Headlines — May 24

News

Airmen, guardians could skip shaving under congressional plan

Congress wants to know if airmen and guardians will still be able to defend the skies with facial hair.

The Air Force doesn’t know why maintenance mishaps spiked in 2023

The Air Force has been unable to pinpoint what caused last year’s costly spike in maintenance-related aircraft mishaps, according to the service’s top leaders.

Congress wants an Army drone corps but Army leaders aren’t interested

A new proposal would force the Army to treat drone training and operations like artillery and intelligence. But Army leaders want flexibility for field units.

82nd Airborne Division honors fallen paratroopers

Several family members traced letters with their fingers on the 82nd Airborne Division monuments Tuesday at Fort Liberty.

Air Force

Air Force general charged with sexual crimes has retirement request denied by service secretary

Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall has denied a request from a two-star general accused of sexual assault and other crimes to retire instead of facing a court-martial, according to the general’s attorneys.

Air Force prosecutors win appeal of ruling that tossed out anime images in child pornography case

A military judge erred in deciding that anime with childlike characters didn’t qualify as child pornography and was inadmissible as evidence in a noncommissioned officer’s pending court-martial, an Air Force appellate court unanimously ruled.

What you need to know: US Air Force Academy graduation 2024

This special feat is marked by various celebrations, significant speakers and notable traditions.

Air Force releases first official photos of B-21 in flight

The Air Force released new photos of the B-21 Raider on May 22, offering the first official images of the bomber since it made its first flight last year.

Space Force

Space Force to hold annual Tactically Responsive Space demos

The Space Force said it will develop an annual cadence of Tactically Responsive Space missions to refine its ability to quickly respond to real-time threats.

Space Force training HQ gets official nod to come to Space Coast

The decision has been a year in the making, but the Space Coast will officially become the home of STARCOM, the training headquarters for Space Force.

Military space threats part of discussion at Wright-Patterson intelligence retreat

Military threats from space were one focus of a gathering of national intelligence principals Monday and Tuesday at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Veterans

GOP senators demand firings of senior staff after VA bonus mistakes

A dozen Senate Republicans are demanding the firing of three top Veterans Affairs leaders after $11 million in mistaken bonuses was handed out to senior executives last year, saying the moves are needed to “restore integrity and trust” within the department.

Veterans became eligible for billions. Private firms saw a chance to profit.

Despite a federal law that prohibits charging veterans for help in applying for disability benefits, for-profit companies are making millions.