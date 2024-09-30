Contract Brief

Navy

Mercury Mission Systems,* Torrance, California, is awarded a $131,333,480 firm-fixed-price indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the production and delivery of Advanced Data Transfers System components. This contract is in support of Small Business Innovation Research Phase III topic N102-129 titled “Advanced Solid State Memory Conversion with Advance On-board Test Capability in support of the Navy and Foreign Military Sales customers. Work will be performed in Torrance, California, and is expected to be completed in September 2029. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 15 U.S. Code 638(r)(4). Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0042124D0011).

Etolin Strait Associates LLC,* Norfolk, Virginia, is awarded a $100,000,000 firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity contract for general minor construction, repairs, and alterations in the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington area of operations (AO). The work to be performed provides for, but is not limited to, minor construction, repair, and alterations to government shore facilities and utilities the NAVFAC Washington AO. The maximum dollar value, including the base period and one option period, is $100,000,000. Work will be performed in Maryland (35%), Virginia (35%), and Washington, D.C. (30%), and is expected to be complete by September 2029. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued and will primarily consist of operation and maintenance, Navy funds. This contract was procured on a competitive basis as an 8(a) Small Business set-aside via the sam.gov website with 21 offers received. NAVFAC Washington, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N40080-24-D-0016).

Etolin Strait Associates LLC,* Norfolk, Virginia, is awarded a $100,000,000 firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for general minor construction, repairs, and alterations in the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington area of operations (AO). The work to be performed provides for, but is not limited to, minor construction, repair, and alterations to government shore facilities and utilities the NAVFAC Washington AO. The maximum dollar value, including the base period and one option period, is $100,000,000. Work will be performed in Maryland (60%), Virginia (30%), and Washington, District of Columbia (D.C.) (10%), and is expected to be completed by September 2029. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued and will primarily consist of operation and maintenance, Navy funds. This contract was procured on a competitive basis as an 8(a) Small Business set-aside via the sam.gov website with 21 offers received. NAVFAC Washington, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N40080-24-D-0015).

Cherokee Nation Government Solutions LLC, Tulsa, Oklahoma, is being awarded a ceiling price $99,500,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for to fulfill a variety of support services in support of Marine Corps Logistics Base, Albany, Georgia. Work will be performed solely in Albany, Georgia. This contract includes a five-year ordering period. Fiscal 2024 Navy working capital funds in the amount of $4,389,138 are being obligated at time of award to fund the minimum guarantee and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with Defense Federal Acquisition Regulations 219.808-1(a). The Marine Corps Logistics Command, Albany, Georgia, is the contracting activity (M67004-24-D-0003/M67004-24-F-5073).

BAE Systems Land & Armaments L.P., Minneapolis, Minnesota, was awarded a $91,789,218 firm-fixed-price, fixed-price with economic price adjustment, cost-plus-fixed-fee completion and term, and cost no fee definite quantity contract for Virginia Class submarine (VCS) propulsor forward subassemblies. Additionally, this acquisition provides material required to manufacture all four Forward Subassemblies, associated engineering services, sparing and other manufacturing and support services. Work will be performed in Louisville, Kentucky, and is expected to be completed by September 2030. Fiscal 2025 advanced procurement shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $25,253,265 (100%) will be obligated at time of award. This contract was not competitively procured under the authority of 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1), as implemented by Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division, West Bethesda, Maryland is the contracting activity (N00167-24-D-0004).

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., Stratford, Connecticut, was awarded $39,520,000 for a firm-fixed-priced delivery order (N00383-24-F-X936), under previously awarded contract N00383-20-G-X901, for the procurement of 220 bolts, 91 retainer nuts, 28 aircraft levers, five integral couplings, 10 flange-couplings, five anti-flail devices, 15 flexible shaft assemblies, 11 shouldered shafts, 11 shaft coupling halves, 11 section one drive shafts, 11 hose coupling assemblies, 107 bearing supports, five drive shafts, 38 bevel gear shafts, six straight shaft assemblies, five shouldered shafts, and five grooved coupling clamps in support of the CH-53K aircrafts. All work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut. This contract contains no options, and work is expected to be completed by December 2028. Annual working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $29,640,000 will be obligated at the time of award, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Sept. 24, 2024)

