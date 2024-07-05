Headlines — July 5

News
One airman dead, five injured in Malmstrom Humvee wreck
One airman was killed and five others were injured in an accident involving a Humvee on Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, Saturday, the Air Force said.
Air Force stands up new school for incoming warrant officers
The Air Force’s newest schoolhouse is now open as the service prepares to educate its incoming corps of warrant officers for the first time in six decades.
Virginia Beach city leaders to push for F-35 fighter jets at NAS Oceana
Hardly a day goes by in Virginia Beach when aircraft don’t fly overhead. The U.S. Navy’s East Coast master jet base sits in the middle of the city, and its civilian neighbors inevitably grow accustomed to the rumbles in the sky.
Marine Corps looking to make MQ-9 drones stealthy with special pods
“It can mimic things that are sent to it that it detects, turn it around and send it back. So it becomes a hole, it becomes a black hole, it becomes mostly undetectable,” Gen. Eric Smith said.
Meet the Air Force’s secretive long-range drone that flies for days
The U.S. Air Force is getting closer to realizing its vision of low-cost surveillance drones with an autonomous drone that can fly for more than three straight days. And it’s already flying missions in the Middle East.
Air Force
ASVAB tutor scams target military prospects, Air Force recruiters say
Last summer, Air Force Tech Sgt. Tameka Paschal-Vassell’s phone rang with an unusual problem.
What it’s like to fly a KC-46 around the world in 45 hours
A KC-46 touched down at McConnell Air Force Base, Kan., on July 1 after a record 45-hour nonstop flight around the world. The mission, called Project Magellan, saw the two crews aboard test their limits as they refueled Air Force jets around the planet.
Watch: How one Airman has found support at the Warrior Games
Airman Jomar Rodriguez Pagan has used wheelchair basketball as an outlet to heal after an incident in 2020.
Space Force
Space Force realigns ‘commit’ phase for all its operators
The Space Force is reforming the way it presents teams of Guardians to combatant commanders, announcing July 1 that it will synchronize the “commit” phase of the Space Force Generation Model.
Veterans
New group aims to galvanize unaffiliated or independent veterans to run for office
The founder of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, the first veterans’ organization for post-9/11 troops, has a new mission: recruiting politically independent former service members to run for public office.