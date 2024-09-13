Air Force

Accenture Federal Services LLC, Arlington, Virginia, was awarded a $1,598,720,367 ceiling firm-fixed-price, time and material task order under a previously awarded General Services Administration multiple award, schedule contract (GS-35F-540GA) for the enterprise-scale cloud service provider reseller and enterprise-scale cloud software management services. This contract provides for enterprise level CSP reseller and software management. Work will be performed at the contractor’s designated facilities and is expected to be completed by Dec. 2, 2029. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and two offers were received. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $2,000,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity (FA8726-24-F-B071).

Raytheon Co., Tucson, Arizona, has been awarded a $1,195,985,081 firm-fixed-price, incentive modification (P00007) to a previously awarded contract (FA8675-23-C-0037) for Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM) Production Lot 38. This modification adds additional production of the AMRAAM missiles, AMRAAM telemetry system, initial and field spares, and other production engineering support hardware and activities. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2028. This contract involves Foreign Military Sales to Bahrain, Bulgaria, Canada, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Japan, Norway, Switzerland, Ukraine, and United Kingdom. Fiscal 2024 missile procurement funds in the amount of $323,807,617; fiscal 2024 (Navy) weapons procurement funds in the amount of $262,102,997; fiscal 2024 (Navy) research and development funds in the amount of $2,067,754; fiscal 2024 (Air National Guard) operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $861,564; fiscal 2024 research and development funds in the amount of $344,626; fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $344,626; fiscal 2023 (Navy) weapons procurement funds in the amount of $260,804; and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $602,921,149, are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Air Dominance Division Contracting Office, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity.

L3Harris Technologies Inc., Rochester, New York, was awarded a $11,508,738 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for next generation processing and exploitation software and reports. This contract provides for research, design, integration, test and evaluation to improve and demonstrate the utility of modality independent data standards, tools and services, as well as develop an integrated computing environment to aid in the processing, exploitation, and dissemination of modality independent data and imagery products. Work will be performed in Rochester, New York, and is expected to be completed by Nov. 10, 2026. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and two offers were received. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $3,500,138 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome, New York, is the contracting activity (FA8750-24-C-B096).

CORRECTION: The multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for base infrastructure modernization announced on Aug. 16, 2024, did not include two awardees and included the incorrect amount of obligated funds. Technica Corp., Sterling, Virginia (FA8726-24-D-B025); and TekSynap Corp., Reston, Virginia (FA8726-24-D-B026), are also awardees on the contract. The correct amount of obligated funds is $12,500.

CORRECTION: The contract announced on Aug. 26, 2024, for BAE Systems Technology Solutions & Services Inc., Rockville, Maryland; and Fort Walton Beach, Florida (FA8251-24-D-0011), was not awarded on that date. The correct award date is Sept. 10, 2024. The work is now expected to be completed Sept. 10, 2031.

Navy

Pacific Shipyards International LLC,* Honolulu, Hawaii (N0002424D4236); East Coast Repair & Fabrication LLC,* Portsmouth, Virginia (N0002424D4237); Epsilon Systems Solutions Inc.,* Portsmouth, Virginia (N0002424D4238); Vigor Marine LLC, Portland, Oregon (N0002424D4239); Ohana Marines Services JV1 LLC,* Honolulu, Hawaii (N0002424D4240); Marisco LTD.,* Kapolei, Hawaii (N0002424D4241); Propulsion Controls Engineering LLC,* San Diego, California (N0002424D4242); Delphinus Engineering Inc.,* Eddystone, Pennsylvania (N0002424D4243); Caliedo & Sons Services Inc.,* Waipahu, Hawaii (N0002424D4244); and Regal Service Co.,* Honolulu, Hawaii (N0002424D4245), are awarded a combined $669,905,295 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contract for repair, maintenance and modernization requirements of non-nuclear Navy Surface ships homeported in or visiting the Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, region. The scope of work includes continuous maintenance, emergent maintenance, and Chief of Naval Operations availabilities. Each awardee will be awarded $10,000 (minimum contract guarantee per awardee) at contract award. Work will be performed in the Pearl Harbor, Hawaii homeport area and is expected to be completed by September 2029. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $100,000 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. All other funding will be made available at the delivery order level as contracting actions occur. This contract was competitively procured via the SAM.gov website, with 15 offers received. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, California, is awarded a not-to-exceed $77,411,744, undefinitized, firm-fixed-price contract (N0001924F5559) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001922G0006). This order procures electronic warfare (EW) production assets for deployment on the MQ-9A block 25 Unmanned Aerial Systems to include four EW alternating current pods, one direct current pod, eight EW aircraft kits, 13 ground control station (GCS) kits, four thresher kits, eight maintenance laptops, 20 maintenance toolkits, associated lots of aircraft, GCS, EW pod, and thresher spares as well as systems engineering services in support of the Marine Air Ground Task Force Unmanned Expeditionary Medium Altitude Long Endurance program for the Navy. Work will be performed in Greenville, Texas (70%); and Poway, California (30%), and is expected to be completed by February 2027. Fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $57,715,906 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Schuyler Line Navigation Co. LLC, Annapolis, Maryland, was awarded a $17,155,000 firm-fixed-price, with reimbursable elements (N3220524C4137), for time charter of one approved upon delivery U.S. flag or foreign flag to be reflagged prior to delivery, double hull tankers with segregated ballast tanks that is capable of carrying a minimum of 38,500 barrels of clean product (intentions F76, JP5, JP8, or JA1) as long as two clean products can simultaneously be carried within vessel’s natural segregation in designated cargo tanks with double valve isolation without losing the capacity to carry the established minimum. This contract includes a 12-month base period with three one-year option periods, and a fourth 11-month option which if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $71,013,000. The contract will be performed in the Far East. The contract is expected to be completed, if all options are exercised, by September 2028. Working capital funds (Transportation) in the amount of $17,155,000 is obligated for fiscal 2024 and will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured under full and open competition with proposals solicited via the System Award Management website and 14 offers were received. Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N3220524C4137). (Awarded Sept. 5, 2024)

