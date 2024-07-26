Missile Defense Agency

Raytheon Technologies, Tucson, Arizona, is being awarded a sole-source, hybrid (fixed-price incentive and cost-plus-fixed-fee) contract for $1,944,082,765 to perform the manufacture and assembly of Standard Missile-3 Block IIA All-Up Rounds for the U.S. government and Japan Ministry of Defense (JMOD) Foreign Military Sales (FMS) case requirements. The work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona; and Huntsville, Alabama, with an expected completion date of Feb. 28, 2031. Fiscal 2023 and 2024 procurement, Defense wide funds in the amount of $583,732,034; and $383,265,085, respectively, will be obligated at time of award. JMOD FMS funds in the amount of $308,451,327 will be obligated at time of award. The Missile Defense Agency, Dahlgren, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HQ0851-24-C-0001).

Navy

Continental Tide Defense Systems Inc.,* Wyomissing, Pennsylvania (N64498-24-D-4018); Delphinus Engineering Inc.,* Eddystone, Pennsylvania (N64498-24-D-4014); Epsilon Systems Solutions Inc.,* Portsmouth, Virginia (N64498-24-D-4015); General Dynamics Information Technology Inc., Falls Church, Virginia (N64498-24-D-4016); HII Fleet Support Group LLC, Virginia Beach, Virginia (N64498-24-D-4013); Life Cycle Engineering Inc.,* North Charleston, South Carolina (N64498-24-D-4019); NDI Engineering Co.,* Thorofare, New Jersey (N64498-24-D-4020); Q.E.D. Systems Inc.,* Virginia Beach, Virginia (N64498-24-D-4017); Serco Inc., Herndon, Virginia (N64498-24-D-4021); Valkyrie Enterprises LLC, Virginia Beach, Virginia, (N64498-24-D-4022); and VT Milcom Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia (N64498-24-D-4023), are awarded a combined $496,122,397 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the procurement involving hull, mechanical and electrical machinery and systems services in support of surface fleet, submarine, shore-based installations, other federal agency vessels, and select maritime agency vessels and land-based sites. Each awardee will be awarded $500 (minimum contract guarantee per awardee) at contract award. The contracts awarded to the 11 vendors are not to exceed a combined or total value of $496,122,397, over a five-year ordering period. Work will be performed at various locations, including private shipyards, naval shipyards, and military establishments both in the continental U.S. and overseas, and will also require work to be performed at the contractor facility. Work is expected to be completed by July 2030. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $5,500 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. All other funding will be made available at the task order level as contracting actions occur. This contract was competitively procured utilizing full and open competition via the System for Award Management website, with 11 offers received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Connecticut, is awarded a not-to-exceed $181,000,000 undefinitized contract action modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-24-C-2110) for long lead time material associated with the Virginia Class Block VI submarines. Work will be performed in Sunnyvale, California (19%); Minneapolis, Minnesota (9%); York, Pennsylvania (8%); Spring Grove, Illinois (6%); Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (5%); Windsor Locks, Connecticut (3%); Tucson, Arizona (3%); Monroe, North Carolina (2%); Peoria, Illinois (1%); and other locations less than 1% (44%), and is expected to be completed by September 2035. Fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $181,000,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

DZSP 21 LLC, Marlton, New Jersey, is awarded $106,304,464 for cost-plus-award-fee modification to previously awarded contract (N40192-23-C-5300). This modification provides for the exercise of Option Period Four for base operating support services in Joint Region Marianas. Work will be performed in Guam and is expected to be completed by July 2025. This award brings the cumulative face value of the contract to $739,540,953. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance (O&M) (Navy), fiscal 2024 O&M (Marine Corps), and fiscal 2024 O&M (Defense) funds, in the amount of $53,376,014 will be obligated at time of award, and funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Marianas, Guam, is the contracting activity.

