Army

Raytheon Co., McKinney, Texas, was awarded an $86,700,000 modification (P00011) to contract W909MY-23-C-0004 for low-rate initial production of Third Generation Forward Looking Infrared B-Kits. Work will be performed in McKinney, Texas, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2029. Fiscal 2024 other procurement, Army funds were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

UDC USA Inc.,* Tampa, Florida, was awarded a $49,848,683 firm-fixed-price contract for Battlefield Effect Simulators. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 30, 2029. Army Contracting Command, Newark, New Jersey, is the contracting activity (W15QKN-25-D-0005).

The Boeing Co., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was awarded a $44,305,708 modification (P00001) to contract W58RGZ-23-F-0006 in support of the CH-47F program. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 10, 2025. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Oct. 24, 2024)

CORRECTION: The $27,915,370 contract (W911KB-24-C-0023) announced on Sept. 26, 2024, for ARSC Builders LLC,* Anchorage, Alaska, to replace a plumbing system was in fact awarded on Oct. 30, 2024, in the amount of $27,385,160.

CORRECTION: The $11,895,180 contract (W911KB-24-C-0021) announced on Sept. 26, 2024, for ARSC Builders LLC,* Anchorage, Alaska, to provide electrical power redundancy was in fact awarded on Oct. 30, 2024, in the amount of $12,164,127.

Defense Logistics Agency

Burlington Apparel Fabrics, Charlotte, North Carolina (SPE1C1-25-D-0017, $74,760,000); and American Woolen Co.,* Stafford Springs, Connecticut (SPE1C1-25-D-0016, $20,565,000), have each been awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract under solicitation SPE1C1-23-R-0087 for heritage taupe gaberdine cloth. This was a competitive acquisition with two responses received. These are five-year contracts with no option periods. The ordering period end date is Oct. 30, 2029. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2030 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Sawasawa LLC,* Los Angeles, California, has been awarded a maximum $18,822,937 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for physical training uniform trunks. This was a competitive acquisition with 16 responses received. This is a three-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is Oct. 30, 2027. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2028 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-25-D-0010).

Graham Dyeing & Finishing Inc.,* Burlington, North Carolina, has been awarded a maximum $14,737,687 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for cold weather sock system. This was a competitive acquisition with two responses received. This is a three-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is Oct. 30, 2027. Using military services are Army and Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2028 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-25-D-0008).

American Apparel Inc.,* Selma, Alabama, has been awarded a maximum $11,115,825 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for tropical combat uniform blouses and trousers. This was a competitive acquisition with four responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is Oct. 28, 2029. Using military service is Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2030 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-25-D-0006).

Navy

General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Connecticut, is awarded a $58,941,481 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-21-C-2103 to exercise options for engineering and technical design to support research and development concept formulation for current and future submarine platforms. Work will be performed in Groton, Connecticut (95%); Bremerton, Washington (2%); Kings Bay, Georgia (2%); and Newport, Rhode Island (1%), and is expected to be completed by September 2025. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $9,814,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity. (Awarded Oct. 30, 2024)

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Newport News, Virginia, is awarded a $55,521,811 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-21-C-2104 to exercise an option to support research and development of advanced submarine technologies for current and future submarine platforms. Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by September 2025. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $15,389,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity. (Awarded Oct. 30, 2024)

Proferre Inc.,* Tumon, Guam, is awarded a $9,599,264 firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/ indefinite-quantity contract for grounds maintenance and tree trimming services at Naval Base (NB) Guam and Andersen Air Force Base (AAFB). The work to be performed provides for all labor, supervision, management, tools, material, equipment, facilities, transportation and incidental engineering, and other items necessary to perform grounds maintenance and tree trimming services on NB Guam and AAFB. The maximum dollar value including the base period, four option years, and a six-month extension period, is $54,552,080. Work will be performed within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Marianas area of operations including, but not limited to Guam, and is expected to be completed by November 2029. No funds will be obligated at time of award. This contract was competitively procured via www.sam.gov, with four offers received. NAVFAC Marianas, Marianas, Guam, is the contracting activity (N40192-25-D-9000). (Awarded Oct. 30, 2024)

*Small business