-to-exceed $24,456,200 modification (P00002) to a firm-fixed-price undefinitized order (N0001924F0171) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001920G0007). This modification adds scope to provide non-recurring tooling and equipment, to include associated labor in support of increasing production and recertification capacity to procure tactical Tomahawk missiles and related articles for the Navy. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, and is expected to be completed in October 2025. Fiscal 2024 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,751,707 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Air Force

Raytheon Technologies Corp., East Hartford, Connecticut, was awarded a delivery order totaling $73,984,281 against the F100 Production Programs indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract FA8626-24-F-0002. This delivery order will provide spare engines. The location of performance is the contractor’s facilities in East Hartford, Connecticut, and is expected to be complete by Dec. 31, 2024. This is a sole source acquisition and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $73,984,281 will be obligated at time of award. The contracting activity is Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Propulsion Acquisition Division, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio (FA8626-24-F-0002).

DNI Emerging Technologies LLC, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, was awarded a cost-plus-fixed-fee contract of $12,579,442 for spectrum management services. This contract will provide mission essential support in addition to equipment certification, radio frequency authorization, foreign disclosure release and host nation coordination, and spectrum supportability assessments for the more than 70 customers across numerous stateside locations. Work is expected to be complete by April 4, 2029. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition and Fiscal 2023 and 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,505,000 are being obligated at time of award. The contracting activity is Air Force Life Cycle Management Center/PZIBT, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Dayton, Ohio (FA8604-24-C-B001).

Defense Logistics Agency

Direct Energy Business LLC, Houston, Texas, has been awarded an estimated $11,480,863 firm-fixed-price, requirements contract to supply and deliver retail electricity and ancillary and incidental services. This was a competitive acquisition with three responses received. This is a one-year base contract with four one-year option periods. Location of performance is Maine and Rhode Island, with a May 31, 2025, performance completion date. Using military service is Navy. Using customer is solely responsible for funding this contract and funds vary in appropriation type and fiscal year. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Virginia (SPE6024-D-8005).

*Small Business