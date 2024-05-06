Army

Hensel Phelps Construction Co., Austin, Texas (W9126G-24-D-0025); W. G. Yates & Sons Construction Co., Mississippi (W9126G-24-D-0026); and Zodiac-Poettker HBZ JV II LLC,* Saint Louis, Missouri (W9126G-24-D-0027), will compete for each order of the $2,358,526,000 firm-fixed-price contract for vertical design build or design bid build construction. Bids were solicited via the internet with 11 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 7, 2029. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth, Texas, is the contracting activity.

Rockwell Collins, Inc., Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was awarded a $10,564,254 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for production, maintenance, repair, and support of Mounted Assured Positioning, Navigation, and Timing System Line Replaceable Units. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2025. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W56KGY-24-F-0035).

Navy

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., San Diego, California, is awarded a $169,720,752 cost-plus fixed-fee contract. This contract provides sustainment engineering and logistics support to include life cycle program planning, manning, training support, repair and modification of government furnished property, integrated logistics support, spare and repair parts, support equipment, special tooling, diminishing manufacturing sources and material shortages management, non-recurring engineering support for engineering change proposals, engineering analyses, investigations, root cause corrective action activities, test support of in-service asset, and the development of associated technical data in support of MQ-4C Triton air vehicles mission control and operator training systems for the Navy and the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF). Work will be performed in San Diego, California (38.1%); Patuxent River, Maryland (13.5%); Jacksonville, Florida (6.8%); Guam (6.7%); Sigonella, Sicily Italy (5.3%); Whidbey Island, Washington (3.8%); Baltimore, Maryland (3.4%); Chantilly, Virginia (3%); Mayport, Florida (2.2%); Katherine, Australia (2%); Sierra Vista, Arizona (1.6%); Adelaide, Australia (1%); various locations within the continental U.S. (CONUS) (4.2%); and various locations outside of the CONUS (8.4%), and is expected to be completed in May 2028. Fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,300,000; fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $35,617,521; fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,900,000; and RAAF funds in the amount of $19,548,357, will be obligated at the time of award, $35,617,521 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0001924C0005).

L3 Adaptive Methods, Centreville, Virginia, is awarded a $15,070,605 cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-only modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-20-C-5211) to exercise an option for program management, systems engineering, software development, risk management, algorithm and software prototype development, configuration management, and information assurance. Work will be performed in Keyport, Washington (30%); Centreville, Virginia (25%); Rockville, Maryland (15%); Manassas, Virginia (10%); Herndon, Virginia (5%); Newport, Rhode Island (5%); Dahlgren, Virginia (5%); Austin, Texas (1%); Honolulu, Hawaii (1%); Moorestown, New Jersey (1%); Fairfax, Virginia (1%); and Laurel, Maryland (1%), and is expected to be completed by May 2025. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $776,052 (37%); fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $582,368 (28%); fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $488,159 (24%); and fiscal 2023 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $ 221,635 (11%), will be obligated at time of award and funds in the amount of $804,003 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is awarded a $13,139,196 firm-fixed-price order (N0001924F0251) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001921G0006). This order provides for the production and delivery of 130 Cabin Pressure and On-Board Oxygen Generating System Monitoring System (CPOMS) retrofit kits to include: 52 for the Navy; 42 for the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF); 28 for the Kuwaiti Air Force; and eight for Malaysia. Additionally, this order procures two CPOMS on-condition supplemental kits (one for the Navy and one for RAAF), as well as associated travel, non-recurring engineering, data, and technical directive updates for the CPOMS kits in support of F/A-18 E/F aircraft retrofit and physiological episodes mitigation efforts. Work will be performed in San Antonio, Texas (50%); Pensacola, Florida (20%); St. Louis, Missouri (15%); and Mesa, Arizona (15%), and is expected to be completed in December 2025. Fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,801,977; and Foreign Military Sales customer funds in the amount of $7,337,219, will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Air Force

