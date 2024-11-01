Headlines — November 1

News

DOD program makes it easier to enlist with ADHD, asthma, other medical conditions

More than 5,600 people with previously disqualifying medical conditions have been allowed to enlist in the military without having to get a waiver under a pilot program, a defense official said.

Women at war: How Ukraine’s arms industry is replacing missing men

Halyna Yavorska is a lawyer, but she’s got a second job that’s at least as important — assembling the drones that are a mainstay of Ukraine’s army as it fights off Russian invaders.

USS George Washington returns to 7th Fleet with role in Keen Sword exercise

The aircraft carrier USS George Washington, recently arrived from San Diego to rejoin 7th Fleet, led a U.S. Navy contingent in a large-scale exercise near Okinawa with the Japanese Self-Defense Forces.

US Marines fire new air defense system merging Israeli Iron Dome, American radar

The U.S. Marine Corps has completed its first-ever live-fire training with an air defense system integrating the Iron Dome Interceptor.

Air Force

Another stateside F-16 squadron wraps up a fighter rotation on Okinawa

A squadron of F-16 Fighting Falcons recently became the latest to complete a fighter rotation on Okinawa as Kadena Air Base awaits a permanent contingent of advanced aircraft.

Prosecutors seek a 17-year prison term for Pentagon secrets leaker Jack Teixeira

Prosecutors plan to argue that a Massachusetts Air National Guard member who pleaded guilty to leaking highly classified military documents about the war in Ukraine should serve nearly 17 years in prison.

Air Force overcharged 7,943% for C-17 hand soap dispensers, watchdog finds

The Air Force overpaid $149,072 for … (checks notes) … hand soap dispensers, according to a new Pentagon watchdog report.

10,000 more recruits in 18 months: How easing rules made the difference

Easing the rules that barred some recruits from joining the Air Force helped bring in 10,000 Airmen and Guardians over the past 18 months, said the head of Air Force Recruiting, Brig. Gen. Christopher Amrhein, on Oct. 30.

Space Force

Space Force wants your help naming all its satellites

The Air Force has the F-22 Raptor. The Navy has its Nimitz-class (CVN-68) aircraft carriers. The Army has the M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicle. Now the Space Force wants in on the name game, and is planning to start naming its satellites, radars, and other weapons recognizable names.

Space Force opens national security launch contracts to new players

The U.S. Space Force on Oct. 30 opened the bidding process for emerging space launch providers to compete for national security missions under the National Security Space Launch (NSSL) Phase 3 Lane 1 program.

Defense

Italian Navy tasks Fincantieri to design drone-laden warships

The Italian Navy is planning for a future in which swarms of airborne, surface and undersea drones will deploy from its ships and has challenged shipyard Fincantieri to build and adapt vessels which are ready for the task.

Lockheed Martin completes acquisition of smallsat manufacturer Terran Orbital

Lockheed Martin Corp announced Oct. 30 it has completed the acquisition of small satellite manufacturer Terran Orbital. The approximately $450 million acquisition deal deepens Lockheed Martin’s foothold in the commercial satellite sector and culminates a partnership that began in 2017.

‘Significant’ fire reported at UK shipyard building nuke-powered subs

Two people have been hospitalized after a fire broke out at the shipyard that builds Britain’s nuclear-powered submarines, but there is “no nuclear risk,” police said Wednesday.