Veterans awarded keys to ‘American Dream’

With each of the six veterans who mounted a stage, there were sometimes tears, smiles, and gratitude as they were awarded ceremonial large silver keys to what officials called their realization of “The American Dream.”

“It is humbling,” said Marine veteran Tony Tortolano, who received the key to his new home in the Antelope Valley community’s “Veterans Enriched Neighborhood.”

The ceremony to usher a half dozen American veteran families into official homeownership represented a key milestone in a non-profit housing development built as a result of public financing, private sector volunteering, and a vision that no veteran should be denied to opportunity to own a home of their own.

The head of California’s Department of Veterans Affairs, joined by key state and Antelope Valley leaders turned out Saturday to mark a major progress milestone in building a “Veterans Enriched Neighborhood” for low-income veterans who would be shut out of an overheated housing market.

Six families received ceremonial keys and were welcomed to their new homes built by volunteers, and backed by donors and state funding and the City of Palmdale, and developed by the Homes4Families veterans building nonprofit.

Saturday’s event, Palmdale Mayor Austin Bishop noted, marked a significant milestone with 30 homes completed in the Veterans Neighborhood, and 26 more to go. In all, Homes4Families has completed 124 homes for low-income entry market veteran families in Southern California.

Lindsey Sin, Secretary of the California Department of Veterans, flew in from Sacramento, to attend.

“This is a tremendous moment of celebration for all of us,” said Sin, a Post 9/11 Navy aviation veteran. “At CalVet we are working every day to make sure the 1.6 million veterans of California are the most connected, most protected, and most respected.”

In addition to City of Palmdale leaders, Sin was joined by Assembly members Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, and Pilar Schiavo, D-San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, and representatives for Congressman Mike Garcia and Assemblyman Juan Carrillo.

Six veterans who served in all branches, different eras, active and reserves, were joined by family, small children, and elder parents. In turn, each of the six veterans who went through rigorous screening and a “sweat equity” education and engagement program, ascended to a small stage to receive their ceremonial keys.



The keys, Secretary Sin said, “represent not just a home, but a brighter future.”

Among those officially receiving ownership Saturday was Marine veteran Tortolano, Palmdale’s 2023 Veteran of the Year. Tortolano was bestowed the honor last year for his activities in a full spectrum of community volunteering for an array of veterans service organizations.

Wearing his red-and-gold Marine Corps League 930 regalia, Tortolano saluted, and said, “It’s hard to believe that a year ago I was standing here by a pad, and now it’s a reality.”

The veteran thanked “all of my military and veteran families,” which, he said, included Coffee4Vets, AV Vets4Veterans, Veterans Information Center, Patriot Guard Riders, Marine Corps League, Bombshell Betty, and “also my family family,” his mother, and sister, and his son, Ryan who could not attend due to illness.

Supervisor Barger pressed for Los Angeles County to contribute nearly $1 million to the development, which is built on the Habitat for Humanity model, with volunteer labor. Assemblyman Tom Lackey was instrumental in recent years in securing $2.7 million in state funding for the project, which is underwritten by CalVet and City of Palmdale.

“The word homeless and veterans should never be used in the same sentence,” Barger said, adding, “I am proud to say that in Los Angeles County the number of homeless veterans has gone down while it has remained about the same in other counties.

Mayor Bishop said that “I counted,” and 125 non-profit and business organizations, including the Boeing Co., Lockheed Martin, High Desert Medical Group, Lou and Joyce Gonzales of Antelope Valley Chevrolet, and many more contributed to the project’s success.

“Government alone cannot do this,” Barger said. “That is why the work done by Homes4Families and others is so important, to provide homeownership and the American dream to those who otherwise could not afford it.”

Lackey, a longtime Palmdale councilman and career California Highway Patrol officer before his election to the Assembly, said the Homes4Families project enables the community to participate along with veterans in a tradition of service.

“Recipients of this great project embody service and sacrifice,” Lackey said. “This program works because of continued service and sacrifice.” He added, “It’s shameful we are still struggling with homelessness, and even more shameful those who risked their lives still suffer in that situation.”

As she prepares to retire, the field of officials, veteran homeowners and volunteers congratulated and thanked the nonprofit’s CEO Donna Deutchman, for her drive and ingenuity in propelling the project forward through many years and hurdles.

Barger said, “Donna’s words, ‘Will the veterans please stand to be recognized.’ This is more than a project for you, Donna. This is a passion. Thank you for your vision, and your sacrifice.”

Dellaynna Cleveland (CQ), director of Family Services, for the non-profit introduced each of the veterans and their families as they received their keys. Christine Ward, representing Congressman Garcia, added that each family would receive a flag flown over the nations’ Capitol.

Joshua Gutierrez, a veteran homeowner who received his key stood alongside his family, thanked everyone, and added, “It’s hard not to get a little emotional.”