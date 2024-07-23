Junior Test Pilot Summer Program

The program is designed for 3rd through 6th graders to learn about the STEM principles in flight test and engineering framed by the experiments and advancements in aviation and aerospace development in the Aerospace Valley.

GENERAL PUBLIC: Bring your Junior Test Pilots to Blackbird Airpark on Fridays or Saturdays this summer for educational tours and Learning Missions in Flight, Stealth, Jet Engines, and more!

Starting June 21st through July 28th visit the gift shop to start your tour. Two sessions each day at 11:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.. REGISTRATION IS NOT REQUIRED.

We have activities for children during regular operating hours on the weekends! Please visit the gift shop for mission materials!

Click here for more information