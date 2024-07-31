Army

Raytheon Missiles and Defense, Andover, Massachusetts, was awarded a $2,089,200,000 fixed-price-incentive contract for low-rate initial production of Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense System. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Andover, Massachusetts, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2028. Fiscal 2024 Foreign Military Sales (Poland) and research, development, test, and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $815,875,200 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-24-C-0024).

BAE Systems Land and Armaments L.P., York, Pennsylvania, was awarded a $274,426,742 modification (PZ0186) to contract W56HZV-17-C-0001 for production and delivery of M109A7 Self-Propelled Howitzer and M992A3 Carrier, Ammunition, tracked vehicles. Work will be performed in York, Pennsylvania, with an estimated completion date of July 31, 2026. Fiscal 2023 procurement of weapons and tracked combat vehicles, Army funds in the amount of $274,426,742 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Land Systems Inc., Sterling Heights, Michigan, was awarded a $174,470,943 cost-plus-fixed fee contract for retrofit and repair to support Stryker family of vehicles. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2029. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity (W912CH-24-D-0011).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Minneapolis, Minnesota, was awarded a $99,218,332 firm-fixed-price contract for ammunition cannisters and training cannisters. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2026. Fiscal 2024 Foreign Military Sales and procurement of ammunition, Army funds in the amount of $47,040,057 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Newark, New Jersey, is the contracting activity (W15QKN-24-C-0041).

Collins Aerospace, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was awarded a $96,833,769 firm-fixed-price contract for mounted position, navigation and timing system procurement. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 26, 2026. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W56KGY-24-F-0033).

Chimes District of Columbia, Baltimore, Maryland, was awarded a $47,638,213 firm-fixed-price contract for custodial services. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2029. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W56ZTN-24-D-0009).

Crawford Consulting Services Inc.,* East Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was awarded a $45,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for quality assurance services. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 30, 2029. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville, Florida, is the contracting activity (W912EP-24-D-0001).

Rockwell Collins Inc., Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was awarded a $36,057,868 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for Common Avionics Architecture System updates. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 2, 2027. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-24-F-0222).

AICI-Archirodon JV, Mclean, Virginia, was awarded a $31,888,000 firm-fixed-price contract to build facilities overseas. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, with an estimated completion date of June 22, 2026. Fiscal 2024 Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $31,888,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Middle East District, is the contracting activity (W912ER-24-C-0006).

ECA Federal LLC, Fairfax, Virginia, was awarded a $23,999,837 firm-fixed-price contract for a commercial item solution to meet information collection management requirements. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 31, 2029. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W56KGY-24-D-0006).



Sealing Technologies LLC, Columbia, Maryland, was awarded a $9,588,231 firm-fixed-price contract for Deployable Defensive Cyber Operations System support. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Fort Eisenhower, Georgia; and Fort Belvoir, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of July 30, 2027. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test, and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $9,588,231 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity (W519TC-24-C-0026).

Navy

C.E.R. Inc.,* Severna Park, Maryland (N40080-24-D-0006); CJW Contractors Inc.,* Herndon, Virginia (N40080-24-D-0007); Edifice Services JV LLC,* Gaithersburg, Maryland (N40080-24-D-0008); ENCON Desbuild JV3 LLC,* Hyattsville, Maryland (N40080-24-D-0009); EVCON-CWC JV LLC,* Washington, D.C. (N40080-24-D-0010); Fastbreak General Contractors LLC,* Hampton, Virginia (N40080-24-D-0011); Ocean Construction Services Inc.,* Virginia Beach, Virginia (N40080-24-D-0012); and Ritz Construction,* Frederick, Maryland (N40080-24-D-0013), are awarded a combined $750,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award, design-build/design-bid-build construction contract for small general construction projects located primarily in the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC)

