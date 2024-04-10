Headlines — April 10

News

Air Force extends enforcement deadline for new body composition test

Airmen and guardians who exceed the Air Force’s new waist-to-height ratio cutoff on annual physical fitness tests now have until at least the fall to comply before they can be punished.

‘We are out of time’: Air Force secretary warns China’s military catching up as US bungles budgets

As American politicians have repeatedly haggled over federal budgets in recent years, often delaying critical funds for the military to start new weapons programs, the Chinese have built larger, more capable forces with an eye on challenging U.S. power, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall warned senators on Tuesday.

Air Force

Ukraine-born airman’s translations aided allied efforts as war erupted

Senior Airman Kostiantyn “KK” Khymchenko barely spoke a word of English when he arrived in the U.S. from Ukraine in 2019.

The state of the Air Force 2024

A strategic reorientation is unfolding against changes in the conduct of air warfare.

AI-operated fighter jet will fly Air Force secretary on test run

The Air Force is betting a large part of its future air warfare on a fleet more than 1,000 autonomously operated drones, and later this spring its top civilian leader plans to climb into one of those artificial intelligence-operated warplanes and let it take him airborne.

Air Force-tested software prints drones in 48 hours or less

The Air Force’s tech group in the Middle East recently tested software that lets it quickly print air drones capable of delivering first aid to injured troops, the service said.

Air, Space forces on track to hit fiscal year recruiting goals, top recruiter says

The Air Force should hit its recruiting targets this year after falling short in fiscal 2023, according to the general charged with filling the ranks.

Space Force

First Space Force Ranger hopes guardians follow in his footsteps

Last fall, a Space Force guardian went where no one from the newest military branch had gone before: Army Ranger School.

The state of the Space Force 2024

The young service is focusing on contested space—even as its budgets return to Earth.

Transfer of Air National Guard units to Space Force would be a one-off, says Air Force Secretary

“It’s a unique situation. There’s absolutely no intention to make any other changes, moving things out of the Guard,” said Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall.



Click Here To Learn How Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker

Defense

Northrop completes Manta Ray underwater drone prototype

Northrop Grumman said it finished building its prototype of the Manta Ray underwater drone, devised for assignments that demand long hours and extended ranges while minimizing human involvement.

US Air Force reports lower B-21 costs after negotiations with Northrop

The Air Force is seeing the unit cost of the B-21 Raider, its next stealth bomber, come down after negotiations with manufacturer Northrop Grumman, the service’s secretary said Tuesday.

Veterans

FedEx founder credits Marine Corps for giving him the tools to succeed

Frederick Smith founded the multibillion-dollar shipping company FedEx, was enshrined in the Business and Aviation Halls of Fame, earned a Silver Star and two Purple Hearts, and has been recognized as one of the greatest living business minds in the world.

Report: Veterans with extremist views had bad experiences in military

Most veterans recently interviewed by the RAND Corporation about their extreme political views told researchers they had negative and even traumatic experiences while serving in the U.S. military, ranging from combat trauma and sexual abuse to interpersonal conflicts that led to their discharge.

How did caseworker help homeless veteran get housed after 12 years? ‘Just coming back’

On a Friday morning like any other, Brian Brewer got the news he had been waiting more than 12 years for: He was finally getting housing.