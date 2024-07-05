Headlines — July 5

News

One airman dead, five injured in Malmstrom Humvee wreck

One airman was killed and five others were injured in an accident involving a Humvee on Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, Saturday, the Air Force said.

Air Force stands up new school for incoming warrant officers

The Air Force’s newest schoolhouse is now open as the service prepares to educate its incoming corps of warrant officers for the first time in six decades.

Virginia Beach city leaders to push for F-35 fighter jets at NAS Oceana

Hardly a day goes by in Virginia Beach when aircraft don’t fly overhead. The U.S. Navy’s East Coast master jet base sits in the middle of the city, and its civilian neighbors inevitably grow accustomed to the rumbles in the sky.

Marine Corps looking to make MQ-9 drones stealthy with special pods

“It can mimic things that are sent to it that it detects, turn it around and send it back. So it becomes a hole, it becomes a black hole, it becomes mostly undetectable,” Gen. Eric Smith said.

Meet the Air Force’s secretive long-range drone that flies for days

The U.S. Air Force is getting closer to realizing its vision of low-cost surveillance drones with an autonomous drone that can fly for more than three straight days. And it’s already flying missions in the Middle East.

Air Force

ASVAB tutor scams target military prospects, Air Force recruiters say

Last summer, Air Force Tech Sgt. Tameka Paschal-Vassell’s phone rang with an unusual problem.

What it’s like to fly a KC-46 around the world in 45 hours

A KC-46 touched down at McConnell Air Force Base, Kan., on July 1 after a record 45-hour nonstop flight around the world. The mission, called Project Magellan, saw the two crews aboard test their limits as they refueled Air Force jets around the planet.

Watch: How one Airman has found support at the Warrior Games

Airman Jomar Rodriguez Pagan has used wheelchair basketball as an outlet to heal after an incident in 2020.

Space Force

Space Force realigns ‘commit’ phase for all its operators

The Space Force is reforming the way it presents teams of Guardians to combatant commanders, announcing July 1 that it will synchronize the “commit” phase of the Space Force Generation Model.

Veterans

New group aims to galvanize unaffiliated or independent veterans to run for office

The founder of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, the first veterans’ organization for post-9/11 troops, has a new mission: recruiting politically independent former service members to run for public office.