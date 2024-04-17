Defense Logistics Agency

Latina Boulevard Foods LLC,* Cheektowaga, New York (SPE300-24-D-P423, $125,166,596); and Gargiulo Produce Inc.,* Hillside, New Jersey (SPE300-24-D-S771, $37,272,000), have each been awarded a maximum fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract under solicitation SPE300-22-R-0049 for fresh fruits and vegetables. This was a competitive acquisition with two responses received. These are five-year contracts with no option periods. Location of performance is New York, with an April 14, 2029, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Marine Corps, National Guard, and Western and Eastern Upper New York schools and reservations. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2029 defense working capital funds. The contracting agency is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Abbott Laboratories Inc., Santa Clara, California, has been awarded a maximum $117,140,796 fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for cardiovascular procedural packages and supplies. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(2), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-2. This is a one-year contract with four one-year option periods. The ordering period end date is April 16, 2025. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE2DE-24-D-0015).

Hyman Brickle & Son Inc.,* Woonsocket, Rhode Island, has been awarded a maximum $12,487,118 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for men’s berets. This was a competitive acquisition with three responses received. This is a four-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is April 16, 2028. Using military services are Air Force and Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2028 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-24-D-0050).

Air Force

SRC Inc., North Syracuse, New York, was awarded a $60,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with cost-plus-fixed-fee task orders for research and development. This contract provides for exploring new and emerging concepts related to development, integration, assessment, evaluation, and demonstration of cyber security, open system architecture, novel avionics and sensor technologies, and multi-domain technologies focusing on the electric warfare piece of the avionics. Work will be performed in New York, Virginia, Ohio, and Texas, and is expected to be completed by April 1, 2031. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and five offers were received. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $150,000 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA2377-24-D-B001, FA2377-24-F-B001). (Awarded April 16, 2024)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Littleton, Colorado, has been awarded a $9,513,838 firm-fixed-price modification (P00069) to previously awarded contract FA8823-21-C-0001 for Space Based Infrared System Contractor Logistics Support Product Support Integration Contract Evolution. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $1,233,214,146. Work will be performed on Peterson Space Force Base; Buckley SFB; Greeley Air National Guard Station; and Boulder, Colorado, and is expected to be completed by April 16, 2026. Fiscal 2024 procurement funds in the amount of $9,513,838 are being obligated at time of award. Space Systems Command, Peterson SFB, Colorado, is the contracting activity.

CORRECTION: The contract announced on April 16, 2024, to Trimble Military and Advanced Systems Inc., Sunnyvale, California, for an $18,022,500 firm-fixed, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, was actually awarded on April 17, 2024.

Navy

D-J Engineering Inc.,* Augusta, Kansas (N0016424DWS74); Loughmiller Machine Tool & Design, Inc.,* Loogootee, Indiana (N0016424DWS75); Middletown Composites Inc.,* Berea, Kentucky (N0016424DWS76); and Starwin Industries Inc.,* Dayton, Ohio (N0016424DWS77), are awarded a combined $30,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple award contract for machine shop requirements for supplies related to EA-18G and P-8A aircraft components and related platforms/requirements for Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane. Each awardee will be awarded $10,000 obligated at time of award. These contracts include options which, if exercised, would bring the total value to the ceiling of $30,000,000 to the four vendors combined. Each contract has a five-year base with option years that can take the contract up to10 years ending April 2034. Fiscal 2024 Working Capital Fund (Navy) funds in the amount of $40,000 to satisfy the contract minimums will be obligated at time of award which amounts to $10,000 for each of the four awardees. All the work will be performed at the locations listed above for the awardee of each delivery order. The funding will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year and has indefinite availability for obligation. All other funding will be made available at the delivery order level as contracting actions occur. This contract was competitively solicited via the Procurement Integrated Enterprise Environment Module and publicized on the System for Award Management website, with six offers received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division, Crane, Indiana is the contracting activity.

Micro Systems Inc., Fort Walton Beach, Florida, is awarded a $23,971,170 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to produce, test, and deliver a maximum quantity of 375 airborne transponders; 150 ground radio frequency units; 75 airborne relay and 15 test sets. This contract also includes the testing, teardown, and evaluation for a maximum quantity of 625 system of naval targets control and 375 AN/DSQ-50A as well as the repairs of up to 100 airborne transponders; 100 ground radio frequency units; 100 airborne relay; 30 test sets; 120 low rate initial production airborne transponders; 100 AN/DSQ-50A (L-Band) and 100 AN/DSQ-50A (S-Band) in support of target mission support systems for the Navy. Work will be performed in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, and is expected to be completed in April 2029. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0001924D0004).

Army

Teletronics Technology Corp., Newtown, Pennsylvania, was awarded an $11,320,625 firm-fixed-price contract for technical support to the Technology Development Directorate. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 27, 2029. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W911W6-24-D-0006).

Torch Technologies Inc.,* Huntsville, Alabama, was awarded an $8,471,811 modification (P00164) to contract W31P4Q-21-F-0038 for engineering services. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 16, 2025. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

*Small Business