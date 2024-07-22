Navy

Northrup Grumman Systems Corp. Aerospace Systems, Melbourne, Florida, is awarded a $1,456,019,386 modification (P00086) to a previously awarded fixed-priced-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost contract (N0001918C1037). This modification procures nine E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft (four for the Navy and five for Japan), to include over and above support. Work will be performed in Saint Augustine, Florida (25.3%); Liverpool, New York (17.4%); Melbourne, Florida (7.6%); Indianapolis, Indiana (5.5%); Menlo Park, California (3.8%); Rolling Meadows, Illinois (3.6%); El Segundo, California (2.6%); Aire-sur-l’Adour, France (2.6%); Woodland Hills, California (2.0%); Edgewood, New York (1.7%); Greenlawn, New York (1.3%) Torrance, California (1.3%); Owego, New York (1.3%); Windsor Locks, Connecticut (1.0%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (23%), and is expected to be completed in March 2029. Fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $369,025,770; Fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $320,350,102; and Foreign Military Sales customer funds in the amount of $766,643,514, will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Klavon Tidewater JV,* Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is awarded a not-to-exceed $30,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for architect-engineer services within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast area of operations (AO). The work to be performed provides for professional planning and engineering services. Work will be performed at various locations within the NAVFAC Southeast AO and is expected to be completed by July 2029. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via contract opportunities on sam.gov, with eight offers received. NAVFAC Southeast, Jacksonville, Florida, is the contracting activity (N69450-24-D-0024).

American Rheinmetall Munition Inc., Stafford, Virginia, is awarded a $24,772,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the purchase of M1110 40MM Low Velocity Day/Night practice cartridges. Work will be performed in Camden, Arkansas, and is expected to be completed in July 2029. Fiscal 2023 procurement of ammunition (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $3,061,565 will be obligated on the first delivery order following contract award and will expire end of Fiscal 2025. Fiscal 2024 procurement of ammunition (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $9,290,984 will be obligated on the first delivery order following contract award and will expire end of Fiscal 2026. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M67854-24-D-5203).

Hexagon US Federal Inc., Huntsville, Alabama, is awarded a $17,736,272 firm-fixed-price modification (P00008) to previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (M67854-23-C-4902) for sustainment of the Consolidated Emergency Response System (CERS) to provide hardware, software, and services to sustain and maintain CERS at Marine Corps installations. The total cumulative face value of this contract is $34,732,868. The contract modification is to exercise option year one, second-six-month period for the sustainment of the existing CERS. Work will be performed at Iwakuni, Japan (8.8%); Cherry Point, North Carolina (7.6%); Quantico, Virginia (7.6%); Camp Butler, Okinawa, Japan (7.6%); Beaufort, South Carolina (7.6%); Parris Island, South Carolina (7.6%); Albany, Georgia (7.6%); Camp Pendleton, California (7.6%); Barstow, California (7.6%); Twentynine Palms, California (7.6%); Miramar, Florida (7.6%); Camp Lejeune, North Carolina (7.6%); and Yuma, Arizona (7.6%), with an expected completion date of March 31, 2027. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $4,251,020 are obligated at time of award. Contract funds in the amount of $4,251,020 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This procurement is a sole source award to a large business in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1, authorized or required by statue. The Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Air Force

United Launch Services LLC, Centennial, Colorado, has been awarded a $1,100,298,036 modification (P00015) to a previously awarded contract (FA8811-20-D-0001) for National Security Space (NSS) Launch Phase Two launch service procurements for NSS launch services from fiscal 2020 through fiscal 2024, for launches planned between fiscal 2022 through fiscal 2027. The modification brings the total estimated face value of the contract to $4,500,000,000 from $3,399,701,964. Work will be performed at Centennial, Colorado; Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida; and Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, and is expected to be completed by March 31, 2028. The Contracting Division, Assured Access to Space, Space Systems Command, Los Angeles Air Force Base, El Segundo, California, is the contracting activity.

Space Exploration Technologies Corp., Hawthorne, California, has been awarded a $661,025,403 modification (P00018) to a previously awarded contract (FA8811-20-D-0002) for National Security Space (NSS) Launch Phase Two launch service procurements for NSS launch services from fiscal 2020 through fiscal 2024, for launches planned between fiscal 2022 through fiscal 2027. The modification brings the total estimated face value of the contract to $4,000,000,000 from $3,338,974,597. Work will be performed Hawthorne, California; Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida; and Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, and is expected to be completed by March 31, 2028. The Contracting Division, Assured Access to Space, Space Systems Command, Los Angeles Air Force Base, El Segundo, California, is the contracting activity.

