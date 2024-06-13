Air Force

Blue Origin Florida LLC, Merritt Island, Florida (FA8811-24-D-B002); Space Exploration Technologies Corp., Hawthorne, California (FA8811-24-D-B003); and United Launch Services LLC, Centennial, Colorado (FA8811-24-D-B001), have been awarded a multiple-award, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a maximum cumulative ceiling of $5,600,000,000 for the National Security Space (NSS) Launch Phase 3 Lane 1 launch services procurement. The contract is for launch services delivering NSS payloads into their intended orbits. The location of performance will be determined at the task order level. The contract will include a five-year ordering period, which will go through June 2029, with an option for an additional ordering period of five years. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition, and seven offers were received. Fiscal 2024 space procurement funds in the amount of $8,000,000 (the cumulative amount for the minimum guarantee) are being obligated at the time of award. Space Systems Command, Assured Access to Space, Los Angeles Air Force Base, El Segundo, California, is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems Space & Missions Systems Inc., Fairborn, Ohio, was awarded a $30,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with cost-plus-fixed-fee task orders for research and development. This contract is to explore new and emerging concepts related to development, integration, assessment, evaluation and demonstration of cyber security, open system architecture, novel avionics and sensor technologies, and multi-domain technologies focusing on the electric warfare piece of the avionics. Work will be performed in Wright-Patterson Air Force base, Ohio, and is expected to be completed June 13, 2031. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and five offers were received. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $60,000 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA2377-24-D-B002, FA2377-24-F-B002).

Raytheon Missiles and Defense, Tucson, Arizona, has been awarded a $12,559,475 add work modification (P00022) to previously awarded contract FA8650-20-C-9310 to assess the military and operational utility and technical feasibility of a unique system-of-systems capability. The systems will be integrated through Raytheon software interfaces to allow for the cueing, tracking, and firing of effectors. This additional work modification is for the acquisition of the GhostEye MR additional development and experimentation and is focused on further development and test with the GhostEye radar system. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $50,171,196. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2025. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $8,000,000 are being obligated time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

Fiber Materials Inc., Biddeford, Maine, was awarded an $8,863,615 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for composites for high-speeds by Integrated Computational Materials Engineering. This contract provides for development, demonstration, validation, and transition of a cohesive set of computational modeling tools to enable more rapid design, manufacturing, prototyping, and qualification of advanced high-temperature composite material systems for use in modernized thermal protection systems. Work will be performed at Biddeford, Maine, and is expected to be completed by June 11, 2027. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and one offer was received. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $8,863,615 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA2394-24-C-B013).

Navy

Clark Construction Group – California LP, Irvine, California (N62473-24-D-5229); Gilbane Federal, Concord, California (N62473-24-D-5230); Harper Construction Co. Inc., San Diego, California (N62473-24-D-5231); Hensel Phelps Construction Co., Irvine, California (N62473-24-D-5232); R.A. Burch Construction Co. Inc.,* Ramona, California (N62473-24-D-5233); RQ Construction LLC, Carlsbad, California (N62473-24-D-5234); Tutor Perini Corp., Sylmar, California (N62473-24-D-5235); and Walsh Federal LLC, Chicago, Illinois (N62473-24-D-5236), are awarded a combined $3,000,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple award construction contract for new construction and repair and renovation of commercial and institutional facilities at various government installations across the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest area of responsibility. Work will be performed in the states of California (90%), Arizona (6%), Nevada (1%), Utah (1%), Colorado (1%), and New Mexico (1%), and is expected to be completed by June 2029. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $40,000 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Each awardee will be awarded $5,000 at contract award. This contract was competitively procured via the Sam.gov Contract Opportunities website, with 16 offers received. NAVFAC Southwest, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Mission Systems Sector, Linthicum Heights, Maryland, was awarded a $244,692,240 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-5519 to exercise an option for production of Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program Block 3 electronic attack hemisphere systems and ancillary hardware equipment. Work will be performed in Baltimore, Maryland (52%); Tampa, Florida (8%); Andover, Massachusetts (5%); Chelmsford, Massachusetts (5%); San Diego, California (3%); Saginaw, Michigan (2%); Rolling Meadows, Illinois (2%); Los Angeles, California (2%); Stafford Springs, Connecticut (2%); Woodridge, Illinois (1%); Passaic, New Jersey (1%); Minneapolis, Minnesota (1%); Glendale, Arizona (1%); Elk Grove Village, Illinois (1%); White Marsh, Maryland (1%); Tucson, Arizona (1%); Woburn, Massachusetts (1%); Washington, North Carolina (1%); Richardson, Texas (1%); El Cajon, California (1%); Hiawatha, Iowa (1%); Littleton, California (1%); Glendale, California (1%); Rochester, New York (1%); and miscellaneous locations – each less than 1% (4%), and is expected to be completed by April 2027. Fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $124,541,031 (51%); and fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $120,151,209 (49%), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity. (Awarded on June 11, 2024)

