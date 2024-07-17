Navy

Charles Stark Draper Laboratories Inc., Cambridge, Massachusetts, is awarded a $111,015,771 fixed-price-incentive-fee and cost-plus-incentive-fee modification (P00003) under contract N0003023C6008 to exercise optional line items for design analysis, testing, procurement, and manufacturing of Interferometric fiber optic gyros repairs and associated material. This modification also benefits a foreign military sale to the United Kingdom. Work will be performed in Cambridge, Massachusetts (15%); Pittsfield, Massachusetts (65%); East Aurora, New York (10%); and Clearwater, Florida (10%). Work is expected to be completed Feb. 28, 2029. These options will be incrementally funded. Fiscal 2024 weapons procurement, Navy funds in the amount of $108,320,771 will be obligated upon award. No funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was awarded as a sole-source acquisition pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Electric Boat, Groton, Connecticut, is awarded a $38,205,098 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-23-C-4307) to exercise options for continued Nuclear Regional Maintenance Department support at Naval Submarine Base, New London, Connecticut. Work will be performed in Groton, Connecticut, and is expected to be completed by August 2025. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $15,000,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Bath Iron Works, Bath, Maine (N00024-22-C-2318); and Huntington Ingalls Inc. (HII), Ingalls Shipbuilding, Pascagoula, Mississippi (N00024-22-C-2319); are each awarded a cost-plus-award-fee modification to previously awarded contracts to exercise options for the accomplishment of shipbuilder engineering and design analysis and products in support of the Guided Missile Destroyer (DDG(X)). The specific modification award amounts for these requirements are considered source-selection sensitive information (see 41 U.S. Code 2101, et seq., Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) 2.101 and FAR 3.104) and will not be made public at this time. Work will be performed in Bath, Maine (99%); and Washington, D.C. (1%), and is expected to be completed by July 2025. HII Ingalls work will be performed in Pascagoula, Mississippi (84%); Avondale, Louisiana (12%); and Newport News, Virginia (4%), and is expected to be completed by July 2025. If all options are exercised, work will continue through July 2028 for each contract. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds will be obligated at time of award for each contract and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. These contracts were not competitively procured and were awarded without a full and open competition per 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(3), Industrial Mobilization; Engineering, Development, or Research Capability; or Expert Services. Naval Sea Systems Command Headquarters, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Army

Vertex Modernization and Sustainment LLC, a V2X company, Indianapolis, Indiana, was awarded a $48,576,000 firm-fixed-price contract for Gateway Mission Routers. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 14, 2028. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-24-D-0067).

Teledyne Flir Unmanned Ground Systems Inc., Chelmsford, Massachusetts, was awarded a $32,233,988 firm-fixed-price contract for to support the Robot Logistics Support Center. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 16, 2029. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity (W912CH-24-D-0009).

R&R Janitorial, Painting & Building Services Inc., Washington, D.C., was awarded a $28,750,000 firm-fixed-price contract for custodial services. Bids were solicited via the internet with seven received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 31, 2030. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W56ZTN-24-D-0008).

Hypori Inc.,* Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $16,220,000 firm-fixed-price contract for help desk support services. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Reston, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of July 18, 2027. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $16,220,000 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity (W519TC-24-C-0028).

JE McAmis, Chico, California, was awarded a $9,295,000 firm-fixed-price contract for dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Unalaska, Alaska, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2025. Fiscal 2024 civil construction funds in the amount of $9,295,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Anchorage, Alaska, is the contracting activity (W911KB-24-C-0015).

Weston Solutions Inc., Albuquerque, New Mexico, was awarded a $7,768,031 modification (P00016) to contract W912DY-20-F-0475 for recurring maintenance and minor repair services for petroleum facilities. Work will be performed in Cape Canaveral, Florida; Jacksonville, Florida; Patrick Space Force Base, Florida; Brunswick, Georgia; Marietta, Georgia; Moody Air Force Base, Georgia; Robins Air Force Base, Georgia; Savannah, Georgia; Warner Robins, Georgia; Charlotte, Georgia; New London, North Carolina; Seymour Johnson AFB, North Carolina; Charleston, North Carolina; Charleston, North Carolina; Charleston, North Carolina; Eastover, North Carolina; and Shaw AFB, North Carolina, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 13, 2024. Fiscal 2024 revolving funds in the amount of $7,768,031 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Corps of Engineers’ Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Justin J. Reeves LLC, Houma, Louisiana, was awarded a $7,624,289 firm-fixed-price contract for levee construction. Bids were solicited via the internet with 10 received. Work will be performed in Houma, Louisiana, with an estimated completion date of April 8, 2026. Fiscal 2024 Mississippi River and Tributaries funds in the amount of $7,624,289 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans, Louisiana, is the contracting activity (W912P8-24-C-0017).

Defense Logistics Agency

(RC2) Pharma Connect LLC,* West Milford, New Jersey, has been awarded an estimated $20,487,645 fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Monomethyl Hydrazine supplies. This was a competitive acquisition with two responses received. Other contracts are expected to be awarded under this solicitation (SPE601-24-R-0304). This is a three-year contract with no option periods. The performance completion date is July 16, 2027. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriations is fiscal 2024 through 2027 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas (SPE601-24-D-1515).

UPDATE: Draeger Inc., Telford, Pennsylvania (SPE2D1-24-D-0009, $450,000,000), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for patient monitoring system components and accessories for the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support Patient Monitoring and Capital Equipment Program, issued against solicitation SPE2D1-17-R-0001 and awarded Dec. 14, 2018.

*Small business