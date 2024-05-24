Navy

Marinette Marine Corp., Marinette, Wisconsin, is awarded a $1,044,529,113 fixed-price incentive (firm-target) modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-20-C-2300) to exercise options for detail design and construction of two Constellation-class guided-missile frigates, FFG 66 and FFG 67. Work will be performed in Marinette, Wisconsin (51%); Camden, New Jersey (17%); Chicago, Illinois (7%); Green Bay, Wisconsin (4%); Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (3%); Hauppauge, New York (3%); Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin (3%); Cincinnati, Ohio (3%); Kaukauna, Wisconsin (2%); Charlotte, North Carolina (2%); Bethesda, Maryland (2%); Millersville, Maryland (2%); and Atlanta, Georgia (1%), and is expected to be completed by April 2030. Fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,044,529,113 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co., Tucson, Arizona, is awarded a $227,350,165 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide depot level repairs, logistics support, sustainment engineering, software support, integration support, failure analysis, configuration management, technical data, diminishing manufacturing sources, and material shortages management, training, field support, spares predictions, ordnance assessment, reliability, and management of government property to support AIM-9X and AIM-9X Block II missile sustainment efforts for the Navy, Air Force, Army, and Foreign Military Sales customers. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (93%); Cheshire, Connecticut (3%); Indianapolis, Indiana (2%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (2%) and is expected to be completed in May 2029. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0001924D0114).

Conquest USA Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia,* is awarded a maximum-value $176,083,405 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity asphalt paving and minor concrete contract for various government sites in the Hampton Roads area. An initial task order is being awarded for $5,000 to satisfy the minimum guarantee. Work will be performed in the greater Hampton Roads, Virginia, area and is expected is to be completed by May 2029. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,000 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the SAM.gov website, with two offers received. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N40085-24-D-0062).

Civileon Research and Technology LLC,* Centreville, Virginia, is awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, single award contract (M6739924D0002) for the Marine Corps Tactics and Operations Group (MCTOG) training support. This contract provides for training support services for the Marine Corps authorized programs or projects of record in 14 technical areas that are implemented across MCTOG and the Training Education Command. Work will be performed at Twentynine Palms, California, with an expected completion date of Aug. 25, 2029. The contract includes a five-year ordering period and a six-month extension under Federal Acquisition Regulation clause 52.217-8 with a maximum value of $47,995,814. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $3,500 is being obligated under the contract’s initial task order to fund the minimum guarantee and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the SAM.gov website with four proposals received. The Regional Contracting Office, Twentynine Palms, California, is the contracting activity.

Alabama Shipyard LLC,* Mobile, Alabama, is awarded a $30,085,225 firm-fixed-price contract (N3220524C4073) for a 156-calendar day shipyard availability for the regular overhaul and dry dock availability of Military Sealift Command’s hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20). This contract includes a base work package and five unexercised options for additional work and time, which if exercised, would increase the cumulative value of this contract to $30,900,268. Work will be performed in Mobile, Alabama, beginning Aug. 1, 2024, and is expected to be completed by Jan. 3, 2025. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $30,085,225 are obligated for fiscal 2024 and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was a small business set-aside solicited via the sam.gov website and two offers received. The Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N3220524C4073).

Vigor Marine LLC, Portland, Oregon, is awarded a $20,294,106 firm-fixed-price contract (N3220524C4089) for a 76-calendar day shipyard availability for the mid-term availability (MTA) of Military Sealift Command’s fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200). This contract includes a base work package and five unexercised options for additional work and time, which if exercised, would increase the cumulative value of this contract to $22,894,910. Work will be performed in Portland, Oregon, beginning Aug. 20, 2024, and is expected to be completed by Nov. 3, 2024. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $20,294,10 are obligated for fiscal 2024 and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was solicited via the Government Point of Entry website and one offer received. Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co., Tucson, Arizona, is awarded a $17,982,837 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00013) to a previously award contract (N0001922C0067). This modification adds scope and increases ceiling to provide continued studies involving future updates to the AIM-9X missile system in conjunction with the AIM-9X Block II and Block II+ System Improvement Program Increment IV for the Navy, Air Force, Army, and Foreign Military Sales customers. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, and is expected to be completed in June 2026. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $300,000 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

FFI Aerospace and Defense, doing business as Flight Fab,* Westminster, Maryland, is awarded a $13,866,723 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the procurement of plastic waste processing equipment for use on navy ships. Work will be performed at the contractor’s facility in Westminster, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by May 2029. Fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $665,770 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the SAM.gov website, with two offers received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N64498-24-D-4008).

Alabama Shipyard LLC,* Mobile, Alabama, is awarded a $9,208,926 firm-fixed-price contract (N3220524C4098) for the 103-calendar day shipyard availability for the mid-term availability of Military Sealift Command’s fast combat support vessel USNS Supply (T-AOE 6). This contract includes a base period and two unexercised options for additional work and time, which if exercised, would increase the cumulative value of this contract to $9,312,142. Work will be performed in Mobile, Alabama, beginning Sept. 9, 2024, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 20, 2024. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $9,208,926 are obligated for fiscal 2024 and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was a small business set-aside solicited via the sam.gov website and seven offers received. Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N3220524C4098).

