Navy

Raytheon Missiles & Defense, Marlborough, Massachusetts, is awarded a $677,715,433 fixed-price incentive (firm target) modification to previously awarded contract N00024-22-C-5500 to exercise options for hardware production of the AN/SPY-6(V) Family of Radars. Work will be performed in Andover, Massachusetts (31%); San Diego, California (9%); Sykesville, Maryland (9%); Scottsdale, Arizona (8%); Syracuse, New York (5%); Cerritos, California (5%); Stafford Springs, Connecticut (4%); Tulsa, Oklahoma (3%); Indianapolis, Indiana (3%); Portsmouth, Rhode Island (2%); Riverside, California (2%); and various locations across the U.S., each less than 1% (19%). Work is expected to be completed by September 2028. Fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $303,501,451 (45%); fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $202,837,244 (30%); fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $132,269,344 (19%); fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $28,255,401 (4%); and fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,851,993 (2%) will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, New Jersey, is awarded a $55,496,035 fixed-price-incentive and firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-5101 for fiscal 2023 AEGIS Modernization (AMOD) and DDG-51 new construction production requirements. This contract action includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract action to $63,111,520. This action combines purchases for the Navy (99%) and the government of Japan (1%) under the Foreign Military Sales program. Work will be performed in Moorestown, New Jersey (80%); and Clearwater, Florida (20%), and is expected to be completed by September 2028. Fiscal 2023 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $43,812,223 (79%); fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,299,837 (13%); fiscal 2023 Defense-wide procurement funds in the amount of $4,297,465 (7%); and FMS (Japan) funds in the amount of $86,510 (1%) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Missiles & Defense, Tewksbury, Massachusetts, was awarded a $38,506,337 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-22-C-5522 for an option exercise and the award of a technical refresh of DDG-1000 Class Total Ship Computing Environment Hardware in support of Zumwalt Test Facility Ship Mission Center, peripherals and spares hardware. This contract modification includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract modification to $53,657,782. Work will be performed in Manchester, New Hampshire (60%); Nashua, New Hampshire (20%); Portsmouth, Rhode Island (10%); and San Diego, California (10%), and expected to complete by May 2027. Fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $32,302,734 (84%); and fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,203,603 (16%) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity. (Awarded June 5, 2024)

Raytheon, Tucson, Arizona, is awarded a $33,840,000 firm-fixed-price contract modification to previously-awarded contract N00024-21-C-5401 for fiscal 2024 Rolling Airframe Missile (RAM) Mod 5 Guided Missile Launching System (GMLS) requirements and spares. Work will be performed in Ottobrunn, Germany, (46%); Tucson, Arizona (13%); Louisville, Kentucky (13%); Tempe, Arizona (8%); Huntsville, Alabama (4%); Berryville, Arkansas (2%); San Diego, California (2%); Denison, Texas (2%); and various locations across the U.S., each less than 1% (10%), and is expected to be completed by February 2027. Fiscal 2024 shipbuilding conversion Navy funds in the amount of $16,198,777 (49%); fiscal 2024 other procurement Navy funds in the amount of $9,890,859 (31%); German MOU funds in the amount of $3,134,837 (9%); Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $1,604,455 (6%); and fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance Navy funds in the amount of $1,600,000 (5%) will be obligated at time of award, and funds in the amount of $1,600,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

L3Harris Technologies, Northampton, Massachusetts, is awarded a $17,584,176 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-6205 to exercise options for system production and associated components in support of all new-construction and in-service class submarines. Work will be performed in Bologna, Italy (74%); and Northampton, Massachusetts (26%), and is expected to be completed by November 2026. Fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $17,584,176 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Air Force

Five Rivers Analytics LLC, Colorado Springs, Colorado (FA2518-24-D-0003), was awarded a $480,000,000 8(a) competitive hybrid firm-fixed-price and cost reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity and first task order (FA2518-24-F-0013) in the amount of $205,474,842. This contract provides operations, remote site and mission partner support, training, and organizational-level maintenance for the Satellite Control Network (SCN). Work will be performed at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, and SCN sites across the globe. The contract ordering period is up to 10 years, from June 14, 2024, through June 13, 2034. The first task order has a period of performance of June 22, 2024, through Feb. 21, 2030. This contract was a competitive acquisition and two offers were received. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $166,446 are being obligated at the time of the contract and first task order award. U.S. Space Force, Space Operations Command, Space Acquisition and Integration Office, Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, is the contracting activity.

