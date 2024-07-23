The Junior Test Pilot Summer Program is a free program hosted at Blackbird Airpark offering classes focusing on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM), with hands-on activities and presentations from professionals in the aerospace field. The program was developed by the Flight Test Historical Foundation and funded with generous support from our sponsors in the local aerospace community, including Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, the Air Force Research Lab, and the 412th STEM Education Outreach. The City of Palmdale has partnered with the Foundation and provides access to Joe Davies’ Airpark to enhance the learning experience of our Junior Test Pilots.
The program is designed for 3rd through 6th graders to learn about the STEM principles in flight test and engineering framed by the experiments and advancements in aviation and aerospace development in the Aerospace Valley.
GENERAL PUBLIC: Bring your Junior Test Pilots to Blackbird Airpark on Fridays or Saturdays this summer for educational tours and Learning Missions in Flight, Stealth, Jet Engines, and more!
Starting June 21st through July 28th visit the gift shop to start your tour. Two sessions each day at 11:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.. REGISTRATION IS NOT REQUIRED.
We have activities for children during regular operating hours on the weekends! Please visit the gift shop for mission materials!