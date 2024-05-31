Navy

Austal USA, Mobile, Alabama, is awarded a $516,481,569 fixed-price incentive (firm-target) contract modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-23-C-2203) to exercise an option for ordering long lead time material, continue/complete detail design and Construction of the Lead Ship of the T-AGOS 25 Class. Work will be performed in Mobile, Alabama (42%); Houma, Louisiana (13%); Camden, New Jersey (13%); Shelton, Connecticut (6%); Cincinnati, Ohio (5%); Grove City, Pennsylvania (3%); Semmes, Alabama (3%); Chesapeake, Virginia (2%); Milford, Delaware (2%); New Orleans, Louisiana (1%); and various locations across the U.S., each less than 1% (10%), and is expected to be completed by May 2028. Fiscal 2024 Shipbuilding and Conversion, Navy funds in the amount of $516,481,569 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire through the delivery date of T-AGOS 25. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-23-C-2203).

Raytheon Technologies Corp., doing business at Pratt and Whitney Military Engines, East Hartford, Connecticut, is awarded a $301,762,768 modification (P00002) to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive (firm-target), cost-plus-incentive-fee advanced acquisition contract (N0001923C0030). This modification procures Lot 19 long-lead time materials as well as the manufacture, assembly, inspection, acceptance, and delivery of 108 conventional takeoff and landing F135 propulsion systems, 27 short takeoff and vertical landing F135 propulsion systems, and 13 Carrier Variant F135 propulsion systems. Additionally, this effort provides global spares requirements to include spare engines, power modules, and other hardware supporting the Navy, Air Force, Marine Corp, non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participants and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut (17%) (labor surplus area); Indianapolis, Indiana (10%); Middletown, Connecticut (8%); Kent, Washington (7%); North Berwick, Maine (4%); El Cajon, California (3%) (labor surplus area); Cromwell, Connecticut (3%); Whitehall, Michigan (3%) Portland, Oregon (2%); San Diego, California (2%); South Bend, Indiana (2%); Columbus, Georgia (1%); Hampton, Virginia (1%); Manchester, Connecticut (1%), Cheshire, Connecticut (1%); Elmwood Park, New Jersey (1%); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (34%), and is expected to be completed in June 2027. Fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $45,759,000; fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $21,319,250; fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $18,408,000; FMS customer funds in the amount of $195,364,769; and non-U.S. DOD participant funds in the amount of $20,911,749, will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR), Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Systems Planning & Analysis, Alexandria, Virginia, is awarded a $191,209,223 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-23-C-2103) for program support, Foreign Military Sales administrative requirements, and travel/other direct costs. Work will primarily be performed in Alexandria, Virginia; and Washington, D.C., and is expected to be completed by March 2028. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Navy) and foreign partner funds in the amount of $7,150,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-23-C-2103).

Techflow Mission Support LLC, doing business as EMI Services, Idaho Falls, Idaho, is awarded an $18,766,803 firm-fixed priced modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N62470-21-D-0002) to exercise option year three for base operating support services at Naval Air Station Patuxent River. Award of this option will bring the total cumulative value of the contract to $72,616,093. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and outlying areas and is expected to be completed by June 2025. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance (Navy); non-appropriated funds; and fiscal 2024 Navy working capital funds in the amount of $14,799,654, for recurring services will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Washington, Public Works Department Patuxent River, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

General Electric (GE), Cincinnati, Ohio, is awarded an $18,000,000 firm-fixed-price delivery order for the procurement of five LM2500 SST Hot Section Kits, P/N 738L551G03. Work will be performed at the contractor’s facility located in Erlanger, Kentucky, and is expected to be completed by May 2025. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds for $14,400,000; and Navy working capital funds in the amount of $3,600,000, will be obligated at time of award. This order was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1) (only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements). The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N64498-24-G-4000_N64498-24-F-5056).

The Mathworks Inc*., is awarded a $14,852,179 modification (P00002) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0042120D0113). This modification increases the contract ceiling to provide MATLab and Simulink software, toolsets, training, software maintenance and updates, consultation services and associated products in support of the Digital Analytics Infrastructure and Technology Advancement Group at the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD). Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland and expected to be completed May 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. NAWCAD, Patuxent, River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp.-Marine Systems, Sunnyvale, California, is awarded a not-to-exceed $9,000,000 undefinitized contract action under contract modification P00005 to a previously awarded contract (N0003022C1013), for the qualification of a new Umbilical Housing Assembly casting vendor in support of the Columbia and Dreadnought Common Missile Compartment program. The contract modification will be definitized as a cost-plus-fixed-fee contract line-item number. Work will be performed from June 2024 through April 2026. Work will be performed in United Kingdom (94%); Sunnyvale, California (4%); and Cape Canaveral, Florida (2%). Fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion Navy funding in the amount of $4,500,000 will be obligated on this award. No funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract action is being awarded on a sole source basis under 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1) and was previously synopsized on the System for Award Management online portal. Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Air Force