General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Connecticut, is awarded a $16,216,005 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-21-C-2103 for engineering and technical design to support research and development concept formulation for current and future submarine platforms. Work will be performed in Annapolis, Maryland (11%); Syracuse, New York (10%); Lodi, New Jersey (9%); Chesapeake, Virginia (9%); Groton, Connecticut (8%); Peoria, Illinois (8%); Beloit, Wisconsin (8%); Bethlehem, Pennsylvania (6%); York, Pennsylvania (5%); Sparks, Nevada (5%); Warren, Massachusetts (5%); Monroe, North Carolina (5%); Florence, New Jersey (3%); Louisville, Kentucky (3%); Batavia, New York (3%); and Hatfield, Pennsylvania (2%), and is expected to be completed by September 2026. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $4,000,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Apogee Research LLC,* Arlington, Virginia, is receiving a $13,536,847 modification (P00004) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N6523623C8005). This modification is for an engineering change for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency Oversight Program and brings the total cumulative value of the contract, including options, to $22,768,132. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia, with an expected completion date of September 2026. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $5,081,910 will be obligated at time of modification award. Contract funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Information Warfare Center, Atlantic, Charleston, South Carolina, is the contracting activity.

R Cubed Engineering LLC,* Palmetto, Florida, is awarded a $12,741,301 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N6833524F0139) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N6833522G0041). This order provides design, development, test, certification, and delivery of 20 civil/Mark XIIB Identification Friend of Foe (IFF) transponder systems, labeled CXP 2.0, including associated test reports, incorporating both hardware and software components to serve as a seamless drop-in replacement within the existing Army aviation fleet in support of Small Business Innovation Research Phase III effort for Topic N142-102 entitled “Micro Identification Friend of Foe (IFF)”. The primary objective of this project is to meet the AH-64E Apache helicopter threshold performance requirements and meet enduring fleet sustainment requirements due to AN/APX-123A obsolescence. Work will be performed in Palmetto, Florida (40%); Bingen, Washington (40%); and Huntsville, Alabama (20%), and is expected to be completed in September 2025. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test, and evaluation (Defense Wide) funds in the amount of $500,000; and Special Defense Acquisition Funding (Army) in the amount of $4,860,000, will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $12,544,322 modification (P00003) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee undefinitized contract (N0001924C0011). This modification definitizes contract line item numbers and adds scope to procure various special tooling and special test equipment in support of production and retrofit modifications for the Joint Strike Fighter aircraft for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, Foreign Military Sales customers, and non-Department of Defense (DOD) participants. Work will be performed in Inglewood, California (25.99%); Irvine, California (47.53%); Huntsville, Alabama (4.86%); Anaheim, California (16.10%); and Kansas City, Missouri (5.52%), and is expected to be completed in June 2027. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $5,139,949; fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,139,949; and non-DOD participants funds in the amount of $2,264,423, will be obligated at time of award, $10,279,899 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Click Here To Learn How Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker

Army

Raytheon Missile Defense, Tucson, Arizona, was awarded a $126,201,540 firm-fixed-price contract for Stinger missiles, ancillary equipment and support. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 30, 2030. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-24-F-0259).

Corvid Technologies LLC,* Mooresville, North Carolina, was awarded a $99,734,517 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for digital engineering services. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 24, 2029. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W911QX-24-D-0011).

Granite Construction Co., Watsonville, California, was awarded a $70,653,547 firm-fixed-price contract for railroad improvements. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed at Fort Bliss, Texas, with an estimated completion date of March 26, 2027. Fiscal 2024 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $70,653,547 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth, Texas, is the contracting activity (W9126G-24-C-0032).

Rockwell Collins Inc., Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was awarded a $52,596,409 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance and overhaul of UH-60 Black Hawk components. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 24, 2029. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-24-D-0076).

