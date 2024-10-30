Headlines — October 30

News

Air Force chief: Small drones are both ‘threat and opportunity’

The proliferation of drones in the war in Ukraine has changed how many experts see the future of warfare. But the Air Force’s top general is cautioning against overstating those lessons as the U.S. seeks to deter China and Russia and prepare for other major threats.

VA sees record rise in benefits delivery, but promises even more

Veterans Affairs officials on Tuesday announced record-high levels of medical care delivery and disability benefits payouts in fiscal 2024, but also promised to push those marks even further in coming months with efforts to broaden support for veterans.

US Space Force moves to make its systems battle-ready by 2026

The Space Force this summer kicked off a campaign to ready itself for a potential conflict by closing high-priority gaps in its command-and-control architecture — an effort to ensure that the systems and processes military leaders rely on for tactical decisions work together as designed.

Air Force

Ramstein provides ‘soft landing’ for US military spouses with unique Air Force hub

Spouses of Kaiserslautern Military Community personnel who are seeking help with such tasks as job searching and resume writing now have a brand-new spot with plenty of coziness and helpful resources.

IG spanks Boeing and USAF over wasteful spare parts

A whistleblower complaint about overpriced lavatory soap dispensers for the C-17 Globemaster III triggered a Pentagon investigation that uncovered about $1 million in overpayments for spare parts and a lack of oversight by the Air Force over its contractor, Boeing.

The US military keeps moving F-16 and F-22 fighters closer to Iran

The United States Air Force has deployed additional F-16 Fighting Falcon jets from Germany to the Middle East, reinforcing its regional presence amid rising tensions.

Kendall: In US-China ‘race for technological superiority,’ AI may be the key

China thinks it will be able to invade Taiwan by 2027 and has developed a technology edge in many key areas—but it is artificial intelligence that may be the decisive factor should conflict erupt, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said Oct. 29.

Space Force

Peterson Space Force Base dining hall closed indefinitely after ‘significant safety incident’

Guardians and airmen stationed at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado have been without an on-base dining hall facility for months after it was closed this summer due to a safety issue, according to an internal memo.

Veterans

‘All about the money’ — VA accidental voicemail to veteran prompts investigation

The Department of Veterans Affairs is apologizing to a veteran who received a voicemail from a facility in El Paso Texas, in which VA employees can be heard speculating that the veteran was seeking to retain his 100% disability rating, when one of them says, “It’s all about the money.”

K2 veterans with certain types of cancer may soon qualify for expedited VA disability claims

Veterans who were assigned to a remote installation in Uzbekistan early in the Global War on Terrorism and now have cancer in their urinary or reproductive systems may soon be eligible for fast-tracked benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs.