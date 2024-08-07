Linda Johnson is child care provider of the year

Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Family Child Care panel has selected Linda Johnson as the 2024 Edwards AFB Family Child Care Provider of the Year.

The panel, chaired by Col. Jarod Blecher, 412th Mission Support Group commander, evaluated numerous nominations and letters of support from parents describing the reasons the nominee should be recognized as Provider of the Year.

“I am grateful to our leadership for recognizing our hard-working FCC providers who juggle so many roles and responsibilities as a parent, teacher, nurturer, meal planner, chef, activity planner, custodian, and even business manager,” said Candace Lang, Community Child Care Coordinator. “I would like to thank the parents of our FCC providers who submitted very thoughtful and endearing nomination letters. It’s inspiring to know how much our valued providers are truly appreciated by the families they serve,” Lang added.

FCC providers are an important source of childcare for our community. They support the mission and are held to high standards to ensure quality childcare for our military and civilian families.

These providers open their hearts and home to care for children. The Air Force has established the FCC Provider of the Year program to recognize their hard work and dedication.

For more information on the Family Child Care program or pathway to become a child care provider, contact Candace Lang at 661-277-1595.