Headlines — August 23

News

Aircraft carrier Bush gets first-ever Stingray drone control room

The aircraft carrier George H.W. Bush is now sporting the world’s first air drone warfare center, a control room that will host operators of the MQ-25 Stingray refueling drone in the not-too-distant future, the Navy has confirmed.

Moscow sees one of Ukraine’s largest drone attacks as fighting rages in Kursk and eastern Ukraine

Moscow came under one of the largest attacks by Ukrainian drones since the start of fighting in 2022, Russian authorities reported Wednesday, saying they destroyed all of those headed toward the country’s capital.

Pilot killed in Osprey crash over Australia also flew tiltrotor that went down on Okinawa

An officer killed when an MV-22B Osprey crashed last year over northern Australia also piloted the tiltrotor that went down off Okinawa in 2016, according to the Marine Corps.

Air Force

F-16 ground emergency sends 13 airmen at Luke for brief hospital visit

Thirteen Airmen at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., made a brief visit to a nearby hospital on Aug. 20 amid concerns that the emergency power unit of the F-16 fighter jet they were working on had accidentally activated.

5 days and 2,000 flights: South Korea and US fighters in around-the-clock rehearsal

Squadrons from the U.S. and South Korean air forces are conducting weeklong, around-the-clock flight drills for the first time as part of a large-scale exercise throughout South Korea.

Air Force eyeing AI, data analytics to help improve readiness levels

Officials are looking at how AI and ML can boost readiness by improving command and control and the way the service evaluates spare parts.

Air Force sends B-2 Spirit stealth bombers to Australia for task force mission

American B-2 Spirits recently deployed to eastern Australia for the first bomber task force mission there in over two years.

In a first, Air Guardsmen and reservists take on JROTC instructor duty

As schools come back into session for the fall, drilling Guardsmen and Reservists will take up Air Force JROTC instructor duty for the first time ever.

Defense

Army feeling ‘lukewarm’ about radio as-a-service pilot, PEO C3T says

The Army’s radio as-a-service pilot is going less than perfect, Mark Kitz, program executive officer for command, control and communications-tactical said today.

Veterans

‘No one wants to touch this:’ VA treatment delayed for Iraq vets sick from chemical weapons exposure

The Defense Department has identified 400 former service members who experienced “possible or probable” exposures to chemical weapons during the Iraq War with the Department of Veterans Affairs to conduct clinical evaluations and offer consultations and treatment, according to VA officials.

Does sleeping on the street make this disabled Marine vet a criminal?

Erin Spencer, a homeless Marine Corps veteran, says he has “lost count” of the number of times in the last 10 years that he has been arrested or forced to move from the streets where he sleeps in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Army veteran learns someone hit lottery jackpot — then realizes it was him. ‘Unbelievable’

A retired Army sergeant learned someone hit the jackpot — then he realized it was him.

Veterans group to honor Bill Greason on 100th birthday at Rickwood Field

A national veterans’ support organization will honor Birmingham baseball legend Bill Greason with a special ceremony at Rickwood Field on Sept. 3, Greason’s 100th birthday.

Former VFW commander gets probation for stealing $40,000 from his Oklahoma post

A former commander of a Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Oklahoma will spend four years on probation after he pleaded guilty to stealing more than $40,000 from the organization’s bank accounts to use for his personal expenses.