Headlines — October 25

News

Veterans urge Americans against political violence ahead of election

In a public service announcement that first aired Tuesday, local election officials and retired military officers urge Americans to not interfere in the voting process or engage in political violence this Election Day.

Harris decries Trump after John Kelly says he wanted generals like Hitler’s

Kamala Harris said Wednesday that comments praising Adolf Hitler reportedly made by Donald Trump to his longest-serving chief of staff offer a window into who the former president “really is” and the kind of commander in chief he would be.

Air Force

B-2 stealth bomber completes maintenance in record time

The B-2 stealth bomber “Spirit of Nebraska” set a new maintenance record, the Air Force announced Monday.

More work ahead: Air Force chief says service moving forward on reorganization

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin told airmen in a new memo that there’s still a lot of work to do as the service undergoes a major organizational change, a message that notably comes with a presidential election looming just two weeks away.

Air Force families at RAF Mildenhall forced to move due to condemned homes

More than 50 U.S families assigned to an airbase in the United Kingdom have been told to vacate their homes soon, some shortly after the New Year, Air Force officials confirmed Wednesday.

Space Force

Space Force awards Northrop Grumman $1.8 billion contract extension for missile warning satellites

The U.S. Space Force awarded Northrop Grumman a $1.8 billion contract extension to begin production of two advanced early warning satellites designed to detect missile threats, particularly those approaching from the Northern Hemisphere.

Veterans

Health aide charged with embezzling $30K from 105-year-old WWII vet rejects plea deal

A former home health aide charged with stealing more than $30,000 from a 105-year-old World War II veteran from Groton, Connecticut, has opted to take her case to trial.

Ivey dismisses head of Department of Veterans Affairs after agency board refuses

Gov. Kay Ivey said Tuesday that she was using the “supreme executive power of this state” to fire the head of the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs after the agency board rejected her request to do so.

Nonprofit celebrates start of housing development for homeless veterans

In its effort to combat veteran homelessness, Tunnel to Towers Foundation broke ground Tuesday on its Detroit Veterans Village in Southfield.

VA partners with Uber to drive veterans to medical appointments, but travel in rural areas remains a problem

Army veteran John Polk has been a volunteer driver for 10 years with Disabled American Veterans, giving veterans in Wisconsin rides to doctor appointments at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center and other health care facilities run by the Department of Veterans Affairs.