Navy

Airborne Tactical Advantage Co., Newport News, Virginia (N0042119D0058); Coastal Defense Inc.,* Mill Hall, Pennsylvania (N0042119D0059); Draken International Inc.,* Lakeland, Florida (N00042119D0060); and Tactical Air Support Inc., Reno, Nevada (N00042119D0061), are awarded a $124,475,454 modification P00011, P00010, P00016 and P00010 respectively, to previously awarded firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts. This modification exercises options on each contract to extend the current period of performance through April 2029 to provide continued air support services to include regionally based, geographically distributed aviation training capabilities to support adversary and offensive air support for the Navy and Marine Corp. Work will be performed in Cherry Point, North Carolina (35%); Twentynine Palms, California (35%); and Fallon, Nevada (30%), and is expected to be completed in April 2029. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Huntington Ingalls, Inc., Newport News, Virginia, is awarded a $120,300,000 modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-16-C-2116) to establish a quality-of-service improvements incentive. This special incentive will support the improved Quality of Life for Navy sailors stationed at Newport News Shipbuilding. Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by April 2026. Fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $40,000,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1) (only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements). Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Deloitte Consulting LLP, Arlington, Virginia, was awarded a $99,779,000 indefinite-delivery-indefinite-quantity other transaction production agreement for enterprise-wide digital manufacturing data vault (DMDV) and advanced manufacturing support. This agreement will transition sufficiently matured prototypes and associated advanced manufacturing process design and project management activities into a new DMDV capability and services. This agreement includes a single seven-year ordering period. The period of performance of the base award is April 2024 to April 2031. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia (98%); and Department of Defense facilities (2%, if applicable), and will be annotated at the order level. Funding will be obligated via orders. The predominant types of funding anticipated to be obligated are operations and maintenance (Marine Corps), research, development, test and evaluation (Marine Corps), and Procurement (Marine Corps). This single-award contract was not competitively procured due to circumstances permitting other than full and open competition pursuant to 10 U.S. Code §4022(f), Follow-on Production Contracts or Transactions. Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific in San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N66001-24-9-0016). (Awarded April 17, 2024)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas is awarded a $30,719,215 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price modification (P00005) to order (N0001923F0002) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0008). This modification exercises an option and adds scope for the procurement of material modification kits, special test/tooling equipment, and seeds necessary to support F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft retrofit and modification efforts for the Air Force, Marines, Navy, Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers, and non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participants. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas and is expected to be completed in March 2028. Fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $27,700; fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,561,335; fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $670,258; non-U.S. DOD participant funds in the amount of $20,521,044; and FMS funds in the amount of $7,938,878, will be obligated at the time of award, $2,231,593 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

HPI Federal LLC, Washington, D.C., was awarded $25,008,543 firm-fixed-price contract delivery order with $13,873,347 in options. The delivery order will provide for procurement of general-purpose laptops with warranties and docking stations. Supplies will be delivered within the continental U.S. (Ordering period is Jan. 31, 2024, through Sept. 30, 2026). Fiscal 2024 procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $25,008,543 was obligated under this delivery order award and funds will expire Sept. 30, 2026. This contract was competitively procured using full and open competition via the NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract NNG15SD47B. Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M67854-24-F-4008). (Awarded Jan. 31, 2024)

North Star Scientific Corp.,* Kapolei, Hawaii, is awarded a $15,259,543 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001924F1007) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001924G0014). This order provides for advanced concept production and delivery of software and hardware products including components required to support mountain top testing of high ultra-high frequency and L/C band antennas for the High Gain Ultra High Frequency Electronically Scanned Antenna effort in support of Small Business Innovation Research Phase III, Topic N06-125 “L-Band Solid-State High-Power Amplifier for Airborne Platforms” for the E-2D aircraft at the Pacific Missile Range Facility. Work will be performed in Honolulu, Hawaii (65%); Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (13%); Stockton, California (13%); San Diego, California (8%); and Newark, Delaware (1%), and is expected to be completed in April 2026. Fiscal 2023 research development test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $15,259,543 will be obligated at time of award, of which $15,259,543 will expire at the end of the fiscal year. Naval Air System Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

