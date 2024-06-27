Headlines — June 28

News

MAKS Moscow air show formally cancelled for second time in a row

Russian authorities have cancelled the MAKS Moscow air show for the second time in a row, shifting the event to 2025.

The Navy’s ongoing carrier conundrum

After a grueling eight months leading the Navy’s effort to counter Iran-backed Houthi rebel attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, the aircraft carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower received a reprieve this month when it transited the Suez Canal and headed into the Mediterranean Sea, on its way back home to Norfolk.

United Launch Alliance to fly second Vulcan mission in September

United Launch Alliance expects its Vulcan rocket to conduct its second Space Force certification flight in September, positioning the launch vehicle to fly its first national security space missions this year, according to the company’s top executive.

Air Force

Airman accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting Japanese minor on Okinawa

A U.S. airman on Okinawa has been accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a Japanese minor, echoing a notorious abduction committed by troops there in the 1990s and potentially stoking long-simmering divisions on the island.

Air Force officer testifies in general’s sex-assault court-martial she couldn’t say ‘no’ to him

An Air Force officer testified over two days, often through tears, that she did not know how to say “no” when her boss, a two-star general, invited her into his hotel bedroom during an alcohol-fueled night on a work trip.

Air Force Ghostrider flies the South Korean skies for joint training

A U.S. Air Force AC-130J Ghostrider made an appearance this month at Osan Air Base, South Korea.

Air Force special ops commander fired after domestic violence arrest

An Air Force special operations commander who oversaw training AC-130 gunship crews was relieved of command this week after being arrested for allegedly choking a woman and child.

Air Force fires official overseeing Sentinel missile program

The Air Force has fired the top official overseeing the costly Sentinel nuclear missile program, which is currently under a Pentagon review for ballooning costs.

Veterans

Biden to pardon veterans found guilty under US military’s gay sex ban

President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he will pardon LGBTQ+ veterans who were charged under a former military law used to ban same-sex relations in the armed forces.

Here’s how troops convicted under a gay sex ban can apply for pardons

Service members who were discharged due to an Article 125 violation prior to 2013 can apply for the pardon. The Pentagon launched a webpage on Wednesday with links to apply and instructions on how to pursue each case.

Army veteran found guilty of faking paralysis to get VA benefits

A Maryland jury found an Army veteran guilty Tuesday for acquiring hundreds of thousands of dollars in Veterans Affairs disability benefits by falsely claiming he was paraplegic.

Charged with possessing his own gun, Purple Heart recipient suing NYPD for discrimination

Purple Heart recipient Raffique Khan still can’t believe he was pulled over while driving his BMW in Brooklyn for no apparent reason — then arrested for carrying a legal gun.

VET showcases new tune to family of WWII veteran Corporal Kenny Miller

Veterans Empowered Together (VET) and the Bluegrass Music Academy are making an addition to the “Enlisted: Songs from a Veteran” project, a program that puts a melody to a veteran’s story, with the song “Corporal Kenny Miller (Ghost Army).”