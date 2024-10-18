Defense Logistics Agency

AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp., Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, has been awarded an estimated $2,031,406,952 modification (P00032) extending the third two-year six-month option period of a two-year six-month base contract (SPE2DX-15-D-1000) with three two-year six-month option periods for prime vendor pharmaceutical and pharmaceutical-related products and support. This is a firm-fixed-price, requirements contract. Locations of performance are inside and outside of the continental U.S., with a Nov. 12, 2025, performance completion date. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Dakota Drug Inc.,* Anoka, Minnesota, has been awarded an estimated $9,085,198 modification (P00018) extending the third two-year six-month option period of a two-year six-month base contract (SPE2DX-15-D-8000) with three two-year six-month option periods for prime vendor pharmaceutical and pharmaceutical-related products and support. This is a firm-fixed-price, requirements contract. Locations of performance are North Dakota and South Dakota, with a Nov. 12, 2025, performance completion date. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Navy

US Marine Management Inc., Norfolk, Virginia, is awarded a $14,052,500 firm-fixed-price with reimbursable elements contract (N3220524C4138), for time charter of one approved-upon-delivery U.S. flag or foreign flag double hull tanker with segregated ballast tanks that is capable of carrying a minimum of 38,500 barrels of clean product (intentions F76, JP5, JP8, or JA1), as long as two clean products can simultaneously be carried within the vessel’s natural segregation in designated cargo tanks with double valve isolation, without losing the capacity to carry the established minimum. The tanker will be reflagged prior to delivery. This contract includes a 12-month base period with three one-year option periods, and a fourth 11-month option which if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $73,305,407. The contract will be performed in the Far East. The contract is expected to be completed, if all options are exercised, by September 2028. Working capital funds (Transportation) in the amount of $14,052,500 are obligated for fiscal 2025 and will expire at the end of the fiscal 2025. This contract was competitively procured as a small-business set-aside with proposals solicited via the System Award Management website and 12 offers were received. Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N3220524C4138).

*Small business