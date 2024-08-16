Air Force

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Warner Robins, Georgia, has been awarded a $378,983,000 firm-fixed price, cost-reimbursable, indefinite-delivery requirements contract to previously awarded contract FA8522-18-D-0002 for repair services. This contract provides for the 408th repair sustainment of the AN/AAQ-24(V) Large Aircraft Infrared Counter Measure System. Work will be performed in Warner Robins, Georgia, and is expected to be completed by Feb. 15, 2032. This contract involves Foreign Military Sales to Canada, India, Bahrain, NATO, Saudi Arabia, Japan, New Zealand, Korea, and The United Arab Emirates. This contract was a sole source acquisition. No funds are being initially obligated at the time of basic contract award. The Air Force Sustainment Center, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity (FA8522-24-D-0004).

Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, Orlando, Florida, has been awarded a $129,977,066 modification (P00019) to previously awarded FA8682-19-C-0008 to procure tooling and test equipment needed to increase production quantities of Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile and Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile. Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 15, 2027. Fiscal 2022 missile procurement funds in the amount of $751,506; fiscal 2024 missile procurement funds in the amount of $76,225,560; and fiscal 2024 Navy weapons procurement funds in the amount of $53,000,000, are being obligated at the time of the award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co., Largo, Florida, has been awarded an $11,132,858 cost-plus-fixed fee, firm-fixed price, and cost reimbursable Engineering change proposal and baseband kit interim contractor support modification (P00074) to previously awarded contract FA8735-20-C-0001 for the procurement of interim contractor support, program support, security upgrades, software releases, testing, and site support. Work will be performed in Largo, Florida; and Burlington, Massachusetts, and is expected to be completed by June 30, 2025. Fiscal 2023 Space Force research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $104,000; and fiscal 2024 Space Force research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $10,494,871, are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity.

Navy

Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, Orlando, Florida, is awarded a $132,433,504 firm-fixed-price, definitized order (N0001924F2576) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001923G0002). This order procures 37 infrared receivers (16 for the Navy, 15 for the Naval Supply Command (NAVSUP) and six for the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF)); 28 processors (16 for the Navy, eight for NAVSUP and four for the RAAF); and 18 inertial measurement units (16 for the Navy and two for the RAAF), in support of the procurement and delivery of Infrared Search and Track Block II low-rate initial production Lot Eight systems including spares as well as 3,000 Texas Instruments chips as part of a life-of-type-buy action to protect against obsolescence. Work will be performed Orlando, Florida (71.4%); Santa Barbara, California (17.8%); Ocala, Florida (8.3%); and Archbald, Pennsylvania (2.5%), and is expected to be completed in April 2028. Fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $86,057,359; working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $25,288,506; and Foreign Military Sales customer fund in the amount of $21,087,666, will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland is the contracting activity.

Raymond Pond Military Services Solutions SDVOSB JV LLC,* Conyers, Georgia, is awarded a $30,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for architect-engineer services. This contract provides for professional architectural and engineering services preparation of design-bid-build documents. Work will be performed at various locations within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast area of operations and is expected to be completed by August 2029. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via sam.gov, with 17 offers received. NAVFAC Southeast, Jacksonville, Florida, is the contracting activity (N69450-24-D-0001).

Lockheed Martin, Orlando, Florida, is awarded a $24,600,000 undefinitized contract action for the procurement of turret electronic unit-VPX housing in support of the H-1 aircraft. All work will be performed in Orlando, Florida. There are no options, and work will be completed by October 2028. Fiscal 2024 annual working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $12,054,000 will be obligated at time of award, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N00383-24-F-A501).

KBR Wyle Services LLC, Fulton, Maryland, is awarded a $7,648,673 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for research and development support for space science instruments and experimental payloads. The contract includes options, which if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of $39,992,275. Work will be performed at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, Washington, D.C. (NRL-DC), and is expected to be completed by August 2025. Fiscal 2024 working capital funds (Defense) in the amount of $1,303,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured with two offers received via Contract Opportunities on SAM.gov. U.S. NRL, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N0017324C2018).

Treadwell Corp., Thomaston, Connecticut, is awarded $7,648,000 for a firm-fixed-price, undefinitized contract for the repair of sixty-four electrolytic cells that are used to produce oxygen in the operating systems in support of Los Angeles-class submarines. All work will be performed in Thomaston, Connecticut. There are no options, and work will be completed by August 2026. Annual working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,747,520 will be obligated at the time of award, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N00104-24-F-VW08).

Management Services Group Inc.,* Virginia Beach, Virginia, is awarded a $7,616,715 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-20-C-5608) to exercise options and procure additional spares for Network, Processing, And Storage Technical Insertion 16, Modification One. Work will be performed in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by March 2025. Fiscal 2023 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount $2,412,220 (32%); fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount $1,341,756 (18%); fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount $754,714 (10%); fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount $750,248 (10%); fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount $622,422 (8%); fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount $604,400 (8%); fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount $585,461 (7%); and fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount $545,494 (7%), will be obligated at time of award, of which $1,300,208 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Washigton Headquarters Services

TekPro Support Services LLC, San Antonio, Texas, is awarded a $100,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price contract (HQ0034-24-D-0026) to acquire acquisition support services for the Washington Headquarter Services Acquisition Directorate. Fiscal 2024-2025 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $100,000,000 are being obligated at the time of the award. There is no cumulative total for any prior actions on this contract. The requirement is for contract administration support services for pre-award, award, and post-award activities for Federal Acquisition Regulations-based contracts, grants, cooperative agreements, and other transaction authorities. The work will be at Alexandria, Virginia. The estimated completion date is Aug. 24, 2029. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistic Agency

ReadyOne Industries Inc.,** El Paso, Texas (SPE1C1-24-D-N018, $92,406,100); and Goodwill Industries of South Florida Inc.,* Miami, Florida (SPE1C1-24-D-N019, $92,406,100), have each been awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract under solicitation SPE1C1-22-R-0104 for advanced combat pants. These are five-year contracts with no option periods. The ordering period end date is Aug. 14, 2029. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2029 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Army

Tetra Tech Inc., Pasadena, California, was awarded a $17,144,955 firm-fixed-price contract for environmental quality support services. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, with an estimated completion date of April 30, 2029. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, Air Force funds and defense working capital funds in the amount of $2,888,763 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth, Texas, is the contracting activity (W9126G-24-F-0286).

SES Civil and Environmental LLC,* Oak Ridge, Tennessee, was awarded a $10,398,501 firm-fixed-price contract for to install new drain systems and toe berm. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed in Boydton, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 1, 2026. Fiscal 2024 civil construction funds in the amount of $10,398,501 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington, North Carolina, is the contracting activity (W912PM-24-C-0007).

Urbineer Inc.,* Irvine, California, was awarded a $9,500,000 hybrid (cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price) contract for co-cured composite process optimization risk reduction and detailed design. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 14, 2029. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W911W6-24-D-0007).

*Small business

**Mandatory source