Headlines — October 23

B-2 back in service 3 months faster after new inspection process

Changes to the depot inspection and maintenance process for the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber resulted in one aircraft returning to service around three months ahead of schedule — a significant improvement for the B-2 fleet, which numbers just 19 jets.

US agrees to give Ukraine millions to build more long-range drones

The move, confirmed by a Pentagon official, is in line with a U.S. policy change aimed at shoring up Ukraine’s ability to fight the war against Russia with its own weapons.

Air Force

New Air Force findings show risky chemicals at nuclear missile bases, though at levels deemed safe

The Air Force said Tuesday it has detected trace amounts of organic gaseous chemicals known to cause health problems at all three of America’s intercontinental nuclear missile bases, as cancer fears among current and former airmen who worked at those installations grow.

Air Force names Susan Davenport as new chief data and AI officer

The Department of the Air Force has tapped Susan Davenport to serve as its chief data and artificial intelligence officer, the organization announced Tuesday.

Space Force

Space Force refining commercial backup plan for military satellites

The U.S. Space Force is moving closer to establishing a commercial reserve program aimed at leveraging private sector resources for national security, and continues to fine-tune the details with satellite operators and other space companies.

Space Forces eyes more exercises in Indo-Pacific

Two years after standing up, U.S. Space Forces Indo-Pacific is bolstering partnerships and expanded exercises across the Indo-Pacific theater, said Brig. Gen. Anthony J. Mastalir, the Space Force’s first component commander.

Space Development Agency taps Umbra for satellite integration study

The U.S. Space Force’s Space Development Agency (SDA) awarded a $2 million contract to radar imaging satellite operator Umbra as part of a study to assess how the company’s satellites could integrate into the military’s next-generation satellite network.

Space Force needs plan, funding to counter China’s rapid space growth

In 2012, China had less than 100 satellites in orbit. Last month, the country launched its 1,000th spacecraft. That milestone, according to the U.S. Space Force’s top intelligence officer, demonstrates the evolution and growth China’s space enterprise has undergone in the last decade. But for the Defense Department, the concern is as much about the mission of the spacecraft its adversary is operating as it is about the number of satellites.

Defense

Lockheed feels financial pinch from F-35 upgrade, contract delays

Lockheed Martin expects to strike a deal with the U.S. government by the end of the year to build the 18th and 19th lots of F-35 Joint Strike Fighters, company officials said in an earnings call Tuesday.

Veterans

‘Office Joe’ is a new veteran comedy from the team that brought you ‘Range 15’

Listen, I know. You may not have liked “Range 15.” You aren’t alone, either; many people — veterans included — were disappointed, too. Its average viewer reviews reflect that disappointment, but just remember the excitement around it: It was the first veteran-made independent film, one of the largest crowdfunded movies in Indiegogo’s history and immediately shot to the top of Amazon’s and Apple’s digital downloads.

Bloomington veteran asked strangers on Facebook for help. Now they’re building him a house.

The plan is for Stewart Eaton to be moving out of his car and into his new house sometime in February.