The Edwards Graduation Ceremony creates new ceremonial guardsmen

Fourteen Airmen solidified their dedication to the memory of their brothers and sisters in arms as they received the Honor Guard badge during an Honor Guard Graduation Ceremony on March 29, 2024, at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.

These Airmen successfully completed the Ceremonial Guardsman course that prepared them to perform military funeral honors. They are now members of Edwards AFB Blue Eagles Honor Guard, which performs more than 1,700 ceremonies per year across 52,000 square miles.

The ceremony took place outdoors, under cold temperatures and very strong winds, but despite such conditions, the graduates remained sharp, crisp and motionless throughout the ceremony, including two demonstrations — a retiree cremation ceremony and a retiree casket ceremony.

The 14 graduates are:

Staff Sgt. Ivan Trujillo, 912th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

Staff Sgt. Jacob Hernandez, 412th Maintenance Logistic Squadron

Senior Airman Lux Aguirre, 412th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

Senior Airman Richard Smedes, 412th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

Senior Airman Rachel Swoboda, 412th Maintenance Squadron

Airman 1st Class Zachary Arnold, 412th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

Airman 1st Class Parker Wilson, 412th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

Senior Airman Ciera Lovely, 412th Security Forces Squadron

Staff Sgt. Connor Fitzgerald, 412th Communications Squadron

Senior Airman Jalen Smith, 412th Communications Squadron

Senior Airman Allyson Biamonte, 412th Comptroller Squadron

Senior Airman Kendall Timko, 412th Healthcare Operation Squadron

Senior Airman Kendall Waterfield, 412th Healthcare Operation Squadron

Airman 1st Class Nathalia Batista Dasilva, 412th Operational Readiness Support Squadron