Washington area of operations. Each awardee will be awarded $5,000 (minimum guarantee per awardee) at contract award. The maximum dollar value, including the two-year base period and two, three-year option periods for all eight contracts combined, is not-to-exceed $750,000,000. Work will be performed primarily in Washington, D.C., and is expected to be completed by July 2032. Fiscal 2024 defense working capital funds in the amount of $40,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by operation and maintenance, (Navy), and military construction funding. This contract was competitively procured via the Contract Opportunities (Sam.gov) website with 26 proposals received. These eight contractors may compete for task orders under the terms and conditions of the awarded contract. NAVFAC Washington, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin, Moorestown, New Jersey, is awarded a $84,990,855 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, and cost-only modification to previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-2300 to exercise options for Littoral Combat Ship class design support and integrated data and product model environment support. Work will be performed in Hampton, Virginia (31%); Washington, D.C. (30%); Marinette, Wisconsin (23%); and Moorestown, New Jersey (16%), and is expected to be completed by August 2025. Fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,000,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Austal USA, Mobile, Alabama, is awarded a $54,997,317 fixed-priced incentive (firm-target) contract modification to previously awarded contract N00024-22-C-2463 to exercise the options for the construction of two landing craft, Utility 1700 class craft. Work will be performed in Mobile, Alabama (60%); Harahan, Louisiana (8%); Shoreline, Washington (5%); Semmes, Alabama (5%); Peoria, Illinois (3%); Houma, Louisiana (3%); Mandeville, Louisiana (3%); Morgan City, Louisiana (1%); Chesapeake, Virginia (1%); Worcester, Massachusetts (1%); and other locations below 1% (collectively totaling 10%), and is expected to be completed by March 2027. Fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $54,997,317 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems Land & Armaments L.P., Minneapolis, Minnesota, is awarded a $47,000,000 cost-plus-incentive-fee order under Basic Ordering Agreement N00024-23-G-5305 to procure two MK 45 Mod 2 to Mod 4 upgrades. Work will be performed in Louisville, Kentucky, and is expected to be completed by March 2028. Fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $23,500,000 (50%); and fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $23,500,000 (50%), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1) (only one responsible source and other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements). Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington Navy Yard, DC. is the contracting activity (N00024-24-F-5322).

Triumvirate Environmental Inc., Somerville, Massachusetts, is awarded a $43,917,192 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for hazardous waste transportation and disposal at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. The work to be performed provides for, but is not limited to, all labor, supervision, management, tools, materials, equipment, facilities, transportation, incidental engineering, and other items necessary for hazardous waste transportation and disposal services. The maximum dollar value, including the base period and four option periods, is $43,917,192. Work will be performed in Kittery, Maine, and is expected to be completed by July 2029. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,945,397 for recurring and non-recurring work will be obligated on individual task orders issued during the base period. This contract was procured as an unrestricted full and open requirement. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N40085-24-D-0075).

BAE Systems Land & Armaments L.P., Minneapolis, Minnesota, is awarded a $26,329,545 modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-5300 for the procurement of three additional MK110 Mod 0 gun mounts, ammunition hoists, and associated hardware. Work will be performed in Karlskoga, Sweden (77%); and Louisville, Kentucky (23%), and is expected to be completed by May 2027. Fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $17,527,146 (67%); fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $8,187,130 (31%); and fiscal 2023 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $615,269 (2%), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Brunswick and Topsham Water District, Topsham, Maine, is awarded $18,500,000 for modification to a previous environmental services cooperative agreement (ESCA). This modification provides for the construction of a drinking water treatment system. Work will be performed in Topsham, Maine, and is expected to be completed by September 2028. Fiscal 2024 base realignment and closure funds in the amount of $18,500,000 are obligated on this award.

The ESCA modification was executed directly to Brunswick Topsham Water District under the authority of 10 U.S. Code 2701(d) (Defense Environmental Restoration Program). The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N40085-23-2-0004).

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Newport News, Virginia, is awarded a $11,717,322 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-19-C-2100 to procure additional support for pre-advanced planning for Nimitz (CVN 68) class aircraft carrier defueling and inactivation. Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by November 2024. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,717,322 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

New York Embroidery Studio Inc.,** New York, New York, has been awarded a maximum $48,329,544 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for coats, trousers, and maternity slacks. This was a competitive acquisition with nine responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is July 29, 2029. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2029 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-24-D-0061).

Labriute Meals,* Lakewood, New Jersey, has been awarded a maximum $20,539,483 fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for meals, religious, ready-to-eat, kosher. This was a competitive acquisition with one response received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is Aug. 8, 2029. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2029 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE3S1-24-D-Z106).

MP Mine Operations LLC, Mountain Pass, California, has been awarded a maximum $10,951,503 firm-fixed-price contract for magnet grade Neodymium Oxide and Praseodymium Oxide materials. This was a competitive acquisition with one response received. This is a one-year contract with no option periods. The performance completion date is July 31, 2025. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Space Command. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 transaction funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Contracting Services Office, Columbus, Ohio (SP8000-24-C-0007).

