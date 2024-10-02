Navy

MAG DS Corp., doing business as MAG Aerospace, Fairfax, Virginia, is awarded a $96,729,387 cost-plus-fixed fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides systems engineering, fabrication, integration, modification, system delivery, installation, and systems support leveraging the best available commercial-off-the-shelf, government-off-the-shelf, and tailored command, control, communications, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities for the unique Special Operation Forces community and its partners supporting counterterrorism and integrated deterrence missions. Work will be performed in Lexington Park, Maryland (63%); St. Inigoes, Maryland (9%); Virginia Beach, Virginia (3%); Honolulu, Hawaii (3%); Coronado, California (2%); Halawa, Hawaii (2%); Fayetteville, North Carolina (1%); and Tampa, Florida (1%), and is expected to be completed in October 2029. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; three offers were received. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0042125D0001).

Air Force

Raytheon Co., Tucson, Arizona, was awarded a $73,000,000, cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order under the Enterprise-Wide Agile Acquisition contract (FA8656-21-D-A004) for hypersonic attack cruise missile manufacturing capacity enhancement. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2028. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $20,000,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity (FA8656-25-F-B002).

Defense Logistics Agency

UPDATE: Abbott Laboratories Inc., North Chicago, Illinois (SPE2DH-25-D-0001, $49,000,000), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for medical equipment and accessories for the Defense Logistics Agency Electronic Catalog, issued against solicitation SPE2DH-21-R-0002 and awarded Feb. 10, 2022. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Army

CORRECTION: The modification number for the $117,483,511 contract (W52P1J-20-9-3036) announced on Sept. 27, 2024, for Systems Innovation Engineering, Mullica Hill, New Jersey, to improve directed energy supplier resiliency is P00016, and funds in the amount of $58,939 were obligated at the time of the award.

CORRECTION: The $9,121,122 contract (W912DY-24-F-0574) announced on Sept. 30, 2024, for PTIM Federal Services LLC, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to perform maintenance and minor repairs services for petroleum facilities is actually for $8,720,741.

*Small business