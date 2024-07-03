Air Force

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, Fort Worth, Texas, has been awarded a not-to-exceed $520,400,000 fixed-price incentive (firm-target) modification (P00008) to previously awarded contract FA8615-23-C-6050 for Foreign Military Sales Block 70/72 F-16 Viper Shield electronic warfare suite production. The contract modification expands the current long lead materials contract to allow the contractor to begin production tasks. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $897,400,000. Work will be performed at Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed by June 30, 2028. This modification involves foreign military sales to the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Republic of Bulgaria, the Kingdom of Morocco, the Slovak Republic, and the Taiwan Air Force. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $177,700,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

Sierra Nevada Co. LLC, Sparks, Nevada, was awarded a $400,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the Airborne Mission Networking System. The contract provides for Airborne Mission Networking system kits for the MC-130 aircraft, as well as engineering services, contractor logistics support, program management, field service representative support, and over and above. The locations of performance are Centennial, Colorado; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Englewood, Colorado; Hagerstown, Maryland; Robins Air Force Base, Georgia; Eglin AFB, Florida, and Hurlburt Field, Florida. The work is expected to be completed by June 27, 2029. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2023 procurement funds in the amount of $14,486,696; fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $3,348,799; and fiscal 2024 procurement funds in the amount of $29,487,000, are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins AFB, Warner Robins, Georgia, is the contracting activity (FA8509-24-D-0003).

ASRC Federal Gulf State Contractors LLC, Beltsville, Maryland, was awarded a total contract value of $146,291,770 firm-fixed-price contract for Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, maintenance. The contract provides for management, equipment, personnel, and services necessary to support the 82nd Training Wing mission at Sheppard AFB, Texas, including all services, installation management, civil engineering operations and maintenance, installation engineering, and emergency management. Work will be performed in Wichita Falls, Texas, and is expected to be completed by July 31, 2031. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition with six offers received. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $254,652 are being obligated at the time of award. The 338th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, San Antonio, Texas, is the contracting activity (FA3002-24-C-0009).

Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Virginia, has been awarded a $23,216,570 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00039) to previously awarded contract FA7014-21-F-0108 to exercise Option Year Three for strategic plans and policy support services. This modification provides funding to continue to provide technical, analytical, operational, programmatic, and planning subject matter expertise support for Headquarters Air Force A10, and its component branches, as well as the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Branch missions. Work will be performed in Washington, D.C., Hawaii, and Germany, and if all options are exercised, work is expected to be completed Aug. 25, 2026. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition, and one offer was received. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $6,850,563 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force D.C. Contracting Directorate, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

RBR Technologies, Odenton, Maryland, has been awarded a $9,292,852 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for research and development. This contract provides for the analysis of current challenges to the development of flexible approaches and techniques toward autonomous and automated reasoning so recommended research and development environment and platform improvements can be implemented, as well as investigation of current data storage, management, and recall ability in the current research and development environment, platform, and testing environment to determine improved approach to exploiting data for artificial intelligence and autonomy algorithm development, and the identification and integration of commercial tools and products into environments and platforms for rapid application and leverage in solving military problems of interest while also providing management of platforms to ensure all updates, upgrades, improvements meet risk management framework. Work will be performed at Dayton, Ohio, and is expected to be completed by June 27, 2027. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $575,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Materiel Command, Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson, Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA2377-24-C-B024). (Awarded June 24, 2024)

Army

Lockheed Martin Corp., Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $226,850,900 hybrid (cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price) contract for procurement of Army Tactical Missile System guided missile and launching assembly. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Grand Prairie, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 30, 2028. Fiscal 2024 Foreign Military Sales (Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Morocco, and Poland) funds in the amount of $226,850,900 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-24-C-0037).

Jacobs Government Services Co., Arlington, Virginia (W912DR-24-D-0006); Black & Veatch Special Projects Corp., Arlington, Virginia (W912DR-24-D-0007); AECOM Technical Services Inc., Arlington, Virginia (W912DR-24-D-0008); HDR Architecture Inc., Arlington, Virginia (W912DR-24-D-0009); and Dewberry Engineers Inc., Fairfax, Virginia (W912DR-24-D-0010), will compete for each order of the $120,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for architect engineering services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 10 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 2, 2029. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

RJ Zavoral & Sons Inc., East Grand Forks, Minnesota, was awarded an $18,279,725 modification (P00001) to contract W912ES-24-C-0009 for the Fargo Moorhead Metropolitan Area Flood Risk Management Project. Work will be performed in Fargo, North Dakota, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 26, 2026. Fiscal 2024 civil construction funds in the amount of $18,279,725 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul, Minnesota is the contracting activity.