Tricom Research Inc.,* Irvine, California, is awarded an $8,750,929 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for a maximum quantity of 756 75-watt multi-band radio frequency amplifiers to increase performance for vehicular tactical radios in the very-high frequency and ultra-high frequency ranges in support of the U.S. Special Operations Command family of specialized operations vehicles. Work will be performed in Irvine, California, and is expected to be completed in May 2029. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance (Defense) funds in the amount of $327,664 will be obligated at time of award, $327,664 of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, New Jersey, is the contracting activity (N6833524D0018).



U.S. Special Operations Command

WorldWide Language Resources LLC, Fayetteville, North Carolina, is being awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (H9240224D0001) with a maximum value of $138,176,848 for Linguist Support Services II (LSSII) in support of U.S. Special Operations Command. The work will be performed in overseas contingency operations and is expected to be completed by Aug. 15, 2029. This contract was awarded through competitive source selection procedures using best value tradeoff in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation Part 15. U.S. Special Operations Command, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity.

Army

Conti Federal Services LLC, Orlando, Florida, was awarded a $135,492,086 firm-fixed-price contract to construct a maintenance hangar. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, with an estimated completion date of May 28, 2027. Fiscal 2024 military construction, Air Force funds in the amount of $135,492,086 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha, Nebraska, is the contracting activity (W9128F-24-C-0013).

Walsh Construction Co. LLC, Chicago, Illinois, was awarded a $59,219,000 firm-fixed-price contract to construct a ground transportation equipment building. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Warren, Michigan, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 16, 2026. Fiscal 2024 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $59,219,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Kentucky, is the contracting activity (W912QR-24-C-0011).

Hensel Phelps Construction Co., Orlando, Florida, was awarded a $31,574,000 firm-fixed-price contract to construct a training complex. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida, with an estimated completion date of May 13, 2026. Fiscal 2020 and 2022 military construction, defense-wide funds in the amount of $31,574,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W91278-24-C-0029).

Roundhouse PBN-TEPA EC JV, Warner Robins, Georgia, was awarded a $27,375,007 firm-fixed-price contract to renovate a hangar. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, with an estimated completion date of May 13, 2026. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, Air Force Reserve funds in the amount of $27,375,007 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Kentucky, is the contracting activity (W912QR-24-C-0008).

Advanced Technology Construction,* Tacoma, Washington (W50S9D-23-D-0001); Ahtna Global LLC,* Renton, Washington (W50S9D-23-D-0002); Apex Mechanical,* Battle Ground, Washington (W50S9D-23-D-0003); Avalon Contracting Inc.,* Tacoma, Washington (W50S9D-23-D-0004); Bristol Prime Contractors,* Anchorage, Alaska (W50S9D-23-D-0005); Halme Builders, Davenport,* Washington (W50S9D-23-D-0006); Imperial Construction NW LLC,* Wapato, Washington (W50S9D-23-D-0007); MJ Takisaki Inc.,* Seattle, Washington (W50S9D-23-D-0008); P&L General Contractors Inc.,* Oak Harbor, Washington (W50S9D-23-D-0009); Pacific Tech Construction,* Kelso, Washington (W50S9D-23-D-0010); Sealaska Constructors,* Seattle, Washington (W50S9D-23-D-0011); and Vet Con Souza JV,* Farmersville, California (W50S9D-23-D-0012), will compete for each order of the $25,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for construction, maintenance and repair projects. Bids were solicited via the internet with 18 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 3, 2028. U.S. Property and Fiscal Office, Washington, is the contracting activity.

Amazon Web Services, Seattle, Washington, was awarded a $22,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for cloud services. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Seattle, Washington, with an estimated completion date of May 30, 2029. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $22,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity (W50NH9-24-F-0032).

National Native American Construction Inc., Coeur D’Alene, Idaho, was awarded a $10,850,989 firm-fixed-price contract for the construction of a new squadron operations facility. Bids were solicited via the internet with 11 received. Work will be performed in Tinker, Oklahoma, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 5, 2025. Fiscal 2024 military construction, Air Force Reserve funds in the amount of $10,850,989 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Kentucky, is the contracting activity (W912QR-24-C-0012).

Air Force

K&K JL Services Inc., Concord, California, was awarded an $11,969,643 firm-fixed-price contract in support of Joint Base Langley-Eustis’(JBLE) grounds maintenance services. This contract provides non-personal services to include all personnel, equipment, tools, supervision, and other items and services necessary to ensure that grounds maintenance is performed at JBLE in a manner that will ensure habitat management in accordance with the JBLE Bird/Wildlife Aircraft Strike Hazard plan, promote the growth of healthy grass, trees, shrubs, and plants, and present a clean, neat, and professional appearance. Work will be performed on Fort Eustis, Newport News, Virginia, and Langley Air Force Base, Hampton, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by June 8, 2029. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and two offers were received. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,205,354 are being obligated at time of award. 633rd Contracting Squadron, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, is the contracting activity (FA4800-24-F-0042).

Leota Professional Resources LLC, Lanham, Maryland, was awarded a $10,527,348 firm-fixed-price contract for dining facility attendant contract services. This contract provides for project management, transportation, tools, supplies, equipment, and labor necessary to perform the mess attendant services required in dining facilities at buildings B140 and B759. Work will be performed at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by May 31, 2029. This contract was a competitive 8(a) set-aside posted on the Government Point of Entry and ten proposals were received. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $615,698 are being obligated at time of award. 633rd Contracting Squadron, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, is the contracting activity (FA4800-24-C-0009).

*Small Business