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded $13,708,613 for a firm-fixed-priced delivery order (N00383-24-F-X93R, under previously awarded contract (N00383-20-G-X901), for the procurement of 30 particle inlets, 15 inlet ducts, 10 light signal filters, and six circulating fans in support of the CH-53K aircrafts. All work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut. This contract contains no options and work is expected to be completed by December 2028. Annual working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $10,281,460 will be obligated at the time of award, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

Viasat Inc., Carlsbad, California, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,831,100 for a firm-fixed-price, undefinitized contract for the procurement of items supporting high frequency modems associated with common electronics systems. This contract has no options and is expected to be completed by September 2026. All work will be performed in Carlsbad, California. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $6,623,325 will be obligated at time of award, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this non-competitive requirement in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1) with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N00104-24-C-QA26).



Army

Kokosing Alberici Traylor LLC, Westerville, Ohio, was awarded a $222,427,000 modification (P00012) to contract W911XK-22-C-0006 to install a floor and removing cofferdams at a lock chamber. Work will be performed in Sault Saint Marie, Michigan, with an estimated completion date of July 7, 2029. Fiscal 2022, 2023 and 2024 civil construction funds in the amount of $222,427,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit, Michigan, is the contracting activity.

Raytheon/Lockheed Martin Javelin JV, Tucson, Arizona, was awarded a $143,521,766 modification (PZ0121) to contract W31P4Q-19-C-0076 for Lightweight Command Launch Units. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of June 25, 2025. Fiscal 2023 and 2024 aircraft procurement, Army funds; fiscal 2024 Navy and Marine Corps funds; and fiscal 2024 Foreign Military Sales (Poland and United Kingdom) funds in the amount of $143,521,766, were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Raytheon/Lockheed Martin Javelin JV, Tucson, Arizona, was awarded a $124,135,263 modification (P00123) to contract W31P4Q-19-C-0076 for Lightweight Command Launch Units. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2028. Fiscal 2024 procurement of ammunition, Army funds and Foreign Military Sales (Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania) funds in the amount of $124,135,263 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisconsin, was awarded a $72,967,829 modification (P00003) to contract W56HZV-18-D-0010 for the Family of Medium Trucks and related services. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2027. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity.

Missile Defense Agency

VALT Enterprize Inc., Presque Isle, Maine, is being awarded a competitive cost-plus-fixed-fee contract. The total value of this contract is $14,808,269. Under this new Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) Phase III contract, the contractor will scale up the high-speed air-breathing propulsion solid rocket motor 2nd-stage from a 6-inch diameter to a 12-inch diameter and verify high acceleration rates in vertical, or near vertical operation through multiple flight demonstrations at hypersonic speeds achieving Mach 6. The work will be performed in Presque Isle, Maine. The performance period is from September 2024 through September 2027. This contract was competitively procured via the Department of Defense and Navy SBIR proposal cycle of 2004.1 for Phase I proposals. In accordance with the SBIR Policy Directive, the competition for Phase I awards satisfies any competition requirement for a SBIR Phase III award. Fiscal 2024 Research, Development, Test and Evaluation Congressional-Plus-Up funds in the amount of $14,808,269 are being obligated on this award. The Missile Defense Agency, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (HQ0860-24-C-7303).

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

Lockheed Martin Corp., Cherry Hill, New Jersey, was awarded a $9,655,757 modification to previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract HR0011-23-C-0010 for a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) research project. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $13,572,776 from $3,917,019. Work will be performed in Cherry Hill, New Jersey (55%); Syracuse, New York (30%); and Okaloosa County, Florida (15%), with an expected completion date of March 2026. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test, and engineering funds in the amount of $2,211,111 are being obligated at time of award. This contract was a full and open competitive acquisition with 26 offers received. DARPA, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

Mentis Sciences Inc., Warner, New Hampshire, has been awarded a maximum $7,889,391 firm-fixed-price contract for in-situ inspection of ceramic matrix composites during manufacture. This was a competitive acquisition with one response received. This is a two-year contract with no option periods. The performance completion date is Sept. 10, 2026. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 Air Force research and development funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Contract Services Office, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SP4701-24-C-0055).

*Small business