Bluewater Management Group LLC, Chesapeake, Virginia, is awarded an indefinite-delivery, requirements, firm-fixed-price contract with a cumulative total value, if all options are exercised, of $51,368,908 to provide lodging and transportation services to civil service mariners assigned to Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, from the contractor hotels to Naval Base Norfolk. The contract value for the base period is $8,931,438. The contract contains four one-year options and one six-month option and will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia; Chesapeake, Virginia; and Virginia Beach, Virginia, beginning June 16, 2024, and will conclude on Dec. 15, 2024, if all options are exercised. This contract was a competitive small business set aside with proposals solicited via the Government Point of Entry website; three timely proposals were received. Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Affordable Engineering Services Inc.,* San Diego, California, is awarded a $40,567,744 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides augmented production support services to provide maintenance on industrial plant and facilities support equipment as well as provide tool control and support services for the Fleet Readiness Center Southwest. Work will be performed in San Diego, California (95%); Camp Pendleton, California (2.5%); and Miramar, California (2.5%), and is expected to be completed in June 2029. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; two offers were received. Commander, Fleet Readiness Center, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N6852024D0004).

PAE Government Services Inc., Arlington, Virginia, is awarded a $33,101,924, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification to previously awarded contract N40084-21-D-0060 for base operation support services at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan. This award brings the total cumulative value of the contract to $123,142,096. Work will be performed at Iwakuni City, Yamaguchi Prefecture, Japan, and is expected to be completed by June 2025. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Marine Corps), fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Navy), fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Defense Agencies), and fiscal 2024 Department of Defense (DOD) working capital funds in the amount of $18,189,947, for recurring work will be obligated on individual task orders and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Far East, Iwakuni, Japan, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., San Diego, California, is awarded a $9,536,612 modification (P00009) to a firm-fixed-price order (N0001921F0806) to a previously awarded basic ordering agreement. This modification is for the procurement of last-time buys, material required for the continuance of the MQ-4C Triton Unmanned Aircraft System production and sustainment efforts for the Navy and Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF). Work will be performed in Longueuil, Quebec, Canada (35.32%); Chantilly, Virginia (24.23%); San Diego, California (14.48%); Sterling, Virginia (12%); San Jose, California (7.08%); Pine Brook, New Jersey (2.49%); Farnborough, Hampshire, England (1.9%); and various locations within of the continental U.S. (2.46%), and is expected to be completed in March 2028. Fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $782,271; fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,347,956; fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,089,357; and RAAF funds in the amount of $2,317,028, will be obligated at the time of award, $1,089,357 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Army

US Ordnance,* McCarran, Nevada, was awarded a $40,000,000 modification (P00003) to contract W15QKN-22-D-0013 for the MK19 Grenade Machine Gun. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 7, 2026. Army Contracting Command, Newark, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.

Native American Services Corp.,* Kellogg, Idaho, was awarded a $37,500,000 firm-fixed-price contract for a broad range of real property repair and construction at Fort Novosel. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 12, 2029. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W5168W-24-D-0007).

Norfolk Dredging Co., Chesapeake, Virginia, was awarded a $36,978,060 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Fire Island, New York, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 9, 2024. Fiscal 2024 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $36,978,060 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York, New York, is the contracting activity (W912DS-24-C-0014).

*Small business