Headlines — October 9

News

How the Army is using AI during Hurricane Helene relief

The Army’s 18th Airborne Corps is for the first time using a battlefield capability to map road closures, cellular outages, supply needs and other data in real time to help the Federal Emergency Management Agency and U.S. Northern Command help people whose homes and communities were battered by Hurricane Helene late last month.

Air Force picks seven new possible homes for KC-46A Pegasus

The Air Force announced seven potential landing spots on Oct. 3 for its newest refueling tanker’s main hub, and the service hopes to finalize a home base for the KC-46A Pegasus by 2027.

The Ukrainian air force’s new bomber brigade will fly supersonic French jets

Ex-French Dassault Mirage 2000-5 fighters will arrive in Ukraine in the first quarter of next year, French defense minister Sébastien Lecornu announced Tuesday.

Why Russia shot down its own S-70 drone over Ukraine

The wreckage of one of Russia’s newest stealth drones is now in the hands of the Ukrainian forces—a potential intelligence windfall for that country and its partners—after a Russian fighter chased, then shot it down over Ukrainian territory Oct. 5.

11th Airborne soldier injured during parachute jump in Hawaii

An 11th Airborne Division soldier was injured during a jump while training in Hawaii Monday, Army officials said.

Air Force

Fighter pilot takes command from airlifter ahead of US Forces Japan overhaul

A fighter pilot with experience in Asia and the Middle East took command of U.S. Forces Japan on Tuesday as it moves toward a joint force headquarters in a tightening alliance with its host nation.

3 airmen awarded Purple Hearts for injuries during deadly Tower 22 attack in Jordan

Three airmen who were injured during a January drone attack on a remote base in Jordan, which killed three service members and injured dozens more, have received Purple Hearts, according to the National Guard.

Job fair for Air Force Research Lab draws large crowd; continues on Wednesday

James Austin drove three hours from the Cedar Point area to apply Tuesday for an opening at the Air Force Research Laboratory during its job fair in Fairborn.

Cannon Air Force Base officials test soil after PFAS dumped into pond

After thousands of gallons of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contaminated water were dumped into a retention pond, Cannon Air Force Base officials are now able to sample soil in the area to see how much damage has been done.

To make ABMS work, Air Force hires a digital integrator

The Air Force chose Leidos, the defense IT giant, to help oversee the digital infrastructure for its Advanced Battle Management System—the department’s key contribution to the Pentagon’s Joint All-Domain Command and Control initiative.

Veterans

VA shutters hospitals, clinics along Florida’s Gulf Coast as Hurricane Milton nears landfall

Dozens of hospitals and outpatient clinics run by the Department of Veterans Affairs in cities along Florida’s Gulf Coast are shuttering buildings, canceling appointments and moving in-person visits to virtual exams as Hurricane Milton is forecast to strike the Tampa Bay area by late Wednesday.

Some veterans with other-than-honorable discharges would get legal aid under proposed VA program

The Department of Veterans Affairs wants to provide grants to expand legal support for veterans barred from receiving VA benefits, because they received an other-than-honorable discharge as a result of discrimination, military-related trauma or a mental health condition.