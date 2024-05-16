Aerotech News PCS Special Publication – May 17, 2024

Digital and Print Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving California’s Antelope Valley, Edwards AFB, Calif., Nellis AFB, Nev., Luke AFB, Ariz., and Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Welcome to a special Aerotech News and Review publication – PCS: Home Is Where We’re Sent. Within DOD, even though summertime is known as PCS Season, because of the large number of service members on the move from one base to a new assignment, it begins in May!

In this special issue, we have lots of helpful information so you can make your PCS move as smooth and hassle free as possible. From what to do when you first get orders, to how to file claims once your PCS is done, we have it covered.

Some topics of interest include:

Who, what, when, where and why behind PCS season

What kind of PCS am I making?

Military housing options in a difficult market made easy

Are PCS expenses tax deductible? Sometimes!

Let it go – and tame the clutter

What should I do with all my stuff?

What allowances am I entitled to when making a PCS move?

To ship or not to ship? That is the question

Airman’s Attic help families cope

Pets are family members too!

Helping your child change schools

Preparing children for PCS season

To download a copy of this week's paper, click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/051724AERODIG.pdf

Click on the link below for your free digital copy of our PCS Special Issue, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/zvjd/

Hard copies will be available at our usual delivery points throughout California's Antelope Valley, Edwards AFB, Calif., Nellis AFB, Nev., Luke AFB, Ariz., and Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz., beginning May 17.

