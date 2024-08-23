Lockheed offers $10,000 scholarships

Lockheed Martin’s STEM Scholarship program awarded up to 100 renewable $10,000 scholarships in 2024 to students pursuing a bachelor’s degree in engineering, computer science, math, and physics fields. The number of scholarships may change each year.

They are looking for passionate students who demonstrate financial need and come from an underrepresented group or underserved community.

Eligible students must be U.S. citizens, and seniors in high school or undergraduate college students (freshmen, sophomores, or juniors) attending or planning to attend an accredited U.S. four-year college or university full time.

Scholarship applications will undergo an independent review by Scholarship America. Scholarship America is a nonprofit organization with more than 60 years of experience designing and managing scholarship programs. After ensuring applicants meet eligibility requirements, Scholarship America will evaluate applicants’ merit in academics and personal experiences (such as extra-curricular activities and work experience).

Scholarship America uses a financial need calculation called Suggested Parent Contribution (SPC). This method, which is very similar to the federal methodology process used by college financial aid offices, takes into consideration all information provided on the scholarship application – adjusted gross income, the income of parent(s), untaxed income, total cash/savings, number of persons in the family, and the number of family members attending post-secondary school. Family members of Lockheed Martin employees can apply for the Lockheed Martin STEM Scholarship if they meet the eligibility requirements

Scholarship recipients should be open to outreach from Lockheed Martin recruitment teams regarding possible internship and employment opportunities. Internships and employment opportunities are not guaranteed. As with all Lockheed Martin career opportunities, all interested candidates and scholarship recipients must apply through the Lockheed Martin careers site to be considered.

Scholarship recipients are not required to seek or accept internship or full-time employment at Lockheed Martin, and Lockheed Martin does not guarantee internship or full-time employment to Scholarship recipients.

Although college seniors are not eligible, Lockheed Martin offers many opportunities for them such as innovation challenges, Lockheed Martin Days on campus, and internship opportunities.

To be eligible to renew the scholarship, recipients must continue to be enrolled full-time in an accredited U.S. four-year college or university, pursue an eligible major, and meet the required grade point average.

The application deadline is in April. To learn more and apply, visit lockheedmartin.com/scholarship