Imperial Construction & Electric Inc., Springfield, New Jersey, was awarded a $12,974,000 firm-fixed-price contract to repair and renovate a maintenance hangar. Bids were solicited via the internet with nine received. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Florida, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 2, 2025. Fiscal 2024 military construction, defense-wide funds in the amount of $12,974,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Property and Fiscal Office, Florida is the contracting activity (W50S6Y-24-C-0006).

APS Survey & Mapping Inc., Bellevue, Washington, was awarded a $9,500,000 firm-fixed-price contract for architect engineering services. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 27, 2029. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle, Washington, is the contracting activity (W912DW-24-D-1003).



Navy

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Manassas, Virginia, is awarded a $199,558,670 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-20-C-6117) to exercise options for Navy engineering design, development, and production support. Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia (65%); Clearwater, Florida (32%); Syracuse, New York (2%); and Marion, Florida (1%), and is expected to be completed by September 2025. Fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,470,459 (66%); fiscal 2024 research, development, test and engineering (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,200,000 (22%); and fiscal 2023 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,748,360 (12%), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

APTIM-Harper Construction JV, LLC, Alexandria, Virginia (N62478-20-D-4001); B.L. Harbert International, LLC, Birmingham, Alabama (N62478-20-D-4002); Hensel Phelps Construction Co., Honolulu, Hawaii (N62478-20-D-4003); Kiewit Infrastructure West Co., Honolulu, Hawaii (N62478-20-D-4004); Mortenson Construction, Minneapolis, Minnesota (N62478-20-D-4005); RQ-ABSHER JV, Carlsbad, California (N62478-20-D-4006); Stronghold Engineering, Inc., Riverside, California (N62478-20-D-4007); HHM Laulima Constructors JV, Honolulu, Hawaii (N62478-20-D-4013); Nan Inc., Honolulu, Hawaii (N62478-20-D-4014); and TNT Constructors JV, Bremerton, Washington (N62478-20-D-4015), are awarded a $61,000,000 modification to previously-awarded firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award, design-build/design-bid-build contracts for new construction, repair, alteration, and related demolition of existing infrastructure. The cumulative face value of the contract is $1,051,000,000. Work will be performed primarily within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii area of operations and is expected to be completed by June 2025. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Task orders will be primarily funded by operations and maintenance (Navy) and military construction defense agencies contract funds. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. NAVFAC Hawaii, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity.

Vigor Marine LLC, Portland, Oregon, is awarded a $32,729,562 firm-fixed-price contract (N3220524C4097) for a 110-calendar day shipyard availability for the mid-term availability and dry docking of Military Sealift Command’s fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Lewis (T-AO 205). This contract includes a base period and three unexercised options for additional work and time, which if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $33,379,482. Work will be performed in Portland, Oregon, beginning Sept. 2, 2024, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 21, 2024. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $32,729,562 are obligated for fiscal 2024 and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was solicited via the sam.gov website and one offer received. Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N3220524C4097).

Satisloh North America Inc., Germantown, Wisconsin, is awarded $7,763,087 firm-fixed-price contract to provide a fully automated optical fabrication system to include itemized equipment, conveyor, fluid management, and applicable consumables, parts, and warranties in support of the Naval Ophthalmic Readiness Activity detachment Yorktown, Virginia. The contract has no option period and work is expected to be completed by December 2024. Work will be performed in Yorktown, Virginia (75%); and Germantown, Wisconsin (25%). Fiscal 2023 other procurement (Navy) funds in the full amount of $7,763,087 will be obligated at time of award, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source procurement in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-2 and one offer was received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk, Contracting Department Philadelphia Office, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N00189-24-C-Z061).

Defense Logistics Agency

Bestwork Industries for the Blind Inc.,** Cherry Hill, New Jersey, has been awarded a maximum $10,724,610 fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for flame resistant flight deck jerseys. This is a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(5), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a four-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is July 2, 2028. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2028 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-24-D-B023).

Excelled Sheepskin & Leather Coat Corp.,* Kewanee, Illinois, has been awarded a maximum $10,256,400 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for brown leather flight jackets. This was a competitive acquisition with two responses received. This is a four-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is July 2, 2028. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2028 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-24-D-0057).

*Small business

**Mandatory source