Indra Air Traffic, Inc., Overland Park, Kansas, was awarded a not-to-exceed $198,360,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, fixed-price contract for the man-portable Tactical Air Navigation (MP TACAN) system replacement program. This contract provides for MP TACAN systems, spares, support equipment, interim contractor support, training, travel, organic depot stand up support, technical data packages, and engineering change support for future technology upgrades. The anticipated performance locations for the requirement are 60% in Hurricane, Utah; and 40% in Overland Park, Kansas, and is expected to be completed by fiscal 2032. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and two offers were received. Fiscal 2023 procurement funds in the amount of $3,902,283; and fiscal 2022 procurement funds in the amount of $933,042, are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity (FA8102-24-D-2200).

Starfish Space Inc., Tukila, Washington, was awarded a $37,499,938 firm-fixed-price contract for the Starfish Otter Demonstration Award project. This contract provides for a strategic funds increase project for space mobility and logistics technology using a commercial Starfish Space Otter spacecraft to improve maneuverability on-orbit and enable dynamic space operations docking and maneuvering of Department of Defense assets on-orbit by 2026. Work will be performed at Tukila, Washington; and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, and is expected to be completed by June 30, 2028. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and one offer was received. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,099,786 are being obligated at time of award. The 45th Contracting Squadron, Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity (FA2521-24-C-0013).

Defense Logistics Agency

JetCo Packaging Solutions LLC,* Grand Rapids, Michigan (SP3300-24-D-0007); Ponderosa Packaging Corp.,* Melville, New York (SP3300-24-D-0008); and Mil-Spec Packaging of GA Inc.,* Macon, Georgia (SP3300-24-D-0009), are sharing a maximum $27,555,755 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract under solicitation SP3300-24-R-0001 for fiberboard boxes and sheet material. This was a competitive acquisition with six responses received. These are five-year contracts with no option periods. The performance completion date is May 5, 2029. Using customer is Defense Logistics Agency. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2029 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Distribution, New Cumberland, Pennsylvania.

Kearfott Corp., Black Mountain, North Carolina, has been awarded a maximum $12,246,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Abrams vehicle circuit card assembly units. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a three-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is May 6, 2027. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2027 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Warren, Michigan (SPRDL1-24-D-0020).

CORRECTION: The contract announced on May 2, 2024, for Konecranes Inc., Springfield, Ohio (SPRDL1-24-F-0097) for $12,253,992 was announced with an incorrect award date. The correct award date is May 3, 2024.

Missile Defense Agency

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, New Jersey, is being awarded a firm-fixed-price contract modification under a Foreign Military Sales (FMS) case to the Japan Ministry of Defense. The contract modification P00042 to contract HQ085121C0001 has an estimated value of $26,116,563. The total value of the contract is increased from $946,690,958 to $972,807,521. Under this contract modification, the contractor will provide continued support of hardware integration and test in support of the Aegis System Equipped Vessel program. The work will be performed in Moorestown, New Jersey. The performance period is from May 6, 2024, through July 26, 2026. FMS funds in the amount of $26,116,563 will be used to fund this effort. The Missile Defense Agency, Dahlgren, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HQ085121C0001).

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

The Charles Stark Draper Laboratory Inc.,* Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been awarded a $9,331,487 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract, no options, for the Tellus program. This contract provides for the development of a platform methodology for the rapid and modular design of microbe-based sensing systems to include tailoring of input stimuli and output signals, biologically encoded signal processing, and response times. Work will be performed in Cambridge, Massachusetts (76%); Boston, Massachusetts (11%); Boulder, Colorado (6%); and Raleigh, North Carolina (7%), with an expected completion date of Nov. 5, 2026. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test, and engineering funds in the amount of $2,402,754 are being obligated at time of award. This contract was a competitive acquisition under broad agency announcement HR001123S0027 Tellus, and seven offers were received. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HR0011-25-C-0243).