Carter Enterprises LLC,** Brooklyn, New York, has been awarded a maximum $118,151,920 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for plate carrier and associated components. This was a competitive acquisition with three responses received. This is a three-year six-month contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is Oct. 15, 2027. Using military service is Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2028 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-24-D-0031). (Awarded April 16, 2024)

Old North Utility Services Inc., San Dimas, California, has been awarded a maximum $48,150,528 modification (P00342) to a 50-year contract (SP0600-07-C-8258) with no option periods incorporating the economic-price-adjustment agreement to the water and wastewater utility service charge. This is a fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment contract. Location of performance is North Carolina, with a Feb. 28, 2058, performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2058 Army operations and maintenance funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

Bernard Cap LLC,* Hialeah, Florida, has been awarded a maximum $35,147,686 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for men’s short sleeve khaki shirts. This was a competitive acquisition with eleven responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is April 15, 2029. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2029 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-24-D-0048). (Awarded April 16, 2024)

Pentaq Manufacturing Corp.,** Sabana Grande, Puerto Rico, has been awarded a maximum $22,278,375 modification (P00031) exercising the fourth one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-20-D-1258) with four one-year option periods for various types of trousers. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. The ordering period end date is April 20, 2025. Using military services are Army and Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Awarded April 16, 2024)



American Apparel Inc.,* Selma, Alabama, has been awarded a maximum $14,060,405 modification (P00009) exercising the first one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-23-D-0047) with four one-year option periods for maternity blouses and trousers. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. The ordering period end date is April 24, 2025. Using military service is Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Bell Boeing Joint Project Office, California, Maryland, has been awarded a maximum $11,395,042 modification (P00029) to a one-year base contract (SPRPA1-17-D-009U) with four one-year option periods for V-22 spare consumable and depot level repairable parts. This is a firm-fixed-price requirements contract. Locations of performance are Texas and Pennsylvania, with a May 10, 2024, performance completion date. Using customers are Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Awarded April 16, 2024)

Valiant Technical Services Inc., Clarksville, Tennessee, has been awarded a maximum $10,393,708 modification (P00003) exercising the first one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SP3300-23-C-5001) with four one-year option periods for third-party logistics hazardous material support services. This is a hybrid firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-reimbursement no-fee contract. Location of performance is Texas, with an April 26, 2025, performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Distribution, New Cumberland, Pennsylvania.

Army

Conti Federal Services LLC, Orlando, Florida, was awarded a $63,067,273 firm-fixed-price contract to build a hangar facility and associated airfield apron, site features, utilities and infrastructure. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 21, 2026. Fiscal 2024 military construction, Air Force funds in the amount of $63,067,273 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha, Nebraska, is the contracting activity (W9128F24-C-0014).

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, California, was awarded a $52,918,826 hybrid (cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-plus-incentive-fee) contract for Gray Eagle fleet sustainment and logistics support. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Poway, California, with an estimated completion date of April 23, 2029. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $52,918,826 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W58RGZ24-C-0031).

Nan Inc., Honolulu, Hawaii, was awarded a $52,894,500 firm-fixed-price contract to construct an aviation operations building. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed in Honolulu, Hawaii, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 27, 2027. Fiscal 2022 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $52,894,500 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Honolulu, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (W9128A24-C-0009).

W.M. Klorman Construction Corp.,* Woodland Hills, California, was awarded a $23,535,350 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of a new parking structure. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Long Beach, California, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 18, 2025. Fiscal 2024 Department of Veteran Affairs funds in the amount of $23,535,350 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles, California, is the contracting activity (W912PL24-C-0013).

L3Harris Technologies Inc., Palm Bay, Florida, was awarded a $16,990,788 hybrid (cost-no-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price) contract for FliteScene digital map software. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 17, 2029. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W58RGZ24-D-0042).

*Small Business

**Small business in historically underutilized business zones