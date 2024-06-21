Navy

Data Link Solutions LLC, comprised of BAE, Wayne, New Jersey; and Collins Aerospace, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, are awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a maximum potential value of $998,828,164 for the production, retrofits, development, and sustainment of the Multifunctional Information Distribution System (MIDS) Joint Tactical Radio Systems (JTRS) terminals. Currently, there are three variants of MIDS JTRS terminals: the Concurrent Multi-Netting 4, the Tactical Targeting Network Technology, and the F-22 variant. These terminals will continue to be procured, sustained, and updated for future growth. Funds in the amount of $116,119,637 will be placed on contract and obligated on the first delivery order concurrent with contract award, which will meet the minimum order requirement. Fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $40,133,384; other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $2,766,725; ship construction procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $2,334,137; and research development test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $6,075,245, will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funding in the amount of $11,338,692; other procurement (Air Force) funding in the amount of $45,377; and research development test and evaluation (Air Force) funding in the amount of $2,423,356, will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Fiscal 2024 Marine procurement in the amount of $1,891,896 will be obligated and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Fiscal 2024 Army procurement in the amount of $7,594,498 and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Fiscal 2024 defense-wide procurement in the amount of $1,182,435; and defense national guard and reserve equipment in the amount of $4,729,740, will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Non-appropriated funding for Foreign Military Sales (FMS) in the amount of $24,390,390 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Air Force) in the amount of $6,481,656; aircraft procurement (Navy) in the amount of $1,418,922; ship construction procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $839,060; defense national guard and reserve equipment in the amount of $2,364,870; and research development test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $109,254, will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchases for the Navy, Air Force, and MIDS Program Office, as well as purchases for NATO and all NATO nations under the FMS program. This contract was competitively procured, and three proposals were received. Work will be performed in Cedar Rapids, Iowa (50%); and Wayne, New Jersey (50%). The ordering period for this contract is through June 2029. Naval Information Warfare System Command, San Diego, California, is the contracting authority (N0003924D4004).

Amentum Services Inc., Germantown, Maryland, is awarded a $25,583,979 modification (P00004) to a firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0042124D0013) to provide for continued organizational, selected intermediate, and limited depot level maintenance and logistics support services in support of the F-5 aircraft for the Navy. Work will be performed in Yuma, Arizona (28%); Key West, Florida (28%); New Orleans, Louisiana (22%); Beaufort, South Carolina (15%); and Fallon, Nevada (7%), and is expected to be completed in September 2024. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

PPG Architectural Finishes Inc., Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was awarded a $17,842,103 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price, bridge contract for a base year to provide worldwide paints, coatings, solvents, preservation products and engineering and technical services. The contract, which will use Navy Working Capital funds, will be performed on a worldwide basis beginning June 14, 2024, and will conclude on June 13, 2025. This was a sole source contract, in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a) (2) and solicited via the government Point of Entry website; one timely proposal was received. Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity. (Awarded June 13, 2024)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $14,175,714 modification (P00042) to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N0001920C0032). This modification adds scope to provide continued Reliability and Maintainability Improvement Program implementation and support in identifying project opportunities to include management process documentation to support the reliability, availability, and maintainability to the F-35 and continued improvements to the F-35 total ownership costs for the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) partners, and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in June 2027. Fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $1,129,299; fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $649,991; non-U.S. DOD partners funds in the amount of $12,075,794; and FMS funds in the amount of $320,630, will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity. (Awarded June 18, 2024)

Missile Defense Agency

Lockheed Martin Rotary & Missions Systems, Colorado Springs, Colorado, is being awarded an extension to the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract HQ0147-19-D-0002. The total value of this contract is $282,775,135. No task orders are being issued at this time. The work will continue to be performed in Huntsville, Alabama. This contract was previously competitively awarded to provide the development and sustainment of the Missile Defense Agency’s (MDA) Objective Simulation Framework modeling and simulation system. The government is awarding this extension with only one source under the authority of 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1) and Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This extension will ensure continuity of critical work to deliver required capability increments. The ordering period end date is extended from April 15, 2024, to Oct. 15, 2026, and adds two 12-month options and one six-month option. The extension will allow for the execution of MDA’s integrated master test plan that includes ground test, flight test, and warfighter training and combatant command exercise events. The Missile Defense Agency, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (HQ0147-19-D-0002).

Air Force

Northrop Grumman Mission Systems, McLean, Virginia, has been awarded a contract with a ceiling value of $189,000,000 for Combat Air Forces Distributed Mission Operations services. This contract provides for distributed training to capable Air Force trainers worldwide by establishing a virtual environment to conduct distributed training events, from daily team training to large-scale exercises that provides a safe training environment at a lower cost than live fly. The location of performance is Orlando, Florida. Work is expected to be completed by June 21, 2026. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2024 and 2025 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $35,413,294 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Simulators, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Dayton, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8621-24-D-B001).

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Liverpool, New York, has been awarded an $81,297,720 modification (P00036) to exercise an option to previously awarded contract FA8730-21-C-0022 for Three-Dimensional Expeditionary Long-Range Radar (3DELRR) system. This modification provides for the exercise of options for four 3DELRR radars, and associated production management, travel and other direct costs, and data under the basic contract. The location of performance is Liverpool, New York. The work is expected to be completed by Jan. 9, 2027. Fiscal 2024 other procurement funds in the amount of $81,297,720 are being obligated at the time of award. Total cumulative face value of the contract is $343,744,944. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity. (Awarded June 18, 2024)

Army

Messer, Cincinnati, Ohio, was awarded a $43,986,970 firm-fixed-price contract for construction services. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, with an estimated completion date of June 20, 2027. Fiscal 2024 military construction, Army Reserve funds in the amount of $43,986,970 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Kentucky, is the contracting activity (W912QR-24-C-0017).

David Boland Inc., Titusville, Florida, was awarded a $31,999,576 firm-fixed-price contract for construction services. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work will be performed in Asheville, North Carolina, with an estimated completion date of June 10, 2026. Fiscal 2024 military construction, Army Reserve funds in the amount of $31,999,576 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Kentucky, is the contracting activity (W912QR-24-C-0016).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $16,782,233 cost-plus-incentive-fee contract for Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System Fire Control maintenance and optimization. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Grand Prairie, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 19, 2025. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test, and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $9,500,000 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-24-F-0014).

Cromwell Architects Engineers, Inc., Little Rock, Arkansas (W912GB-24-D-0022); EXP Federal Inc. TENG & Associates Inc., Chicago, Illinois (W912GB-24-D-0023); Jacobs Government Services Co., Arlington, Virginia (W912GB-24-D-0024); and Smith Seckman Reid Inc., Nashville, Tennessee (W912GB-24-D-0025), will compete for each order of the $15,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for multi-disciplined architect-engineer commissioning services. Bids were solicited via the internet with seven received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 19, 2029. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, European District, is the contracting activity.

Fiber Tek Inc.,* Herndon, Virginia, was awarded an $8,100,869 modification (P00019) to contract W911QX-22-F-0072 for scientific, engineering, and analysis support. Work will be performed in Adelphi, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of March 27, 2025. Fiscal 2024 research and development funds were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

Heartland Manufacturing,* Edgewood, New York, has been awarded a maximum $8,650,008 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for sweaters. This was a competitive acquisition with four responses received. This is five-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is June 19, 2029. Using military service is Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-24-D-0056).

*Small business