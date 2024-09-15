B-2 returns to Edwards on 35th anniversary of first flight

Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., revisited a significant chapter of aviation history with the return of the B-2 Spirit on July 17, 35 years since its first flight from Air Force Plant 42, in Palmdale, Calif., to Edwards.

The Spirit of Pennsylvania returned to the heart of the Aerospace Testing Universe where many firsts for technological advancements take place.

The reintroduction of the B-2 to a test environment is not only nostalgic, but a careful first step toward new experiments and technological upgrades that will ensure it remains a vital asset in the U.S. Air Force’s fleet.

In addition to functional upgrades, a focus for the new campaign will be testing the integration of open mission systems architecture, known as Spirit Realm 1.

Assistant Director of Operations with the 419th Flight Test Squadron, Maj. Stephen Henderson, flew the B-2 back to Edwards on its anniversary.

“This is the first time that we are going to do agile software development with Spirit Realm, so that is a big change for us,” he said. “We are projected to work on that heavily this fall.”

Spirit Realm 1 provides mission critical capability upgrades to the communications and weapons systems via an open mission systems architecture, directly enhancing combat capability and allowing the fleet to initiate a new phase of agile software releases.

“Regenerating flight test is an exciting time for the B-2 as we begin fielding new capabilities through the B-2 Spirit Realm software factory ecosystem and work hand in hand through the Combined Test Force,” said Jerry McBrearty, vice president and B-2 program manager, Northrop Grumman. “The agile framework methodology within SR 1 directly supports the Air Force’s initiative to adapt new capabilities in the aircraft, executing the mission today.”

Improvements to aircrafts position the U.S. at a stronger stance to defend the nation as it continues to face challenges in an era of Global Power Competition. The B-2’s return is also a symbolic commitment to maintaining technological superiority. Upgrades and future tests will ensure that the aircraft remains competitive in modern warfare.

“It’s a very big deal that higher levels in Air Force leadership decided we would be able to get the test jet back because the B-2 has a small fleet dynamic,” Henderson said. “So the fact that they were willing to give up one of their jets to do test really speaks to the importance of what we are looking to accomplish and hopefully get those new capabilities out to the warfighter as quickly as possible.”

Execution of test will be led by a Combined Test Force consisting of the 419th FLTS, Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center, and prime contractor Northrop Grumman Corporation.

“Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center is excited to have the B-2 on-station once again,” Col. Joseph Little, commander of AFOTEC Detachment 5 at Edwards, said. “This aircraft enables Operational Test to integrate test points alongside our 412th TW and 53rd WG teammates and serves as another opportunity to conduct integrated test. It is imperative that we continue to modernize, survive, and test that aircraft up until it is formally relieved from that obligation.”

The CTF will also continue to partner with the Defense Contract Management Agency in support of the B-2 Phase Depot Maintenance program at nearby Air Force Plant 42. As the world’s only operational long-range penetrating bomber, the B-2 Spirit has a strategic commitment to the United States for years to come.