Frontier Electronic Systems Corp.* Stillwater, Oklahoma, was awarded a $24,955,539 cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for hardware in support of the AN/SPQ- 15(V) Data Distribution System and supporting engineering services. Work will be performed in Stillwater, Oklahoma (80%); and various Navy shipyards (20%), and is expected to be completed by June 2028. Fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $500 was obligated at time of award, which will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. All other funding will be made available at the delivery order level as contracting actions occur. This contract was competitively procured via System for Award Management.gov website, with one offer received. Naval Surface Warfare Center, Dahlgren Division, Dahlgren, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N0017824D4500). (Awarded July 23, 2024)

General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Connecticut, is awarded a $22,158,763 undefinitized contract action under a previously awarded contract (N00024-19-C-2125) in support of a material procurement of multiple shipsets of material for a ship alteration for the submarine interior communication system. Work will be performed in Camden, New Jersey, and is expected to be completed by 30 June 2027. Fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $14,464,820 (87%); and fiscal 2023 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,154,252 (13%), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Supervisor of Shipbuilding Conversion and Repair, Groton, Connecticut, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, was awarded a $19,036,756 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price modification (P00006) to order (N0001923F0002) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0008). This modification adds scope for the procurement of material modification kits, and special test and tooling equipment necessary to support F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft retrofit and modification efforts for the Air Force, Marines, Navy, Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers, and non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participants. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in August 2027. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $8,168,933; fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,355,896; non-U.S. DOD participant funds in the amount of $3,684,351; and FMS customer funds in the amount of $1,827,576, will be obligated at the time of award, of which $13,524,829 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity. (Awarded July 23, 2024)

NewVac LLC,* Chatsworth, California, is awarded a $13,669,843 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded contract (N6339422C0009) for the procurement, manufacture, assemble, test, and delivery of cables in support of the MK 41 Vertical Launching System. This modification combines purchases for the U.S. government (78%); and the governments of Netherlands (12%); and Germany (10%), under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. Work will be performed in Chatsworth, California, and is expected to be completed by September 2025. Fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) $6,955,716 (51%); presidential drawdown authority funds in the amount of $2,676,906 (19%); FMS Netherlands (12%); FMS Germany (10%); and other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,052,150 (8%), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division, Port Hueneme, California, is the contracting activity.

Air Force

Bering Global Solutions LLC, Anchorage, Alaska, has been awarded a $25,000,000 ceiling increase, firm-fixed-price contract modification (P00014) to previously awarded FA4887-19-D-A005 for the Human Performance Optimization program in support of the Comprehensive Readiness for Aircrew Flying Training program design and support. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract is $80,000,000. Work will be performed at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona; Vance AFB, Oklahoma; Randolph AFB, Texas; Columbus AFB, Mississippi; Laughlin AFB, Texas; Altus AFB, Oklahoma; Pensacola AFB, Florida; Tyndall AFB, Florida; Kirtland AFB, New Mexico; Fort Novosel, Alabama; Langley AFB, Virginia; Davis Monthan AFB, Arizona; Seymour Johnson AFB, North Carolina; Mountain Home AFB, Idaho; Nellis AFB, Nevada; Barksdale AFB, Louisiana; Holloman AFB, New Mexico; Lackland AFB, Texas; Sheppard AFB, Texas; and Eglin AFB, Florida, and is expected to be completed by Aug. 31, 2025. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. The 56th Contracting Squadron, Services Flight, Luke AFB, Arizona, is the contracting activity.

goTenna Inc., Jersey City, New Jersey, was awarded a $14,996,830 Small Business Innovation Research Phase IIB Strategic Funding Increase, firm-fixed-price contract for next generation mesh network radio technology. This contract provides the design and build of a next-generation, low size, weight, power, and cost radio capability (Pro X3) to expand overall Pro X series capabilities. Work will be performed in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is expected to be completed by July 25, 2026. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $14,996,830 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Theater Battle Control Division, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity (FA2204-24-C-B001).

Honeywell International Inc., Olathe, Kansas, was awarded an $8,946,600 five-year, requirements, firm-fixed-price type contract to previously awarded contract FA8539-18-D-0001 for repair services. This contract provides for the 407th repair sustainment of the Enhanced Traffic Collision Avoidance System. Work will be performed at Olathe, Kansas, and is expected to be completed by July 10, 2029. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2024 contract Depot Maintenance Direct Cite funds in the amount of $3,030,480 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Sustainment Center, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity (FA8539-24-D-0003).

Army

Northbank Civil and Marine Inc., Vancouver, Washington, was awarded a $13,310,935 firm-fixed-price contract for Bonneville Dam Spillway gate repair and storage pit improvements. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in North Bonneville, Washington, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 23, 2027. Fiscal 2024 Bonneville Power Administration funds in the amount of $6,910,467 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland, Oregon, is the contracting activity (W9127N-24-C-0012).

