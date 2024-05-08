Army

Lockheed Martin Corp., Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded an $861,333,188 firm-fixed-price contract for production of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and supporting services. Bids were solicited via the Internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2026. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-24-D-0019).

Mirador Enterprises Inc., El Paso, Texas, was awarded a $20,000,000 modification (P00002) to contract W911SG-22-D-0004 for facility support services. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 8, 2025. 418th Contracting Support Brigade, Fort Bliss, Texas, is the contracting activity.

Airborne Systems North America of Ca Inc., Santa Ana, California, was awarded a $14,973,280 firm-fixed-price contract for parachutes. Bids were solicited via the Internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2025. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W911QY-24-F-0105).

Kiewit Infrastructure West Co., Vancouver, Washington, was awarded a $7,562,585 modification (P00027) to contract W912DW-18-C-0011 for the Mud Mountain Dam Fish Passage Facility. Work will be performed in Enumclaw, Washington, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2025. Fiscal 2024 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $7,319,448 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle, Washington, is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

Envision Industries Inc.,** Wichita, Kansas, has been awarded a maximum $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for combat fitness test equipment. This is a one-year contract with four one-year option periods. The ordering period end date is May 5, 2025. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE8EG-24-D-0005). (Awarded May 6, 2024)

Grasmick Produce Co. Inc.,* Boise, Idaho, has been awarded a maximum $25,500,000 firm-fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for fresh fruits and vegetables. This was a competitive acquisition with two responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is May 5, 2029. Using customers are Army, Air Force, and Department of Agriculture schools and reservations. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2029 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE300-24-D-P424).

Air Force

CAM Management and Services LLC, Springboro, Ohio, was awarded a $22,400,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for repairing mechanical systems. This contract provides for a broad range of mechanical systems repair work on real property and facilities. Work will be performed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, and is expected to be completed by May 7, 2029. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and four offers were received. No funds are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8601-24-D-0003).

CAM Management and Services, Springboro, Ohio, was awarded an $8,900,000 firm-fixed, single-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for repairing electrical systems. This contract provides for low and medium voltage electrical system and component diagnostics, alterations, repairs, and replacements (including removals) on real property located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Work is expected to be completed by May 7, 2029. This contract was the result of a total Small Business Set-Aside acquisition, and four offers were received. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $46,822 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Installation Contracting Division, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8601-24-D-0006).

Navy

Bell Boeing Joint Program Office, Amarillo, Texas, is awarded a $13,980,295 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00071) against a previously awarded contract (N0001917C0015). This modification increases the contract ceiling to provide continued post-production systems engineering and program management support for the V-22 Common Configuration Readiness and Modernization retrofit program for the Marine Corps. Work will be performed in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania (91%); and Fort Worth, Texas (9%), and is expected to be completed in September 2024. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,562,400; fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,304,380; and fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,113,515, will be obligated at the time of award, of which $6,675,915 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

US Ecology Washington Inc., Richland, Washington, is awarded an $8,508,290 modification to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N4523A23D4000). This modification is due to a rate change issued by the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission at the beginning of May 2024. This contract is for class A, B, and C low-level radioactive waste disposal services for waste under the cognizance of Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, and Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility. Work will be performed in Richland, Washington, and is expected to be completed by August 2028. Operation and maintenance, Navy funds will be made available at the task order level and funding obligated via task order awards as contracting actions occur. Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility and Northwest Regional Maintenance Center, Bremerton, Washington, is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Electric Boat, Groton, Connecticut, is awarded a $7,751,287 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-21-C-4311) to exercise an option for the continued operation, maintenance, and protection of the government-owned, contractor-operated floating dry dock, Shippingport (ARDM-4). Work will be performed in Groton, Connecticut, and is expected to be completed by May 2025. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,751,287 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

The Battelle Memorial Institute,** Columbus, Ohio, has been awarded a $10,670,749 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract, no options, for the Tellus program. This contract provides for the development of a platform Methodology for the rapid and modular design of microbe-based sensing systems to include tailoring of input stimuli and output signals, biologically encoded signal processing, and response times. Work will be performed in Columbus, Ohio, (71%); Cambridge, Massachusetts (8%); and New York, New York (21%), with an expected completion date of Nov. 7, 2026. Fiscal 2023 through 2024 research, development, test, and engineering funds in the amount of $2,500,000 are being obligated at time of award. This contract was a competitive acquisition under broad agency announcement HR001123S0027 Tellus, and seven offers were received. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HR001124C0441).

Defense Health Agency

The Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine Inc., Bethesda, Maryland, is awarded $9,378,588 for a cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (HT9425-24-C-0031) to support exoskeleton research support services for the Telemedicine and Advanced Technology Research Center in support of the Biotechnology High Performance Computing Software Applications Institute. The contract was a sole source acquisition, funded with fiscal 2024 and 2025 Defense Health Agency research development, test and evaluation funds. The period of performance is May 13, 2025, to May 12, 2027. Place of performance is Frederick, Maryland. The U.S. Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity, Fort Detrick, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

*Small Business

**Large Not for Profit Business