David Boland Inc.,* Titusville, Florida, was awarded a $42,578,405 firm-fixed-price contract for design-bid-build construction of the electric microgrid system. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, with an estimated completion date of March 24, 2027. Fiscal 2022 military construction, defense-wide funds in the amount of $42,578,405 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington, North Carolina, is the contracting activity (W912PM-24-C-0011).

Conti Federal Services LLC, Orlando, Florida, was awarded a $29,568,065 firm-fixed-price contract to construct a training building. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 1, 2027. Fiscal 2023 military construction, Army Reserve funds in the amount of $29,568,065 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis, Missouri, is the contracting activity (W912QR-24-C-0031).

4K Global – ACC JV LLC,* Augusta, Georgia, was awarded a $26,977,242 firm-fixed-price contract to repair a barracks building. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed at Fort Moore, Georgia, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 31, 2026. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $26,977,242 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah, Georgia, is the contracting activity (W912HN-24-C-4005).

Chandler Construction Services Inc.,* Ninety Six, South Carolina, was awarded a $22,983,723 firm-fixed-price contract to furnish and install water main pipe. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Charleston, South Carolina, with an estimated completion date of June 17, 2026. Fiscal 2024 civil operation and maintenance funds and sponsor-provided funds in the amount of $22,983,723 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston, South Carolina, is the contracting activity (W912HP-24-C-0008).

Orion Marine Construction Inc., Tampa, Florida, was awarded a $22,437,650 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Corpus Christi, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 24, 2025. Fiscal 2024 civil construction funds in the amount of $22,437,650 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W912HY-24-C-0009).

Raytheon Missile Defense, Tucson, Arizona, was awarded a $20,085,064 modification (P00013) to contract W31P4Q-22-F-0131 for Stinger Block I Missiles. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 30, 2027. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Mike Hooks LLC, Westlake, Louisiana, was awarded a $16,180,000 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work will be performed in Berwick, Louisiana, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 15, 2025. Fiscal 2024 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $16,180,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans, Louisiana, is the contracting activity (W912P8-24-C-0040).

Cycle Construction Co. LLC,* Kenner, Louisiana, was awarded a $12,597,250 firm-fixed-price contract for floodwall and levee construction. Bids were solicited via the internet with nine received. Work will be performed in LaPlace, Louisiana, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 9, 2026. Fiscal 2024 civil construction funds in the amount of $12,597,250 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans, Louisiana, is the contracting activity (W912P8-24-C-0041).

Raytheon/Lockheed Martin Javelin JV, Tucson, Arizona, was awarded a $10,330,721 modification (P00186) to contract W31P4Q-19-C-0038 for Javelin Weapon System engineering services. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of July 29, 2025. Fiscal 2024 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $10,330,721 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Regents of the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minnesota, was awarded a $10,232,265 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to develop tools to enhance hypersonic modeling and simulation. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 23, 2027. Army Contracting Command, Orlando, Florida, is the contracting activity (W900KK-24-C-0041).

Callahan Construction Co.,* North Pole, Alaska, was awarded a $10,065,000 firm-fixed-price contract to replace an aqueous film-forming foam fire suppression system with a water-only sprinkler system. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, with an estimated completion date of March 20, 2026. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, Army National Guard funds in the amount of $10,065,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Property and Fiscal Office, Alaska, is the contracting activity (W50S6K-24-C-0002).

FPM Remediations Inc.,* Oneida, New York, was awarded an $8,931,448 firm-fixed-price contract for environmental remediation services. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Trenton, New Jersey; Lakehurst, New Jersey; and Pemberton, New Jersey, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 24, 2034. Fiscal 2024 Air Force Installation Restoration Program funds; and Air Force Military Munitions Response Program funds in the amount of $8,931,448, were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W912DR-24-C-0033).

Deloitte Consulting LLP, Arlington, Virginia, was awarded an $8,355,700 modification (P00013) to contract W519TC-23-F-0385 to support and maintain the Army Talent Management Career Mapping software tool. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 26, 2025. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $3,992,103 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

Propper International Inc., Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico, was awarded a maximum $77,227,290 modification (P00096) exercising the fourth one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-20-D-1351) with four one-year option periods for the 3 Season Sleep System and components. This is a firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/definite-quantity contract. Locations of performance are Nevada and Washington, with a Sept. 27, 2025, ordering period end date. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

ZOLL Medical Corp., Chelmsford, Massachusetts, has been awarded a maximum $49,215,600 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for dual-aero medically certified suction apparatuses. This was a competitive acquisition with one response received. This is a one-year base contract with four one-year option periods. The ordering period end date is Sept. 24, 2025. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2025 warstopper funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE2D1-24-D-0018).