Industries of the Blind Inc.,*** Greensboro, North Carolina, has been awarded a maximum $8,137,440 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for trousers. This is a two-year base contract with one two-year option period. The ordering period end date is July 30, 2026. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-24-D-B024).

Missile Defense Agency

Lockheed Martin Rotary & Missions Systems is being awarded a $37,587,781 extension to the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract HQ0147-19-D-0002. The total value of this contract is increased $320,362,916, from $282,775,135. No task orders are being issued at this time. The work will continue to be performed in Huntsville, Alabama. This contract was previously competitively awarded to provide the development and sustainment of the Missile Defense Agency’s (MDA) Objective Simulation Framework Modeling and Simulation System. The government is awarding this extension with only one source under the authority of 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1) and Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This extension will ensure continuity of critical work to deliver required capability increments. This modification identifies the Option Two period of performance as April 16, 2025, through April 15, 2026. The extension will allow for the execution of MDA’s Integrated Master Test Plan that includes ground test, flight test, and warfighter training and combatant command exercise events. MDA, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Missiles and Fire Control, Dallas, Texas, is being awarded a $19,161,388 modification (P00085) to a previously awarded contract (HQ0147-17-C-0032) for the acquisition of Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) Configuration 3.1 Part A Ground Modernization equipment to support the U.S. government. The THAAD Configuration 3.1 Part A, and associated labor and equipment, will be procured under a firm-fixed-price contract line item. The value of this contract is increased from $8,333,902,562 to $8,353,063,950. The work will be performed in Dallas, Texas; Sunnyvale, California; Huntsville, Alabama; Camden, Arkansas; and Troy, Alabama, with an expected completion date of Jan. 1, 2027. Fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2024 U.S. government procurement funds in the amount of $19,161,388 are being obligated at time of award. The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Air Force

Meneses & McFadden, CARTOR, Vitor Hugo Carvalho, Lda., Azores, Portugal, was awarded a $25,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the simplified acquisition of base engineering requirements. This contract provides for a broad range of design and/or construction work for maintenance, repair, alteration, minor, and new construction work on various real property facilities. Work will be performed at Lajes Field, Portugal, and is expected to be completed by July 30, 2029. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and three offers were received. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,716 are being obligated at the time of award. The 765th Air Base Squadron, Contracting Flight, Lajes Field, Portugal, is the contracting activity (FA4486-24-D-0001).

XSITE LLC, San Diego, California, was awarded a $23,552,136, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for operation and sustainment of the Modeling and Simulation Software Analysis Tool. This contract provides for supportability assessments of communications services to combatant command operations plans for the Mobile User Objective System. Work will be performed at and around Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, and is expected to be completed by June 30, 2029. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,682,523 are being obligated at the time of award. Space Systems Command, Peterson SFB, Colorado, is the contracting activity (FA8823-24-C-B001).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Boulder, Colorado, awarded a $9,323,188 contract for Australian Mission Processor 3 (AMP 3) contractor logistics support. This contract provides on-call contractor logistics support for system anomalies, implementation of deficiency report fixes, cybersecurity compliance, integration of capability enhancements, and obsolescence replacement of hardware and software components for AMP 3. Work will be performed at Azusa, California, is expected to be completed by March 31, 2029. This contract involves Foreign Military Sales (FMS)to the Government of Australia. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Government of Australia funds through the FMS Trust Fund in the amount of $9,323,188 are being obligated at the time of award. The Space Systems Command, Space Sensing Contracts, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California (FA8810-24-C-B002).

Leader Communications Inc., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, has been awarded a task order on the General Services Administration One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services contract with a ceiling $7,842,487, with a base year, four one-year options, and a six-month option to extend services, for Battle Control Systems-Fixed. This contract provides engineering service support for Battle Control Systems-Fixed augment the 309th Software Engineering Group with on-site Contractor support to work with civilian and military personnel in a team environment on depot software development and maintenance activities. Work will be performed at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, and is expected to be complete by Feb. 8, 2030 (including options). This award is the result of a competitive acquisition with two offers received. Working capital funds in the amount of $1,338,357 are being obligated at time of award. Air Force Sustainment Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8222-24-F-B007).

*Small business

**Women-owned small business

***Mandatory source