Navy

Lockheed Martin Space, Littleton, Colorado is awarded a not-to-exceed $99,000,000, cost-plus-incentive-fee, and cost-plus-fixed-fee unpriced letter contract modification (PH0043) to a previously awarded contract (N00030-22-C-1025) to provide systems engineering, test planning, and long lead material in support of missile production. Work will be performed in Denver, Colorado (63%); Huntsville, Alabama (6%); Sunnyvale, California (7%); Michoud, Louisiana (2%); Stennis, Mississippi (1%); East Aurora, New York (9%); and various other locations (less than 1% each, 12% total). Work is expected to be completed Feb. 2, 2027, once the contract is definitized. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test, and evaluation (Army) funds in the amount of $29,680,000; and fiscal 2024 research, development, test, and evaluation (Army) funds in the amount of $18,830,000 will be obligated on this award for an overall total of $48,510,000. No funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract is being awarded to the contractor on a sole source basis under 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1) and was previously synopsized on the System for Award Management online portal. Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Mission Systems, Fairfax, Virginia, is awarded a $33,405,737 cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-19-C-6407) to exercise options to provide BYG-1 Tactical Control System engineering support. Work will be performed in Fairfax, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by July 2025. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,595,260 (48%); fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,210,000 (46%); Year 15 Royal Australian Navy Unique funds in the amount of $603,993 (4%); and fiscal 2024 Australia, United Kingdom, United States funds in the amount of $218,000 (2%) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Air Force

The National Institute of Building Sciences, Washington, D.C., was awarded a $49,500,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for architect-engineer services. This contract provides for developing, publishing, and interpreting the building criteria/codes, standards, specification guides, and other facilities-related technical information necessary to enable optimal planning, construction, operation, sustainment, restoration, and modernization of built infrastructure. Work will be performed primarily in Washington, D.C., and is expected to be completed by May 21, 2029. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Air Force and Navy operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $2,061,830 are being obligated at the time of award. The 771st Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity. (FA8003-24-D-0013)

Defense Logistics Agency

Vincorion LLC,* El Paso, Texas, has been awarded a maximum $35,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Patriot EPP III program support. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in the Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is Dec. 31, 2028. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Aberdeen, Maryland (SPRBL1-24-D-0008). (Awarded May 3, 2024)

Pratt & Whitney, a division of RTX Corp., East Hartford, Connecticut, has been awarded a maximum $9,272,175 firm-fixed-price delivery order (SPRTA1-24-F-0210) against a five-year basic ordering agreement (SPE4A1-21-G-0001) for F100 engine case diffusers. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The delivery order end date is Dec 31, 2027. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Army

Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $23,383,421 modification (P00111) to contract W31P4Q-21-F-0095 for hardware-in-the-loop modeling and simulation and development engineering services. Work will be performed in South Korea, with an estimated completion date of April 14, 2025. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, Air Force funds in the amount of $23,383,421 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co., Fort Wayne, Indiana, was awarded a $9,080,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the Field Artillery Tactical Data System. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Fort Wayne, Indiana, with an estimated completion date of March 29, 2027. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W91CRB-24-C-5037).

*Small Business