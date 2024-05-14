Mustache March competition honors revolutionary pilot Robin Olds

Mustache March is an Air Force tradition that calls on Airmen to grow their mustaches during the month of March in solidarity with Robin Olds.

Olds was a pilot who fought in the Vietnam War and grew his mustache as a good-natured way to protest against the U.S. Air Force’s facial hair regulations at that time.

Edwards AFB Wing Staff Agency hosted a special event on March 28, 2024, to recognize the mustaches grown around base. Here are the winners:

The Robin Olds: Col. Matthews Caspers, 412th Test Wing deputy commander

Most Disturbing Mustache: Chief Master Sgt. Justin Stoltzfus, 412th Test Wing Command Chief Master Sergeant

The Mustache That Could: Col. Doug Wickert, 412th Test Wing commander

Best Overall Mustache: Michael Seelos, 412th Test Wing Director of Staff

Most Fitting Mustache: Senior Airman Tristan Tiideberg, 412th Test Wing Executive Administrator

Mustache March ends when Airmen shave their mustaches on the last day of March.