Work Services Corp., Wichita Falls, Texas, has been awarded a $24,100,214 firm-fixed-contract modification (P00006) to previously awarded contract FA3020-23-C-0007for food services at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $118,377,053. Work will be performed at Sheppard AFB, Texas, and is expected to be completed by June 30, 2025. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $24,100,214 are being obligated at time of award. The 82nd Contracting Squadron, Sheppard AFB, Texas, is the contracting activity.

Army

RENK America LLC, Muskegon, Michigan, was awarded an $88,826,798 modification (P00052) to contract W56HZV-20-C-0124 for transmissions, containers and control modules. Work will be performed in Muskegon, Michigan, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2026. Fiscal 2023 and 2024 weapons and tracked combat vehicle procurement, Army funds in the amount of $88,826,798 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Land Systems, Sterling Heights, Michigan, was awarded a $65,995,190 fixed-price-incentive contract for the production of Stryker Double V-Hull A1 vehicles. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2026. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity (W912CH-24-F-0069).

Inland Dredging Co. LLC, Dyersburg, Tennessee, was awarded a $30,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for dredging in Alabama, Florida and Mississippi. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 7, 2025. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W91278-24-D-0017).



Curtin Maritime Corp., Long Beach, California, was awarded an $18,774,208 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed in Oakland, California, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2024. Fiscal 2024 civil consolidated working funds in the amount of $18,774,208 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, San Francisco, California, is the contracting activity (W912P7-24-C-0010).

AM General LLC, South Bend, Indiana, was awarded an $11,586,938 modification (P00026) to contract W56HZV-23-D-0008 for the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle Family of Vehicles. Work will be performed in South Bend, Indiana, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 8, 2033. Fiscal 2022 other procurement, Army funds; fiscal 2024 procurement, Marine Corps funds; fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation, Navy funds; and fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation appropriations in the amount of $11,586,938 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration Inc., Fort Wayne, Indiana, was awarded a $9,366,720 hybrid (cost-no-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price) contract for repair and engineering services. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 6, 2029. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W56KGY-24-D-0003).

U.S. Special Operations Command

TEK Fusion Global Inc., Williamsburg, Virginia, is being awarded a cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (H9224124D0001) for $41,822,677.99 for the development, non-recurring engineering services and software development in support of U.S. Special Operations Command. Fiscal 2022, 2023 and 2024 procurement defense-wide funds in the amount of $2,084,800 are being obligated at time of the award. The majority of the work will be performed in Williamsburg, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by June 2029. This contract was awarded as a noncompetitive action in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. U.S. Special Operations Command, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity.

Missile Defense Agency

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, New Jersey, is being awarded a sole-source hybrid (cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost-plus-fixed-fee) contract with a total value of $39,237,294, inclusive of options. Under this follow-on contract, the contractor will provide operations and sustainment and logistics services to the Aegis Combat System and its elements/sub elements at Aegis Ashore Missile Defense Test Complex-Pacific Missile Range Facility in Kauai, Hawaii. The contractor will also support and implement the Labyrinth Shield Shielding Effectiveness project at host nations and conduct special studies to benefit Aegis Missile Defense capabilities and performance. The work will be performed in Kauai, Hawaii; and Moorestown, New Jersey, with an estimated completion date of May 2029. The period of performance is from May 16, 2024, through May 15, 2029. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $2,387,790 will be obligated at the time of award. The Missile Defense Agency, Dahlgren, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HQ085124C0002).