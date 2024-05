Mojave Cemetery

Monday, May 27, 2024 at 11:00 a.m.

Remembering Those Who Gave Their All

Sponsored by: East Kern Cemetery District

Speaker: Chris Spandorf

Director of Public Safety and Security at Mojave Air & Spaceport

Chris’s parents served in the U.S. Air Force, his brother served in U.S. Navy. He is a 2001 graduate of High School in Mojave and has worked at MASP since 2006. Has always been around aircraft and veterans his whole life!

For more information Call: 661 816 3327