Chugach Logistics and Facility Services JV LLC, Anchorage, Alaska, has been awarded a $169,478,095 firm-fixed-price contract including cost reimbursable contract line-item numbers of $18,865,000 for a total contract value of $188,343,095. The contract is for Maxwell-Gunter Base Operation Support (BOS), which will provide BOS services at Maxwell-Gunter Air Force Base, Alabama. Work will be performed at Maxwell-Gunter AFB, Alabama, and is expected to be completed by June 5, 2031. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition with six offers received. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $134,138 are being obligated at the time of award. The 338th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, Joint Base San Antonio Randolph, San Antonio, Texas, is the contracting activity (FA3002-24-C0008).

International Business Machines Corp., IBM Almaden Research Center, San Jose, California, has been awarded a $48,193,724 cost reimbursement contract for North Pole Hub hardware and software. This contract provides for the study, design, develop, implementation, integration, documentation and delivery of the software and hardware that makes up the North Pole Hub architecture for test and demonstration. Work will be performed at the IBM Almaden Research Center, San Jose, California, and is expected to be completed by May 28, 2027. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition with two offers received. Fiscal 2024 research and development funds in the amount of $500,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome, New York, is the contracting activity (FA8750-24-C-B040).

FlightSafety Inc., Columbus, Ohio; and Savannah, Georgia, has been awarded a firm-fixed-requirements contract with a contract maximum of $45,221,572 for Gulfstream pilot and flight engineer training. This contract provides initial, refresher, academic and simulator training as well as a variety of technical courses for the Air Force flight crews operating the Gulfstream series aircraft. Work will be performed in Savannah, Georgia; Dallas, Texas; Long Beach, California; and New Castle, Delaware, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2029. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition with two offers received. No funding will be obligated at the time of award. Funding will be added to the task orders using operations and maintenance funds. The 763d Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity (FA4452-24-D0002).



Click Here To Learn How Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker

Ultra Electronics Advanced Tactical Systems, Austin, Texas, has been awarded a $31,364,679 contract for contractor logistics support and services. Work will be performed in Austin, Texas, and is expected to be completed by May 31, 2029. This award is the result of a non-competitive acquisition. Funds will be obligated through individual task and delivery orders. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $5,028,534 will be obligated at time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity (FA8574-24-D-0002).

GEON Technologies LLC, Columbia, Maryland, was awarded a $9,898,552 cost-plus-fixed-fee task order to develop real-time signal processing solutions for command and control, and size, weight, and power constrained platforms to exploit next-generation 5G communications waveforms and associated technologies. This contract provides for the development of a 5G scanner to map out the 5G radio frequency environment and enable cyber activities. Work will be performed in Rome, New York, and is expected to be completed by May 16, 2027. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and one offer was received. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $383,000 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome, New York, is the contracting activity (FA8750-24-F-B009).

Army

BlindermanPower, Chicago, Illinois, was awarded a $54,773,100 firm-fixed-price contract to construct a collective training officer’s quarters. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 11, 2027. Fiscal 2022 and 2023 military construction, Army Reserve funds; and fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, Army Reserve funds in the amount of $54,773,100 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Kentucky, is the contracting activity (W912QR-24-C-0013).

General Dynamics Land Systems Inc., Sterling Heights, Michigan, was awarded a $50,699,238 modification (P00072) to contract W56HZV-22-C-0012 for engineering and logistic services. Work will be performed in Sterling Heights, Michigan, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2025. Fiscal 2024 weapons and tracked combat vehicle procurement, Army funds; operation and maintenance, Army funds; and Foreign Military Sales (Australia and Poland) funds in the amount of $50,699,238 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity.

All Clear Repair Services Inc., Miramar, Florida, was awarded a $15,975,000 firm-fixed-price contract for UH-60 Black Hawk maintenance and overhaul. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 30, 2029. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-24-D-0054).

NIC4 Inc., Tampa, Florida, was awarded a $9,524,907 firm-fixed-price contract for Very Small Aperture Terminal hardware and services. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 29, 2029. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W91CRB-24-D-5000).

Defense Logistics Agency

Kearfott Corp., Black Mountain, North Carolina, has been awarded a maximum $30,825,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/definite-quantity contract for electronic components. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a three-year contract with no option periods. The performance completion date is May 29, 2027. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2027 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Warren, Michigan (SPRDL1-24-D-0045).

Gil Sewing Corp.,* Chicago, Illinois, has been awarded a maximum $17,594,131 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for men’s and women’s green coats. This was a competitive acquisition with four responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is May 29, 2029. Using military service is Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2029 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-24-D-0054).

*Small Business