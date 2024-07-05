Army

BryMak-FSI JV LLC,* Clarksville, Tennessee (W912DY-24-D-0008); CBRE Inc., Washington, D.C. (W912DY-24-D-0009); Dynamics-HHS JV LLC,* Winnebago, Nebraska (W912DY-24-D-0010); EMCOR Government Services Inc., Alexandria, Virginia (W912DY-24-D-0011); Facility Services Management Inc., Clarksville, Tennessee (W912DY-24-D-0012); Frontline King George JV LLC,* Silver Spring, Maryland (W912DY-24-D-0013); J&J Maintenance Inc., doing business as J&J Worldwide, Austin, Texas (W912DY-24-D-0014); King & George LLC, Fort Worth, Texas (W912DY-24-D-0015); Quality Services International LLC,* San Antonio, Texas (W912DY-24-D-0016); Valiant Government Services LLC, Fayetteville, North Carolina (W912DY-24-D-0017); VW International Inc.,* Alexandria, Virginia (W912DY-24-D-0018); and Zero Waste Solutions Inc.,* Concord, California (W912DY-24-D-0059), will compete for each order of the $939,999,000 firm-fixed-price contract for operation and maintenance services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 17 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 25, 2031. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems Land and Armaments LP, York, Pennsylvania, was awarded a $579,309,813 cost-no-fee contract for M109A7 and M992A3 vehicles and fielding kits. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in York, Pennsylvania; Sterling Heights, Michigan; Aiken, South Carolina; Elgin, Oklahoma; and Anniston, Alabama, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 31, 2029. Fiscal 2023 and 2024 weapons and tracked combat vehicle procurement, Army funds in the amount of $265,807,177 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity (W912CH-24-F-0170).

Clark Construction Group LLC, Bethesda, Maryland, was awarded a $33,317,000 firm-fixed-price contract to construct a new child development center. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Leavenworth, Kansas, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2027. Fiscal 2024 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $33,317,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City, Missouri, is the contracting activity (W912DQ-24-C-4026).

CORRECTION: The $99,400,000 contract (W519TC-24-D-0024) announced on June 28, 2024, for L3 Harris, Palm Bay, Florida, to provide large wideband satellite communications terminals and related support services was actually awarded on July 2, 2024.

Navy

BAE Systems Technology Solutions and Services Inc., Rockville, Maryland, is awarded an $88,147,844 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides installation and certification support for combat integration and identification systems (CI&IDS) and sub-systems, provisioning of training materials and technical manuals, as well as associated system, technical and shipping support for the Naval Air Warfare Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) Webster Outlying Field CI&IDS Division. Work will be performed in St. Inigoes, Maryland (80%); Chesapeake, Virginia (8%); San Diego, California (8%); Pascagoula, Mississippi (2%); and Bath, Maine (2%), and is expected to be completed in January 2030. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; three offers were received. NAWCAD, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0042124D0016).

CACI Federal, Chantilly, Virginia, is awarded a $41,969,322 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost modification (P00028) to a previously awarded contract (N0042122C0025). This modification exercises options to provide continued engineering, technical, and program management support services and associated supplies to support the development, production and sustainment of intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance mission systems for the Navy. Work will be performed in Chantilly, Virginia (90%); and Patuxent River, Maryland (10%), and is expected to be completed in June 2025. Fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,274,617; fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,609,526; fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $320,000; and Foreign Military Sales customer funds in the amount of $100,000, will be obligated at the time of award, of which $ $2,609,526 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded an $8,709,705 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001924F1800) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001924G0010). This order provides non-recurring engineering and technical support required for flight test instrumentation de-modification of the three operational test aircraft from their current configuration to an export releasable configuration, in support of the Joint Strike Fighter Program for the United Kingdom. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (70%); and Edwards Air Force Base, California (30%), and is expected to be completed in March 2026. Cooperative Program Partner funds in the amount of $8,709,705 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Defense Health Agency

Strategic Communications LLC, Louisville, Kentucky, is awarded $22,975,272 for a firm-fixed-price delivery order for Amazon Web Services commercial cloud environments as a result of the NASA Solutions for enterprise-wide procurement catalog. Amazon Web Services provides a cloud environment where the Defense Health Agency (DHA) hosts multiple applications utilized by DHA organizations and DHA mission partners. DHA requires this secure, flexible, efficient, and cost-effective service that enables the scaling of infrastructure, application resources, information technology capabilities or services, to meet evolving application and user demands executed under the overarching guidance set forth in the Department of Defense Cloud Computing Security Requirements Guide and as approved by DHA. The commercial cloud service offering will provide services that meet service level agreement standards, and consumption-based commercial cloud offerings. This task order is awarded from a single award catalog that provided a fair opportunity. This is a one-year order with an estimated delivery to begin on July 1, 2024. Task order HT0015240093 will be funded with fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $22,975,272 obligated at the time of award. Place of performance is Falls Church, Virginia. The Defense Health Agency Enterprise Medical Services Contracting Division, San Antonio, Texas is the contracting activity.

Dawson CMS LLC, Fairfax, Virginia, is awarded a $17,812,618 modification (HT940822C0002) for Option Year Two of a firm-fixed-price contract to perform personal services necessary to accomplish enterprise tele-behavioral health clinical services in support of the Behavioral Health Resource and Virtual Experience program. The contractor will deliver flexible clinical services as required, based on the active-duty beneficiary population within and outside the continental U.S. Place of duty for administrative staff is the Virtual Medical Center-San Antonio, Texas. Health care workers will work remotely from their residence or personal business office. Period of performance is Sept. 1, 2024, to Aug. 31, 2025. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance funds were obligated at the time of the award modification. The Defense Health Agency Contracting Activity, Southern Healthcare Operations Contracting Division, San Antonio, Texas, is the contracting activity. (Awarded June 20, 2024.)

Defense Logistics Agency

Transaero Inc.,* Melville, New York, has been awarded a maximum $10,218,519 firm-fixed-price contract for matrix assemblies. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a two-year contract with no option periods. The performance completion date is May 30, 2026. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Richmond, Virginia (SPE4A6-24-C-0050).

CORRECTON: The contract announced on June 28, 2024, for MTP Drivetrain Services LLC,* Many, Louisiana (SPRDL1-24-D-0055), for $8,426,952 was announced with an incorrect award date. The correct award date is July 1, 2024.

*Small business