BAE Information and Electronic Systems Integration Inc., Totowa, New Jersey, has been awarded an estimated $41,862,415 modification (P00032) against a 10-year subsumable contract (SPE4AX-15-D-9441) for ALR-56M radar warning receiver line replaceable units and shop replaceable units. This is a firm-fixed-price requirements contract. Location of performance is New York, with a Sept. 30, 2027, performance completion date. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency, Land and Maritime, Columbus, Ohio.

Dirac Solutions Inc., Pleasanton, California, has been awarded a maximum $15,999,988 firm-fixed-price level of effort contract for wireless inventory automations. This was a competitive acquisition with one response received. This is an 18-month contract with no option periods. The performance completion date is March 26, 2026. Using customer is Defense Logistics Agency. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Contract Services Office, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SP4701-24-C-0065).

Northrop Grumman Global Mission Readiness & Operations, Clearfield, Utah, has been awarded a maximum $9,294,794 firm-fixed-price, fixed-quantity delivery order (SPRTA1-24-F-0353) to a five-year basic ordering agreement (SPE4A1-22-G-0002) with no option periods for T-38 servo cylinders. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.301-1. This is a three-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is New York, with a Sept. 1, 2027, performance completion date. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Marvin Land Systems Inc.,* Inglewood, California, has been awarded a maximum $8,812,500 firm-fixed-price delivery order (SPRDL1-24-F-0270) against a five-year long-term contract (SPRDL1-23-D-0045) for M1A2 Abrams tank auxiliary power units. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition 6.302-1. The ordering period end date is Sept. 19, 2028. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2024 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Warren, Michigan.

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, has been awarded an estimated $8,441,695 modification (P000194) to a three-year base contract (SPRPA1-21-D-9001) with two one-year option periods for additional funding in support of the KC46 Commercial Common Consumables Program. This is a firm-fixed-price contract. The performance completion date is Oct. 7, 2024. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Air Force

Good Vocations Inc., Macon, Georgia, was awarded a maximum ceiling $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price requirements contract for custodial services. This contract provides for all required cleaning services. Work will be performed at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2029. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $4,106,735; and fiscal 2025 consolidated sustainment activity group funds in the amount of $4,192,216, are being obligated on Oct. 1, 2024. The Air Force Sustainment Center, Warner Robins, Georgia, is the contracting activity (FA8501-24-D-0011).

General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., Scottsdale, Arizona, was awarded a maximum 16,206,220 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for research and development work. This contract provides for research and development regarding a data bus with multi-level separation. Work will be performed at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico; and Scottsdale, Arizona, and is expected to be completed by Oct. 1, 2027. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and one offer was received. Fiscal 2023 (Space Force) research and development funds in the amount of $12,208,380 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Space Vehicles Directorate, Integrated Experiments and Evaluation Contracting Branch, Kirtland AFB, New Mexico, is the contracting activity (FA9453-24-C-X052).

Clarity Innovations LLC, Clearwater, Florida, has been awarded a $9,186,232 firm-fixed-price modification (P00005) to a previously awarded contract (FA8730-23-C-B037) for sustainment and maintenance for continuous integration and continuous deployment. Work will be performed at the contractor’s designated facilities and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2025. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $9,186,232 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Lifecycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity (FA8730-23-C-B037).

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Linthicum, Maryland, has been awarded a $26,578,206 modification (P00008) to cost-plus-fixed-fee contract HR001123C0020 to award additional work for a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) research project. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $43,559,854 from $16,981,648. Work will be performed in Linthicum, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of September 2026. Fiscal 2024 research and development funds in the amount of $15,000,000 are being obligated at the time of award. DARPA, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

*Small business