Army

Longbow LLC, Orlando, Florida, was awarded a $24,609,460 hybrid (cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price) contract for radar electronic units and peculiar ground support equipment spares. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 31, 2027. Fiscal 2025 Foreign Military Sales (Australia and Kuwait) funds in the amount of $24,609,460 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-25-C-0001).

Air Force

Lockheed Martin Corp., Littleton, Colorado, has been awarded a $12,380,312 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00082) to a previously awarded contract (FA8823-21-C-0001) for space based infrared system contractor logistics support, product support, and integration contract evolution. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $1,453,886,651. Work will be performed at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado; Buckley SFB, Colorado; Greeley Air National Guard Station, Colorado; and Boulder, Colorado, and is expected to be completed Dec. 14, 2026. Fiscal 2024 research and development funds in the amount of $3,266,986 are being obligated at the time of award. The Space Systems Command, Peterson SFB, Colorado, is the contracting activity.

CORRECTION: The contract modification on Oct. 8, 2024, for Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., San Diego, California (P0007), to a previously awarded contract (FA8690-22-C-1000), for $25,663,409, was announced with an incorrect date. The correct date is Oct. 9, 2024.