Assured Information Security Inc.,* Rome, New York, has been awarded a $54,713,653 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity task order (FA8750-24-F-B002) for the effort titled “Stalwart”. Task Order Three provides for antifragility workstation for resiliency Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase III, which will extend anti-fragility techniques developed in previous phases and apply experience, tools, and techniques to improve emergent and operational cyber capabilities developed by the Air Force and partnering combatant commands. Work will be performed at Rome, New York, and is expected to be complete by July 19, 2029. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $25,000; and fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $16,908, are being obligated at time of award. The total face value of Task Order Three will be $37,259,050 ($54,713,653 including unexercised options). This award is the result of a competitive acquisition under SBIR Phase I award, subsequent SBIR Phase II award, and subsequent SBIR Phase III award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome, New York is the contracting activity (FA8750-21-D-0001).

Contract Award ICR Inc. Aurora, Colorado, has been awarded a $31,307,935 cost-plus-fixed-fee completion contract with technical reports, software, and hardware. This contract provides for the design, development and delivery of low-cost sensors, analytical applications, mission integrated capabilities and affordable, impactful mission solutions. These technologies are critical to providing decision advantage U.S. forces and the intelligence community. Work will be performed at Aurora, Colorado, and is expected to be complete by July 18, 2028. Fiscal 2024 research and development funds in the amount of $569,559 are being obligated at the time of award. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition, offers were solicited electronically via an open Broad Agency Announcement and two offers were received. Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome, New York is the contracting activity (FA8750-24-C-B077).

AAR Manufacturing Inc., Cadillac, Michigan, has been awarded a $9,030,960 contract delivery order on contract FA8534-20-D-0003. This delivery order acquisition is for the production of 4,520 463L legacy cargo pallets. These pallets will provide the warfighter with the ability to effectively transport air cargo on specific compatible aircrafts. Work will be performed at Cadillac, Michigan, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 18, 2024. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity (FA8534-24-F-0065).

Consolidated Enterprises Inc., Anchorage, Alaska, has been awarded an $8,500,220 firm-fixed-price order for project FSXB 23-2300, which involves the repair and replacement of the roof of Supply Warehouse B4251. Work will be performed on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Anchorage, Alaska, and is expected to be complete in October 2025. The order was awarded through a competitive acquisition process that utilized the existing multi-award roofing repair, replacement, and maintenance contract. Proposals were solicited via email to all Region Six Contractors. Three proposals were received in response to the solicitation. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $8,500,220 are being obligated at time of award. The 673d Contracting Squadron, JBER, Alaska, is the contracting activity (FA500024F0076).



Click Here To Learn How Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker

Army

Cummins Inc., Columbus, Indiana, was awarded a $410,870,198 modification (P00001) to contract W56HZV-23-D-0048 to procure diesel engines. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 29, 2028. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity.

SERCO Inc., Herndon, Virginia, was awarded a $323,067,968 firm-fixed-price contract for facility repairs and upgrades. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Greenland, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2028. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, defense-wide funds in the amount of $323,067,968 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York, New York, is the contracting activity (W912DS-24-C-0022).

Department of Rehabilitation Services, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, was awarded a $136,253,514 firm-fixed-price contract for food and dining facility attendant services. Bids were solicited via the internet with eight received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 19, 2029. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W5168W-24-D-0008).

Aptim Federal Services LLC, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was awarded a $14,510,467 modification (P00009) to contract W912DY-22-F-0271 for regular and recurring maintenance. Work will be performed in Nagasaki, Japan; Camp Zama, Japan; Oogami, Japan; Camp Butler, Japan; Okinawa, Japan; Amori, Japan; Yamaguchi, Japan; Kanagawa, Japan; and Uruma, Japan, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 31, 2026. Fiscal 2024 revolving funds in the amount of $14,510,467 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

Hamilton Medical Inc., Reno, Nevada, has been awarded a maximum $86,535,044 modification (P00016) exercising the five-year option period of a five-year base contract (SPE2D1-19-D-0021) with one five-year option period for patient monitoring and capital equipment. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. The ordering period end date is July 21, 2029. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines Corps and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2029 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

U.S. Special Operations Command

Progressive Expert Consulting Inc., Syracuse, New York, is being awarded a contract (H9241524C0009) for the Special Operations Forces Teletraining System with a period of performance of one year after the date of the contract. This is a firm-fixed-price, cost award with a value of $27,369,797 in support the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) for one 12-month base year plus four 12-month option years. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $4,895,552 are being obligated at time of award. USSOCOM, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity.

*Small business